PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're ready to get a jump on fall cleaning, there are several places to safely dispose of your unwanted documents. Guardian Storage is continuing its semi-annual "Shred It" events on Saturday. They'll be at their locations in Cranberry Township, Pleasant Hills, North Huntingdon, and Fox Chapel from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Customers can bring up to five file boxes worth of paper waste and they will also be accepting donations for The Education Partnership, a nonprofit that helps kids in the classroom. They will accept cash donations or unopened school supplies. This is the second of three weekend Shred It events and you can learn more on Guardian's website.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO