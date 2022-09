On Friday, September 23, 2022, at 6:35 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the city of Cornelius got information that a wanted person had been seen near her home and then got into the passenger seat of a car. The passenger was 26-year-old Ana Juarez Santoyo of Cornelius and she was wanted for an incident in early September when she threatened to shoot an adult and four children. Deputies later identified the driver as 24-year-old Bianca Gonzalez Vargas who also lives in Cornelius.

