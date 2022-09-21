Read full article on original website
Related
The Mediator Pattern for Ultimate Coding Speed
Please, note that this is strongly my opinion and I’m more than open to hearing from you! Hopefully, this will help you in your next project 😉. GitHub code Repo: (Implemented in Deno & TypeScript) - Can run in Node, Bun, and the browser. Head to the “Simple...
How to Configure Useful User Snippets in VSCode for Golang
Table-driven tests have become my favorite way to write tests in [Golang] VSCode is simple, lightweight, and versatile. VSCodes is my favorite IDE nowadays: simple and lightweight. In this article, I'll show how we can configure some useful user snippets in VSCode to make our life easier. The following is an example for calculating Fibonacci: number: receiving number: problems for calculating number in V.SCode.
Breaking into Deep Learning: Transforming the World Without Expert Input
Deep Learning (DL) is a subset of Machine Learning (ML) software where Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) process a massive influx of data to produce high-quality results. Modern machines based on AI are considered smart, but still require human assistance. According to the latest statistics, the global deep learning industry had a financial worth of around $7 billion in 2020. The forecasts showed a monetary growth of approximately $180 billion by 2030, implying a CAGR of 39.2% for the predicted period.
How Can I Use Selenium to Automate Shadow DOM Elements?
A shadow DOM element is one that has been programmatically added to an element with the use of JavaScript and whose content does not show up in the browser’s DOM. Automating Selenium tests on your website can save you time and money by ensuring the changes you make are not breaking anything or negatively impacting your user experience. There are multiple ways to do this, but in this guide, we will be going over how to automate shadow DOM elements using Selenium WebDriver.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Implementing Password Validation in React With HTML5
In the first part of this article, I proposed implementing form validation/submission in vanilla React (no 3rd party libraries) using HTML5 and Constraint API. The code example provided was intentionally simple to make the point that, if you build the feature on top of the native implementation, then you:. only...
Event-Driven Architecture: Automatic DTO Generation From Event Documentation
One very important thing in the software development process that is often overlooked in the early stages of a project is API documentation. One of the solutions to this problem is frameworks for the automatic generation of documentation. In the case of dividing the project into microservices and using the...
Microservices and Frameworks, All You Need to Know
Delivering software through microservices is a modern development approach with many benefits, for developers and customers alike. Using microservices means developing an application in separate, independent services. Users then access the whole application and its features through a front-end, unaware of the difference in delivery. Despite the benefits, there are...
Understanding The Importance of Regular Content Updates For SEO
Content decay can add unnecessary bulk and negatively impact your site's SEO. It's possible that an article was written and published long before your company purchased the necessary software. Check for keyword gaps in your archived material by running it via an SEO tool. Google prioritizes the material included within header tags by displaying it as "featured snippets" in search results. The proliferation of information available at our fingertips in the digital age has increased attention span and impulsivity. As a result, only 20% of people read the material that marketers put out there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Various Kinds of Software Tests
For software teams, testing makes sense, applications should be screened for bugs. But why is testing important for your business and how does it fit into DevOps?. Testing is part of Continuous Delivery that assures quality at each stage of the delivery pipeline before moving on to the next stage. DevOps is an iterative cycle of building, testing, and releasing software in short iterations. A comprehensive testing environment helps each iteration of the DevOps loop strengthen the quality of the product. A weak testing phase can mean defects progress to release, and developers need to fix bugs while the product is live. Development teams fall on both sides of the testing spectrum.
Git and the benefits and challenges of everything-as-code
Git has been a central part of the DevOps story. Our continuous integration systems run builds, produce artifacts, execute tests, and ultimately deploy systems defined as code in our git repositories. More recently, GitOps has extended the reach of git towards a better understanding of our Kubernetes workloads. But does...
Web3's Hidden Problem: Data Accuracy
A blockchain is a distributed ledger maintained by a network of computers called nodes that operate in a peer-to-peer fashion. Instead of relying on a central intermediary, thousands of nodes record transactions by trustlessly propagating information to each other; this structural element is central to Web3’s promise of decentralization.
Digital Persistency Could Cripple The Metaverse - Here's Why
Something interesting is happening which I think is going to be a very hot topic for Web3 and the metaverse in years to come — digital preservation and persistency. Right now, Google and Apple are cutting outdated apps across their app stores; estimates have Google Play cutting 869,000 apps and Apple removing 650,000. Google is already looking at hiding apps that haven’t been updated in 2 years from November this year.
Understanding Cryptocurrency - Part II - Basic Terminology
Cryptocurrency has different seasons of Spring, Autumn, and Summer. Bitcoin season and Altcoin season change with the demand and supply. Smart contracts are not agreements written on paper but a technology that was introduced by Etherium into the world of Cryptocurrency. The market cap is basically the value of your business on a particular date on that very particular date. Bitcoin is the most valuable Cryptocurrencies because it gives others a platform to build their own businesses. For instance, Shiba Inu was built on Etherium, which makes Etherium the second most valuable Crypto.
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
What Working at Amazon Taught Me About Growth and Engineering
Its been a couple of months since I left my engineering role at Amazon, one of the biggest tech companies in the world. Working at a big tech company was one of my top goals while pursuing my bachelor’s and both Samsung and Amazon helped me fulfill it. In...
11 Phases Of Simple Mobile Game App Development
People always like to play mobile games in their free time or if they need a break from all the tensions. The game player figures increased during and after the covid period. People are spending more time on mobiles, especially by playing games and making in-game friends as well. The.
What Is a DApp and How Is It Different From a Normal Application?
With the rise of DApps, there is some confusion about how DApps function differently from regular mobile or desktop apps. To start off first, the word app is abbreviated from the application. In 1997, the very first mobile was when Nokia 6110 introduced the built-in version of the basic. ....
Developing AI Security Systems With Edge Biometrics
Workspace security can be a fiddly money drain, especially for corporations that deal with sensitive information or run multiple offices with thousands of employees. Electronic keys are one of the standard options for how security systems can be automated, but in reality, there are tons of downsides like lost, forgotten, or faked keys.
The Most Popular Memecoins in 2022 - Has the Bear Market Killed Meme Coins?
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that started as a joke in 2013. Shiba Inu (SHIB) entered the market as "the doge-killer" in August 2020 and has been growing in popularity. Volt Inu is a hyper-deflationary token aiming to invest in multiple asset classes. Volt burns tokens automatically whenever a transaction occurs, meaning that the supply of VolT will continue to dwindle over time. Volt is an excellent long-term investment for those looking to hold a token for the future.
You’ll Need to Use a Proxy Server, Sooner or Later
According to Wikipedia, "In computer networking, a proxy server is a server application that acts as an intermediary between a client requesting a resource and the server providing that resource". In other words, it is a server application that stands between you and your target server: you can send a...
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
17K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0