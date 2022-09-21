CHARLOTTE — Writers, delete your leads. On an afternoon when the Americans seemed certain to close out the Presidents Cup, the International team staged an unlikely late rally, highlighted by heroics from Tom Kim and Cam Davis, to turn a rout into something more intriguing. The 11-7 score falls into that mythical four-point deficit zone that produced such unforgettable Ryder Cup comebacks at Brookline in 1999 and Medinah in 2012, when the winning team trailed 10-6 heading into Sunday. It's not likely that we'll see an American collapse, or an International "Quail Mary," but now, at the very least, it's possible.

GOLF ・ 14 HOURS AGO