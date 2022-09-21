Read full article on original website
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Elton John Bids Farewell to the Yellow Brick Road in a Rocking ATL Goodbye, But Promises We'll Still See Him Around TownDeanLandAtlanta, GA
From Summer to Fall, Acworth's Farmers Market and Other Downtown Attractions Change with the SeasonsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to hold national meeting in Atlanta on October 4D.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Saturday Night Upset
App State's roller coaster of a season continued with a brutal loss on Saturday evening. The Mountaineers blew a 28-3 first-half lead to James Madison, losing with a 32-28 final score. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this crushing upset. "CFB is very drunk this year,"...
Look: Maryland Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa Suffers Nasty Hit During Michigan Game
Taulia Tagovailoa's day in Ann Arbor was nearly cut short due to an injury. During the third quarter of action between Maryland and Michigan, Tagovailoa took a hard hit to his hip/midsection. A few moments later, he was taken to the injury tent. At first, Tagovailoa's status for the rest...
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
College Football Insider Suggests Major Coach Could Be Fired This Weekend
If the Auburn Tigers lose today against the Missouri Tigers, they could have a new coach come Monday morning. Fox college football insider Bruce Feldman suggested that Bryan Harsin could be fired if Auburn loses today. "You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him,” Feldman said on FOX’s Big Noon Saturday.
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral
Two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban's team entered as the heavy favorite, but the Longhorns gave the Tide everything they could handle. In the end, Alabama won the game 20-19 thanks to an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers.
College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News
The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Arch Manning, Isidore Newman News
Five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning and Isidore Newman High School lost their first game of the season on Friday night. The senior QB failed to lead his team to victory in an away matchup against the Many Tigers, falling by eight points with a 25-17 final score. The college football...
Bryan Harsin Is Trending After Auburn's Miraculous Win
Prior to this Saturday's game between Auburn and Missouri, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic made it clear that Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat. "If they get beat today by Missouri, I'm told there's a really good chance they could pull the plug on him as early as tomorrow," Feldman said, via 247Sports. "It has felt like a real inevitability that he will get let go at some point this year, but that feels like now it's got ramped up. The other crazy part of this is — if they do fire him this year, they're going to have to owe him $15.3 million on his buyout and they would have to pay 50% of that within 60 days."
Tennessee Coach Makes Bold Declaration After Beating No. 20 Florida
Tennessee got a big win over No. 20 Florida this Saturday night in Knoxville. And as most big-name coaches are, Josh Heupel was fired up following the big win. Josh Heupel is making a bold declration following the big win: "Rocky Top's back!" Uh oh. "This is college football, as...
Report: Nebraska's Going To Make 'Kitchen Sink' Offer To Top Coach
We can add another candidate to the mix for Nebraska's head coaching gig. On a recent episode of the "Locked On Baylor" podcast, Drake Toll revealed what he was told by one of his sources. According to Toll's source, Nebraska will "give the kitchen sink" to Baylor head coach Dave...
Look: Lee Corso Calls 1 College Football Team "Overrated"
On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso called out one of the biggest programs in the country. Ahead of an ACC showdown between Wake Forest and Clemson, Corso made sure the latter knows what he thinks about the team. "Clemson is overrated" Corso said this morning. Unsurprisingly, he...
College Basketball World Surprised By Bronny James News
Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, recently took a trip to Columbus to visit Ohio State. A lot of fans were buzzing over that visit because of the James family's connection to the Buckeyes. While there are plenty of fans who want to see James play for Ohio...
Kirk Herbstreit Had Message For Tennessee Fans After College GameDay
The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers hosted ESPN's College GameDay for a featured matchup against the No. 20 Florida Gators on Saturday. After today's Week 4 installment of the show, veteran analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared some words of respect for the Tennessee fanbase. "What a reminder the @Vol_Football fan base is...
Colin Cowherd Has Troubling Admission On Lincoln Riley, USC Coaching Staff
FOX Sports 1's Colin Cowherd is one of the biggest USC supporters out there, but he had a bit of a troubling admission on Twitter Saturday night. After the Trojans sluggish performance vs. Oregon State in Corvallis, the syndicated radio host said, "As of this moment Beavers staff > USC staff. Mismatch."
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 4
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following Week 4 of the 2022 regular season. Week 4 was another eventful one, with several notable results taking place, including Oklahoma's stunning upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday night. ESPN's computer model has updated its...
LeBron James Has Honest Admission On Ohio State's All-Black Uniforms
LeBron James has been looking forward to this Saturday night's Ohio State vs. Wisconsin game for some time. The Buckeyes currently lead the Badgers 28-7 late in the first half. Not only are they dominating their Big Ten rival; Ohio State looks good doing it. OSU is rocking all-black uniforms...
College Football Fans Stunned By Early Georgia-Kent State Scoreline
Anyone else have Georgia struggling to put away Kent State on their Week 4 college football bingo card? Yeah, neither did we. The Bulldogs led Kent State by a score of 12-10 with 11:30 left in the second quarter. It's a stunning result considering how Georgia has performed through the first few weeks of the season.
Look: Here's The Most Embarrassing Play Of The Day In College Football
The most embarrassing play of the day in college football unfortunately belongs to a University of South Florida football player. Bulls punter Andrew Stokes mishandled a snap during USF's Saturday afternoon game vs. Louisville. Instead of picking it up and running or trying to punt it off, Stokes simply kicks it while it lies on the turf.
College Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Mascot Video
Ohio State had quite a night in Columbus. The Buckeyes stomped the Wisconsin Badgers out of town in a 52-21 blowout. Unfortunately, Brutus the Buckeye didn't have the best night. During the game, Brutus was knocked on its butt during an activity in the end-zone this Saturday night. You can...
Nebraska Has Taken Notable Step In Coaching Search
The Nebraska football program has hired an outside firm to assist in its ongoing head coaching search. On Thursday, athletic director Trev Alberts announced a partnership with Collegiate Sports Associates. Nebraska fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a disappointing 1-2 start and a home loss to Georgia Southern in...
