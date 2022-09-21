ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connell, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

First responders find man shot at Kennewick residence, police investigating

KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE: Kennewick Police said the man has died from the gunshot wound at a local hospital. The man has been identified as 36-year-old Fernando Pulido of Kennewick. The Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the incident as a homicide. ------------------------------- The Kennewick Police Department was investigating...
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Body found believed to be missing Moses Lake woman, husband still unaccounted for

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — [UPDATE 12:20 p.m.]: The Lincoln County Superior Court has issued a nation-wide extradition arrest warrant for Charles Bergman under the suspicion of Murder in the 1st Degree relating to the death of his wife, Theresa Bergman. Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputies said Theresa's body was discovered in rural Lincoln County by a farmer on Sept. 22.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KIMA TV

Firefighters investigating house fire in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a deck of a single-story home on Sept. 21. Around 11 p.m., crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to the 1400 block of Boyer Ave. for a residential structure fire. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also assisted.
WALLA WALLA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Connell, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy