Westport, CT

Mark A. Blake, 61, Died; Westport EMS Crew Chief, Weston Firefighter

Mark A. Blake, age 61, of Stratford, Connecticut, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, after a valiant battle with COVID-19. Mark, a beloved and loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend, passed peacefully with his family by his side. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 27, 1961, Mark is survived by...
DoingItLocal

Merritt Parkway Crash

2022-09-24@6:15pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A crash on the Merritt Parkway northbound between exits 40 and 41. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: Unlucky truck driver

NORWALK, Conn. — Jeff Tauscher set out to get a photo of a fallen tree Friday and eventually discovered the tree had fallen on a truck, at the intersection of West Rocks Road and St. Mary’s Lane. Norwalk Police were alerted at 10:47 a.m., Sgt. Sofia Gulino said....
WTNH

2 people injured after SUV crashed into Hartford gas station

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At around 11:20 Saturday morning an SUV crashed into a gas station convenience store, injuring two people, according to the Hartford Police Department. An apparent medical emergency caused the SUV driver to crash into the convenience store next to the Noble gas station near Capitol Avenue and Broad Street, a police […]
FOX 61

4 early Friday Milford business break-ins under investigation

MILFORD, Conn. — Four Milford businesses were broken into over a span of four hours early Friday morning. It's too early in the investigation to determine whether these incidents are related, according to police. KS Mart on 548 Naugatuck Ave. was broken into at around 4:38 a.m., followed by...
Register Citizen

Chief: Trumbull mall cop 'reassigned' due to staffing issues

TRUMBULL — For 10 months, the town had a police officer stationed at the Westfield Trumbull mall, patrolling the shopping center, providing security tips to store-owners and in general serving as a walking deterrent to crime. But, in June of this year, the officer was reassigned to the Trumbull...
zip06.com

Detective Moynihan Retires from Branford PD

Branford Police Department (BPD) recognized and thanked Detective Patrick Moynihan upon his retirement September 22, following a 34 year-career in law enforcement which included 14 with BPD. “We wish him luck as he retires from us today,” BPD stated, in message posted to the department’s Facebook page Sept. 22....
Eyewitness News

Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
WTNH

Ansonia father charged for assaulting six-week-old daughter: Police

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ansonia was charged for assaulting his six-week-old child leading to child abuse injuries, police said. According to Ansonia police, the Department of Children and Families notified officers of a case involving a six-week-old child who was being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital for multiple injuries. Police said […]
WTNH

Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
WTNH

New Haven man injured in Lilac Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured during a shooting Wednesday on Lilac Street in New Haven, according to police. The New Haven Police Department responded to a call at 12:40 p.m. of a person shot on Lilac Street between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street. Officers located a 31-year-old who had a gunshot […]
WTNH

Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
WTNH

Police: Hamden man charged with leaving scene of hit and run

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a Hamden man on Thursday for allegedly evading the scene of a crash and striking a man holding a young child with his car. The Hamden police responded to the scene of an evading motor vehicle crash in the area of Dixwell and Hillcrest Avenue at 8:30 a.m. on […]
