KIMA TV
First responders find man shot at Kennewick residence, police investigating
KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE: Kennewick Police said the man has died from the gunshot wound at a local hospital. The man has been identified as 36-year-old Fernando Pulido of Kennewick. The Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the incident as a homicide. ------------------------------- The Kennewick Police Department was investigating...
KIMA TV
Judge sets bail of driver who shot WSP trooper in Walla Walla at $1 million
SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper who was shot in Walla Walla on Thursday is in serious-but-stable condition in the ICU as of Friday morning, UW Medicine confirmed at 6:17 a.m. Dean Atkinson Jr, reportedly drove himself to a local hospital in Walla Walla following the shooting...
KIMA TV
Body found believed to be missing Moses Lake woman, husband still unaccounted for
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — [UPDATE 12:20 p.m.]: The Lincoln County Superior Court has issued a nation-wide extradition arrest warrant for Charles Bergman under the suspicion of Murder in the 1st Degree relating to the death of his wife, Theresa Bergman. Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputies said Theresa's body was discovered in rural Lincoln County by a farmer on Sept. 22.
KIMA TV
Firefighters investigating house fire in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a deck of a single-story home on Sept. 21. Around 11 p.m., crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to the 1400 block of Boyer Ave. for a residential structure fire. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also assisted.
KIMA TV
Multi-agency airport emergency plan drill comes day after real crash at airport
Just a day after a corporate jet crashed at the Tri-Cities Airport, local first responders attended a major training exercise simulating a crash and other emergency scenarios. It's an exercise overseen by the FAA that's been about 3-years in the making. "This is the time to do it, not great...
KIMA TV
Symphony concert in Pasco to help raise funds for disaster relief in Colima, Mexico
Four high ranking officials in Colima cancelled their visit to Pasco after a massive earthquake rocked the central pacific coast of Mexico. The delegates were scheduled to visit this week to share ideas on economic development, trade relations, arts and education. The magnitude 7.6 earthquake killed at least five people...
