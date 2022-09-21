Read full article on original website
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Australian Foreign Minister urges world to focus on 'averting' conflict over Taiwan
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong joined Morning Joe to discuss China’s influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, arguing that China has “a special responsibility to backing the UN charter, and use their leverage, their influence to end this war, which we all want to see over.” Wong also touched on President Biden's comments on Taiwan saying, “a conflict over Taiwan could be catastrophic. And the focus of the world should be on averting that conflict and ensuring there is no unilateral change to the status quo.”Sept. 23, 2022.
Biden wants to update the U.N. Quick question: How?
President Joe Biden used his speech this week to the United Nations General Assembly to call for the U.N. to “become more inclusive” in how it handles global security. That included a proposal to expand the U.N. Security Council, which has final say under international law for keeping the peace.
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump
Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
Ana Navarro Shuts Down Joy Behar For Comparing Abortion Laws to Women’s Rights in Iran on ‘The View’: “Let’s Not Make That Comparison”
Ana Navarro made her first appearance of the week on today’s episode of The View, where she was quick to shut down an off-color comparison made by fellow co-host Joy Behar. During one of the panel’s Hot Topics segments, the ladies covered the protests that erupted in Iran following the murder of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly not wearing her hijab the correct way. Meanwhile, CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, was set to interview the Iranian president in New York, but when she declined to wear a hijab, he called off the interview. Speaking of the reporter, Navarro said, “She is...
Iran summons UK and Norway ambassadors amid violent unrest
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain’s ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the ministry also summoned Norway’s ambassador to Iran and strongly protested recent remarks by the president of the Norwegian parliament, Masud Gharahkhani. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police launched unrest across Iran’s provinces and the capital of Tehran. Protests over Amini’s death have spread across at least 46 cities, towns and villages in Iran. State TV has suggested that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the protests began Sept. 17. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 13 dead, with more than 1,200 demonstrators arrested.
Iranians implore the Western world to pay attention to their 'George Floyd moment'
For a week now, protests have raged across Iran, spurred by anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the country’s “morality police” for not complying with the state dress code and who later died in their custody. The government has said Amini...
Mark Finchem admits the 'big lie' is a fraud during Arizona debate
Thanks are in order for Arizona’s right-wing conspiracy-theorist-turned-secretary-of-state-candidate Mark Finchem. Finchem — a member of the extremist Oath Keepers militia who was seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — has backed former President Donald Trump’s baseless allegations that fraudulent Arizona votes cost Trump the 2020 election. That shameful hackery earned Finchem — a member of Arizona’s House of Representatives — Trump’s endorsement in his campaign to become the state’s top elections official.
New Polling: President Biden's approval rating at its highest point of 2022
New Polling shows that the majority of Americans believe that Donald Trump kept highly sensitive information at his Mar-a-Lago home. This comes after a recent survey from Marquette University Law School showed that 68% of registered voters believe the former president had top secret or classified material in his possession. Meanwhile, in the latest Emerson College survey, President Joe Biden's approval rating is at its highest point of 2022 with 46% of likely voters giving the President a positive grade. Sept. 23, 2022.
Rep. Crow: Classified docs often contain 'life or death' intel. Trump can't just 'wish it away.'
Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to former President Donald Trump’s remarks on Fox News that U.S. presidents can declassify documents just by thinking about it. “Nobody gets to just think in their mind that the deepest secrets, our national security secrets, secrets that might mean life or death for our CIA officers, for our informants, for the people that are developing intelligence networks overseas, for our policymakers, for our troops that are serving right now as we're having this discussion. Information intelligence that is life and death for them. People don't just get to wish it away and declassify it,” says Crow. “In the United States of America, we have no kings, we have no queens, we have elected representatives. And he needs to be held accountable.” Sept. 22, 2022.
Why Trump’s latest rhetoric about Clinton emails is so weird
It was deeply odd to hear Donald Trump tell Fox News last night that he had the authority to declassify documents “by thinking about it.” But as part of the same exchange with Sean Hannity, the former president shared a related thought about the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago:
How one legal expert frames the case against Trump as a RICO conspiracy
Jim Walden, former assistant U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about how charging a RICO conspiracy works and how DOJ prosecutors might approach a case against Donald Trump and his inner circle with that charge.Sept. 24, 2022.
Letitia James' lawsuit gets at the core of what makes Donald Trump tick
Among the allegations New York Attorney General Letitia James made against former President Donald Trump on Wednesday is that he isn’t nearly as rich as he claims to be. It’s an accusation that could threaten the Trump brand and his political future more than any criminal indictment could.
On ‘planted’ evidence, Team Trump faces put-up-or-shut-up test
During a Fox News appearance this week, Donald Trump once again raised the prospect of FBI agents planting incriminating evidence against him at Mar-a-Lago. “The problem that you have is [law enforcement officials] go into rooms — they won’t let anybody near — they wouldn’t even let them in the same building,” the former president said. “Did they drop anything into those piles? Or did they do it later?”
Trump claims telepathic power to declassify ‘by thinking about it’
Several days after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump introduced a new claim neither he nor anyone on his team had ever floated before. The sensitive materials in question, the former president said, had been “declassified.”. It wasn’t long before the strange talking point...
Why the DeSantis migrant stunt could be the new Bridgegate
Chris Hayes on Bridgegate and the DeSantis migrant scandal: “It was a political stunt that hurt Christie's political aspirations and had real-life consequences for ordinary people. And that sounds awfully similar to another political stunt pulled recently by another Republican governor with his eye on the White House.”Sept. 23, 2022.
