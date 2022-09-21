Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Square One eatery closes in Regent Square after 5 months
Five months after reopening on Braddock Avenue, Square One cafe is closing its Regent Square location and merging with the larger Square Cafe in East Liberty. “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later!” Square One wrote on its Instagram and Facebook pages. “We are joining Square Cafe in East Liberty under one roof! Find our famous biscuits and bakery items at our flagship location in East Liberty starting in October. Our last day in Regent Square is on Sunday, September 25.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 23-25
It’s a great weekend for celebrating local and international arts and culture — and seafood — in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will host Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday at indoor and outdoor venues throughout Downtown. The crawl will feature exhibitions by...
CBS News
Saturday marks 110 years of Wholey's Market in the Strip District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh institution is celebrating a huge milestone this weekend. Wholey's Market in the Strip District is celebrating 110 years in business all owned by the Wholey family. The Wholey family is celebrating the anniversary with a full day of exciting events. That includes a free cooking...
Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest opening this weekend, new haunted maze announced
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood’s Phantom Fall Fest is scheduled to begin this weekend. This is the 20th year the festival will be held at the park. Festival activities will be available for six weekends, starting on Sept. 24. The festival will be available to guests on two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarentum's Pasta King gives takeout the royal treatment
Tarentum resident Dale Davis has earned his title as the pasta king. A longtime chef in restaurants across the Pittsburgh region, Davis made the leap to open the soul food takeout eatery Pasta King at 621 E. First Ave. in Tarentum just more than a year ago. “I started way...
Guardian hosting second of three 'Shred It' events this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're ready to get a jump on fall cleaning, there are several places to safely dispose of your unwanted documents. Guardian Storage is continuing its semi-annual "Shred It" events on Saturday. They'll be at their locations in Cranberry Township, Pleasant Hills, North Huntingdon, and Fox Chapel from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Customers can bring up to five file boxes worth of paper waste and they will also be accepting donations for The Education Partnership, a nonprofit that helps kids in the classroom. They will accept cash donations or unopened school supplies. This is the second of three weekend Shred It events and you can learn more on Guardian's website.
Rivers Casino's The Landing Hotel taking reservations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You'll soon be able to check out Pittsburgh's newest hotel.Rivers Casino is taking reservations for The Landing Hotel beginning Oct. 11. You can reserve a room on its website here.The hotel's opening date has yet to be announced.
pghcitypaper.com
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Goodbye to Heinz, the lizard that came to Gooski's, and more
Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a weekly column with the goal of taking stock of the strangest things to happen in the region this week. I'm your host, Hannah, and I gotta say that it seems like the temperature dropping is really bringing out the best of the city this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomfield’s last long-time Italian restaurant, Lombardozzi’s, goes up for sale
PITTSBURGH — The Lombardozzi family ended years in limbo for its 49-year-old restaurant that has been closed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and put the Liberty Avenue business and property in Bloomfield on the market for sale. Phil Luciano, a long-time friend of the family and restaurant...
momcollective.com
Pittsburgh Fall Activities Guide
Fall is one of the most beautiful seasons in the Pittsburgh area and now that it’s here, it’s time to start thinking of all things pumpkin! We are so lucky to have so many local farms offering family fun throughout the season!. To make planning your Fall activities...
Questions being raised after three people shot at Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - While police continue to investigate the shooting at Kennywood that left three people wounded, many people are asking - "how did a firearm get inside the park?" According to police, metal detectors at the front gate were working the night of the altercation and all bags were being searched. However, patrons on social media and those at the park said security at the front gate was fairly lax. RELATED: 3 shot, including 2 teens, at Kennywood in West Mifflin"We came in and we barely got checked, I mean he brought in a bottle of water, which...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Great Race returns this weekend; road closures and bus detours announced
PITTSBURGH — The annualRichard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race returns Sunday. The 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. in Oakland. Runners in the 10K hit the pavement at 9:30 a.m. in Squirrel Hill's Frick Park. Thousands of runners will finish at Point State Park downtown. Pittsburgh Regional...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Highmark awards $750,000 to Pittsburgh Penguins’ Hunt Armory Ice Rink
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, elected officials and representatives from Highmark Inc. and the Pittsburgh Penguins gathered at the Hunt Armory Ice Rink in Shadyside to announced renewed funding for the project, which will secure its near-term future. The funding, which totals $750,000, will be given to the Pittsburgh Penguins...
Allegheny RiverTrail Park ready to Rock the River
Allegheny RiverTrail Park is getting ready to “Rock the River” one final time before fall with a concert on Sept. 30. Scott, Rob and Greg of longtime Pittsburgh-band, The Clarks, will perform for free at 7 p.m. in the welcome center pavilion. The large, open space provides for...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Mesmerizing to See: Fog Rolls In, Over and Through Pittsburgh
Time-lapse videos of the fog rolling over the Golden Gate Bridge are a common occurrence. But this video of Pittsburgh from Sept. 20 may have all of those others beat. Photographer Dave DiCello started shooting before dawn as a blanket of fog began to form above the city. “The fog...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 23-25
Stage Right School for the Performing Arts takes to the high seas for a weekend production of the 1934 musical “Anything Goes,” featuring Cole Porter classics such as the title song and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”. A multiple Tony Award-winner, the madcap romp tells...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants
There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience
At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
Mt. Pleasant prepares for first Glass & Ethnic Festival without beloved longtime mayor
Mt. Pleasant Borough Manager Jeff Landy recalls that, in years past, planning the borough’s annual Glass & Ethnic Festival was filled with laughter and humor. This year, however, things were different. “It’s an empty feeling,” Landy said. On Friday, Mt. Pleasant will kick off its first Glass...
visitlawrencecounty.com
Top Fall Activities in Lawrence County
Oh my gourd! It’s fall in Lawrence County! We put together a list of the top things to do this fall season where you’ll discover incredible foliage, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, scary good times and more! Don’t forget to share your photos using #VisitLawrenceCounty. Fall Foliage. Lawrence...
Comments / 1