Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Square One eatery closes in Regent Square after 5 months

Five months after reopening on Braddock Avenue, Square One cafe is closing its Regent Square location and merging with the larger Square Cafe in East Liberty. “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later!” Square One wrote on its Instagram and Facebook pages. “We are joining Square Cafe in East Liberty under one roof! Find our famous biscuits and bakery items at our flagship location in East Liberty starting in October. Our last day in Regent Square is on Sunday, September 25.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 23-25

It’s a great weekend for celebrating local and international arts and culture — and seafood — in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will host Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday at indoor and outdoor venues throughout Downtown. The crawl will feature exhibitions by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Saturday marks 110 years of Wholey's Market in the Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh institution is celebrating a huge milestone this weekend. Wholey's Market in the Strip District is celebrating 110 years in business all owned by the Wholey family. The Wholey family is celebrating the anniversary with a full day of exciting events. That includes a free cooking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Guardian hosting second of three 'Shred It' events this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're ready to get a jump on fall cleaning, there are several places to safely dispose of your unwanted documents. Guardian Storage is continuing its semi-annual "Shred It" events on Saturday. They'll be at their locations in Cranberry Township, Pleasant Hills, North Huntingdon, and Fox Chapel from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Customers can bring up to five file boxes worth of paper waste and they will also be accepting donations for The Education Partnership, a nonprofit that helps kids in the classroom. They will accept cash donations or unopened school supplies. This is the second of three weekend Shred It events and you can learn more on Guardian's website. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
momcollective.com

Pittsburgh Fall Activities Guide

Fall is one of the most beautiful seasons in the Pittsburgh area and now that it’s here, it’s time to start thinking of all things pumpkin! We are so lucky to have so many local farms offering family fun throughout the season!. To make planning your Fall activities...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Questions being raised after three people shot at Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - While police continue to investigate the shooting at Kennywood that left three people wounded, many people are asking - "how did a firearm get inside the park?" According to police, metal detectors at the front gate were working the night of the altercation and all bags were being searched. However, patrons on social media and those at the park said security at the front gate was fairly lax. RELATED: 3 shot, including 2 teens, at Kennywood in West Mifflin"We came in and we barely got checked, I mean he brought in a bottle of water, which...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Tribune-Review

Allegheny RiverTrail Park ready to Rock the River

Allegheny RiverTrail Park is getting ready to “Rock the River” one final time before fall with a concert on Sept. 30. Scott, Rob and Greg of longtime Pittsburgh-band, The Clarks, will perform for free at 7 p.m. in the welcome center pavilion. The large, open space provides for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Mesmerizing to See: Fog Rolls In, Over and Through Pittsburgh

Time-lapse videos of the fog rolling over the Golden Gate Bridge are a common occurrence. But this video of Pittsburgh from Sept. 20 may have all of those others beat. Photographer Dave DiCello started shooting before dawn as a blanket of fog began to form above the city. “The fog...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants

There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience

At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
WEXFORD, PA
visitlawrencecounty.com

Top Fall Activities in Lawrence County

Oh my gourd! It’s fall in Lawrence County! We put together a list of the top things to do this fall season where you’ll discover incredible foliage, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, scary good times and more! Don’t forget to share your photos using #VisitLawrenceCounty. Fall Foliage. Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

