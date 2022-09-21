Prior to this Saturday's game between Auburn and Missouri, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic made it clear that Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat. "If they get beat today by Missouri, I'm told there's a really good chance they could pull the plug on him as early as tomorrow," Feldman said, via 247Sports. "It has felt like a real inevitability that he will get let go at some point this year, but that feels like now it's got ramped up. The other crazy part of this is — if they do fire him this year, they're going to have to owe him $15.3 million on his buyout and they would have to pay 50% of that within 60 days."

AUBURN, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO