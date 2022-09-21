Getting to know: Maryland Comptroller candidate Barry Glassman
WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — Howard County Executive, Barry Glassman (R) , is looking to make a jump back into state politics.
Glassman is running to become Maryland’s next Comptroller.
Glassman joins Capitol Review with Host, Tasmin Mahfuz, about how he’s trying to make a difference as the independent watchdog for tax dollars in Maryland.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0