Maryland State

Getting to know: Maryland Comptroller candidate Barry Glassman

By Tasmin Mahfuz, Katie Misuraca
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — Howard County Executive, Barry Glassman (R) , is looking to make a jump back into state politics.

Glassman is running to become Maryland’s next Comptroller.

Glassman joins Capitol Review with Host, Tasmin Mahfuz, about how he’s trying to make a difference as the independent watchdog for tax dollars in Maryland.

