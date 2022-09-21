Missing Georgia mom Debbie Collier was found naked and burned, clutching tree at bottom of embankment: docs

Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
‘They are not going to let me go,’ Georgia mom texts before being found dead
After receiving an alarming message over a mobile payment application, the daughter of a 59-year-old Clarke County woman reported her mother missing earlier this month, an incident report shows. Less than 24 hours later, on Sept. 11, Debbie Collier’s body was found down an embankment in some woods more than...
fox32chicago.com
Debbie Collier disappearance and death: What we know
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The sudden disappearance and death of Athens woman Debbie Collier has shocked people across the Georgia and the nation. Details about the discovery of the woman's body in the woods in Habersham County have raised questions about her disappearance and death. While there aren't many concrete...
CBS 46
Death of missing Athens woman not believed to be result of kidnapping, suicide
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new information today related to the disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier of Athens. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before. Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told...
30,000 prescription pills, multiple guns seized at north Georgia home
An investigation into a reportedly stolen package ended with the arrest of a Georgia woman and seizure of 30,000 prescription pills, deputies say. Officials with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office tell WSB the incident began when deputies traced a mail package that had been intercepted to a local home.
CBS 46
Missing Athens woman’s body found in northeast Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a woman reported missing in Athens earlier this month has been found in northeast Georgia. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has confirmed the body of Deborrah Todd Collier was recovered in Habersham County. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Criminal profiler warns of possible 'budding serial killer' after missing mom's murder
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Debbie Collier was last seen on Sept. 10 — and found dead the next afternoon 60 miles away after sending money and a cryptic note to her daughter. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday revealed that investigators have found no evidence of either a suicide or a kidnapping. Detectives have served "several" search warrants and were looking to identify persons of interest.
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
nowhabersham.com
Passengers ejected, seriously injured in White County crash
Two men were seriously injured when they were ejected from an SUV that crashed southwest of Cleveland. Georgia state troopers charged the driver with DUI. According to the state patrol’s preliminary investigation, Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland, was driving a Toyota 4Runner north on Asbury Mill Road Monday afternoon when he ran off the road. The vehicle traveled onto the west shoulder of the roadway and struck several trees.
wkml.com
Georgia Family Goes Viral With Double Deer Skull Sink Faucets
I often look to TikTok for inspiration on things like recipes, gardening tips and what to do all those extra majestic deer skulls I have hanging around the house. Well, less so on that last one but one Georgia couple on TikTok is making waves and gathering the likes with their ingenuous deer skull sink faucet.
fox5atlanta.com
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Georgia nursing homes and senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders; Residents died when they were supposed to be revived, state records say.
WRDW-TV
A look inside Georgia’s 1st robotic dairy farm – here in the CSRA
DEARING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Milking the cows is going high-tech. Hillcrest Farms in McDuffie County is using robots on its dairy farm. Here’s how it’s working and why they decided to go the robot way. Mark Rodgers runs Georgia’s first robotic dairy farm. “We looked at going...
fox5atlanta.com
Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old Bourbonnais man dies after crashing car into stadium bleachers
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - An 18-year-old suburban Chicago man died Thursday night after driving his car through the brick wall of a football stadium in Michigan City, Indiana. About 8 p.m., Michigan City officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard, Indiana State Police said in a written statement.
Central Georgia law enforcement agencies arrest 15 in 'Summer Breeze Drug Sweep'
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — 15 people have been arrested in a major drug bust that spanned several counties. According to Sheriff Joel Cochran with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the arrests were a result of “Summer Breeze Drug Sweep,” which had been in effect for months and was initiated by the sheriff’s office and the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force. As this investigation grew, other agencies were called to help.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places to explore, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing places in Georgia that are a great choice for both a short and long vacation, depending on how much free time you have on your hands. And if you live in a different state but you are looking for some new places to explore, you should definitely consider the state of Georgia because it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. To help you get started, here are three ideas for a weekend getaway in Georgia.
