Pike County, IN

Mysterious Pike County Death – Ongoing Investigation

Pike County – Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.
