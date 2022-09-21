Read full article on original website
Mysterious Pike County Death – Ongoing Investigation
Pike County – Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.
KSP responds to officer involved shooting in Daviess County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police is responding to reports of an officer involved shooting in Daviess County.
Suspicious circumstance report at motel leads to multiple arrests
Evansville Police Department (EPD) arrested two men and a woman when officers were dispatched to Arrowhead motel late Friday night for a report of a suspicious circumstance.
KSP gives update about man shot while trying to attack deputy with a hammer
Kentucky State Police Post 16- Henderson was notified by Daviess County Sheriff's Department on Friday at 11 a.m. about a shooting.
Evansville man arrested for allegedly strangling woman
An Evansville man was arrested on Friday night for an alleged assault on a woman. Officers were called to a home on Healing Street near South Green Road for reports of a man standing on a woman's porch with a weapon that was trying to break into her home. Authorities...
Petersburg man found dead during welfare check
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a Petersburg man who was found in his apartment during a welfare check on Tuesday, according to police. At 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 600 block of Main Street where they...
Remains Of Missing Man Found In Warrick County
Officials with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office found human remains Wednesday morning in the area of South Center Road, North of State Road 261. They say the remains have been identified as 34-year-old Jamey Grant, of Chandler. Grant was reported missing last Saturday, but the last communication with anyone...
Police release information on Hwy 41 crash that killed one
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the three-car collision that closed down parts of Highway 41 near the weigh station on Thursday at 11:30 a.m
Fatal Crash On US 41 Involves Semi
Traffic was at a standstill on Highway 41 on Thursday after a three vehicle accident around 11:30. This happened in the southbound lane just inside of Henderson near the weigh station. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says 74 year old Thomas Boyer Jr. drove his black Lexus across the median...
Coroner identifies Evansville man as victim in fatal crash near Twin Bridges
We now know the name of a victim in the fatal crash that happened near the Indiana-Kentucky line on Thursday. The Henderson County Coroner's Office says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer of Evansville was the man who died in Thursday morning's crash near the Twin Bridges. The Henderson Fire Department said that...
ISP release name of man found dead in Petersburg
Indiana State Police (ISP) confirm they are investigating a suspicious death.
Federal grand jury indicts two in Evansville toddler death case
(WEHT) - A federal grand jury in Evansville returned a superseding indictment charging Arcinial Montreal Watt, 34, and Jazmynn Alaina Brown, 24 with federal crimes including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
Driver gets distracted and crashes vehicle into a tree
BEDFORD – No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday on Maple Leaf Road. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the crash at 2:04 p.m. According to a police report, Krystal Harden, 34, of Bedford, was traveling north on Maple Leaf Road in...
Body discovered near riverfront in Tell City
Police in Tell City, Indiana, say a body was discovered near the Tell City Riverwalk on Thursday morning, just north of Sunset Park. A news released from the Tell City Police Department says that officers were called to a report of a body found around 9 a.m. on Thursday. They...
TCPD: Deceased man found near city river walk
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park. Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance […]
Evansville couple charged with federal crimes in fentanyl overdoses of two kids
An Evansville couple has been indicted on federal charges in connection to the 2021 fentanyl overdoses of two young children, officials announced Friday. Officials held a press conference Friday morning to announce the federal indictments of 34-year-old Arcinial Watt and24-year-old Jazmynn Brown, who were both arrested back in 2021 after the fentanyl overdoses of two young children.
Man charged with Attempted Murder in Pike Co.
A stabbing is being investigated in Pike County. Reports are that a man suffered stab wounds and was hospitalized. It happened in the 1800 block of Alford Street in Petersburg. Police responded to a car accident where a suspect was found in a ditch. One man was arrested and charged...
Petersburg Man Charged With Attempted Murder
A Petersburg man is in the Pike County Jail charged with attempted murder. Officials say police received a call that someone had been stabbed in the head in the 1800 block of Alford Street. Once officers were on scene they noticed a vehicle was in a ditch nearby with the...
