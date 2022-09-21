ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The Independent

What TV channel is the Laver Cup on? How to watch the final day of Roger Federer’s last tournament

The Laver Cup comes to a close in London today as Team Europe look to wrap up victory for Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career. Federer has already bid farewell to tennis following his emotional defeat in Friday’s doubles alongside Rafael Nadal. Laver Cup LIVE: Latest updates and scores from final dayBut the 41-year-old has remained courtside to support his teammates as the Europeans look to retain the Laver Cup against Team World. Novak Djokovic has put the hosts in a commanding position after his singles and doubles wins on Saturday, with Europe requiring two more...
The Independent

Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime score after Andy Murray beaten in opening doubles

Follow live updates and scores from the final day of the Laver Cup in London, in what is Roger Federer’s final tournament of his career. The Swiss has already waved a tearful farewell to tennis following his emotional defeat alongside Rafael Nadal on the opening night, but now Team Europe will look to wrap up victory for Federer as he makes his last goodbye at the O2 Arena.It’s all to play for on the final day but Novak Djokovic starred on Saturday night to help Europe take an 8-4 lead. Djokovic thrashed Frances Tiafoe before winning alongside Matteo Berrettini...
The Spun

Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Ronda Rousey is best known for her work inside the octagon as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters of all-time. However, she's also done some modeling for SI Swimsuit during her career. Rousey has appeared in two SI Swim issues, in 2015 and 2016. Her 2016 photoshoot was a...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Star John Wall

As John Wall gets ready for the next chapter of his NBA career, the All-Star guard has decided to release a letter this Thursday on The Players' Tribune. Wall explained just how hard life got for him, especially following the death of his mother. He reached the point where he thought about taking his own life.
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday

Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Gameday Outfit

NFL players often go viral on social media for their gameday outfits, whether it's something they wore on the way to the stadium, or something they sport on the field. Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews went viral for her look last weekend. The No. 1 sideline reporter rocked a...
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight

Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Miami Hurricanes Fans

FS1's Colin Cowherd has a blunt message for Miami Hurricanes fans this Saturday night. Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes had just a few thousand fans in the stands. That's probably for good reason, too. Miami got crushed by Middle Tennessee 45-31 at Hard Rock Stadium. To make matters worse for Miami, more...
The Spun

Look: Miami Hurricanes Crowd Is Embarrassing

Interest in the Mario Cristobal-led Miami Hurricanes appears to be at an all-time low. A few thousands fans, and that's about it, showed up to watch Miami play Middle Tennessee. Can you blame them? A lackluster opponent will do that for crowd attendance. Still, interest in the Hurricanes was supposed...
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1 Question For The College Sports World

LeBron James is one of the last prep-to-pro stars left in the NBA. And on Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeye fan had a question for the college sports world:. "Do I have college eligibility if I went to play another sport besides basketball? How does that rule work?" This isn't...
