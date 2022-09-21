The season of lights is approaching and one of the biggest light shows in the country is going to make this one brighter. The Amaze Light Festival by Artistic Holiday Designs is headed to Citi Field this holiday season, bringing with it festive decor and interactive holiday-themed storybook worlds you travel through with characters Zing and Sparky. A series of five worlds—the North Pole, Land of Sweets, and a Whimsical Forest (with the option to take a ride down Zing’s Thrill Hill) and others—will dazzle you. There will also be a blend of live, high energy performances every two-hours and the country’s largest animated light display with a mega light show every 30-minutes. It’ll for sure be one of the most visually spectacular things to do this holiday season!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO