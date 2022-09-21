ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Time Out New York

The largest holiday light festival in the country is heading to Citi Field

The season of lights is approaching and one of the biggest light shows in the country is going to make this one brighter. The Amaze Light Festival by Artistic Holiday Designs is headed to Citi Field this holiday season, bringing with it festive decor and interactive holiday-themed storybook worlds you travel through with characters Zing and Sparky. A series of five worlds—the North Pole, Land of Sweets, and a Whimsical Forest (with the option to take a ride down Zing’s Thrill Hill) and others—will dazzle you. There will also be a blend of live, high energy performances every two-hours and the country’s largest animated light display with a mega light show every 30-minutes. It’ll for sure be one of the most visually spectacular things to do this holiday season!
Time Out New York

The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into a Halloween wonderland next month

Halloween is a bit more than a month away, which means we're already brainstorming potential costume ideas and figuring out how to celebrate all around town. This year's to-do list certainly includes a stop at the Museum of Ice Cream at 558 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo, which will actually transform into the Museum of I-Scream (ha!) starting September 30 through October 31.
Time Out New York

See inside the tallest residential apartment in the world on Billionaire's Row

New York City is officially home to the tallest residential apartment in the whole world, which is currently on sale for a mere $250 million. The penthouse, found 1,416 feet above ground, is the stuff of real estate dreams, starting with its address. The apartment sits on the top three floors of the Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway on Billionaire's Row. The area is home to some of the most luxurious buildings in all of the city.
Time Out New York

The first-ever Nike store in the Bronx just opened

It's official, folks: Nike has stores all over the city's five boroughs, an accolade that the company earned this week, after it opened its first-ever shop in the North Bronx. Part of Nike's United concept stores, the new location at 340 Baychester Avenue will sell more than sportwwear, functioning as a community of sorts. According to an official press release, Nike Unite shops aim to highlight the importance of exercising while celebrating "local sports heroes and giving more kids the opportunity to get moving so they can lead happier and healthier lives." Think of the venues as lifestyle hubs that engage surrounding residents through social media and in-person events.
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

Living in NYC makes you more empathetic and optimistic, a new study says

New Yorkers get a bad rap. People think we’re ornery and pessimistic, but just in case we care enough to defend ourselves, a new study has actually found the opposite!. According to Citizens NYC, which is behind the new “Living Portrait of NYC”, a 10,000-square-foot immersive installation that celebrates the resilience and diversity of NYC through multimedia content and surprise live performances, nearly three-quarters of New Yorkers say living here makes them more empathetic, and six in 10 say it also makes them more optimistic.
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

