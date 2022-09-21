Read full article on original website
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pmBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
westportlocal.com
Mark A. Blake, 61, Died; Westport EMS Crew Chief, Weston Firefighter
Mark A. Blake, age 61, of Stratford, Connecticut, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, after a valiant battle with COVID-19. Mark, a beloved and loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend, passed peacefully with his family by his side. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 27, 1961, Mark is survived by...
DoingItLocal
Merritt Parkway Crash
2022-09-24@6:15pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A crash on the Merritt Parkway northbound between exits 40 and 41. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Register Citizen
Memorial for 20-year old Guilford man who was killed in motorcycle accident grows
GUILFORD — Bronze daisies, sunflowers, carnations, pink and yellow roses blanketed two picnic tables outside the Mobil gas station at 500 Boston Post Road Wednesday to pay respects to Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, who died in a motorcycle accident. Halabi was killed Sept. 19 when he lost control of...
Norwalk photos: Unlucky truck driver
NORWALK, Conn. — Jeff Tauscher set out to get a photo of a fallen tree Friday and eventually discovered the tree had fallen on a truck, at the intersection of West Rocks Road and St. Mary’s Lane. Norwalk Police were alerted at 10:47 a.m., Sgt. Sofia Gulino said....
2 people injured after SUV crashed into Hartford gas station
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At around 11:20 Saturday morning an SUV crashed into a gas station convenience store, injuring two people, according to the Hartford Police Department. An apparent medical emergency caused the SUV driver to crash into the convenience store next to the Noble gas station near Capitol Avenue and Broad Street, a police […]
4 early Friday Milford business break-ins under investigation
MILFORD, Conn. — Four Milford businesses were broken into over a span of four hours early Friday morning. It's too early in the investigation to determine whether these incidents are related, according to police. KS Mart on 548 Naugatuck Ave. was broken into at around 4:38 a.m., followed by...
Multiple crews battle Killingworth house fire
Nearly a dozen crews responded to a house fire in Killingworth Thursday morning.
Register Citizen
Chief: Trumbull mall cop 'reassigned' due to staffing issues
TRUMBULL — For 10 months, the town had a police officer stationed at the Westfield Trumbull mall, patrolling the shopping center, providing security tips to store-owners and in general serving as a walking deterrent to crime. But, in June of this year, the officer was reassigned to the Trumbull...
Woman Stopped Near Intersection In New Canaan Drove Under Influence, Police Say
A Fairfield County woman was arrested for alleged DUI after police received calls of a possible intoxicated driver. The incident took place in New Canaan around 9:20 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22 in the area of Frogtown Road and Weed Street. According to Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan...
17-Year-Old Charged With DWI After Crash That Destroyed Historic House In Wappinger
A 17-year-old Hudson Valley resident has been arrested for alleged DWI after destroying a much-loved historic house when his vehicle slammed into it, causing a massive fire. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 3 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 in the Hughsonville hamlet in the town of Wappinger. New...
zip06.com
Detective Moynihan Retires from Branford PD
Branford Police Department (BPD) recognized and thanked Detective Patrick Moynihan upon his retirement September 22, following a 34 year-career in law enforcement which included 14 with BPD. “We wish him luck as he retires from us today,” BPD stated, in message posted to the department’s Facebook page Sept. 22....
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
Legion Post 12 raises money for Norwalk woman and her dog left homeless after fire
A 2-year-old dog named Ella was trapped in her home on France Street in Norwalk during the fire before she was rescued.
Eyewitness News
Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
Ansonia father charged for assaulting six-week-old daughter: Police
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ansonia was charged for assaulting his six-week-old child leading to child abuse injuries, police said. According to Ansonia police, the Department of Children and Families notified officers of a case involving a six-week-old child who was being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital for multiple injuries. Police said […]
Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
New Haven man injured in Lilac Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured during a shooting Wednesday on Lilac Street in New Haven, according to police. The New Haven Police Department responded to a call at 12:40 p.m. of a person shot on Lilac Street between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street. Officers located a 31-year-old who had a gunshot […]
Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge
EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
Police: Hamden man charged with leaving scene of hit and run
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a Hamden man on Thursday for allegedly evading the scene of a crash and striking a man holding a young child with his car. The Hamden police responded to the scene of an evading motor vehicle crash in the area of Dixwell and Hillcrest Avenue at 8:30 a.m. on […]
Ansonia Father Charged With Severely Beating 6-Week-Old, Police Say
A Connecticut father has been arrested for allegedly severely beating his 6-week-old causing extensive injuries. The incident took place around in New Haven County around 4 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 23, in Ansonia. According to Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police, the department was notified on Friday by the...
