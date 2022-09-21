Read full article on original website
What TV channel is the Laver Cup on? How to watch the final day of Roger Federer’s last tournament
The Laver Cup comes to a close in London today as Team Europe look to wrap up victory for Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career. Federer has already bid farewell to tennis following his emotional defeat in Friday’s doubles alongside Rafael Nadal. Laver Cup LIVE: Latest updates and scores from final dayBut the 41-year-old has remained courtside to support his teammates as the Europeans look to retain the Laver Cup against Team World. Novak Djokovic has put the hosts in a commanding position after his singles and doubles wins on Saturday, with Europe requiring two more...
Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime score after Andy Murray beaten in opening doubles
Follow live updates and scores from the final day of the Laver Cup in London, in what is Roger Federer’s final tournament of his career. The Swiss has already waved a tearful farewell to tennis following his emotional defeat alongside Rafael Nadal on the opening night, but now Team Europe will look to wrap up victory for Federer as he makes his last goodbye at the O2 Arena.It’s all to play for on the final day but Novak Djokovic starred on Saturday night to help Europe take an 8-4 lead. Djokovic thrashed Frances Tiafoe before winning alongside Matteo Berrettini...
Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Ronda Rousey is best known for her work inside the octagon as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters of all-time. However, she's also done some modeling for SI Swimsuit during her career. Rousey has appeared in two SI Swim issues, in 2015 and 2016. Her 2016 photoshoot was a...
WWE・
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Arch Manning, Isidore Newman News
Five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning and Isidore Newman High School lost their first game of the season on Friday night. The senior QB failed to lead his team to victory in an away matchup against the Many Tigers, falling by eight points with a 25-17 final score. The college football...
Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Star John Wall
As John Wall gets ready for the next chapter of his NBA career, the All-Star guard has decided to release a letter this Thursday on The Players' Tribune. Wall explained just how hard life got for him, especially following the death of his mother. He reached the point where he thought about taking his own life.
NBA・
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday
Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
NFL・
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Gameday Outfit
NFL players often go viral on social media for their gameday outfits, whether it's something they wore on the way to the stadium, or something they sport on the field. Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews went viral for her look last weekend. The No. 1 sideline reporter rocked a...
NFL・
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
Mario Cristobal Is Trending During Miami's Brutal Performance
Mario Cristobal is taking the arrows on social media as Miami is being handled by Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. The Hurricanes find themselves down 24-10 at half, but Cristobal won't be catching a break from fans any time soon if things continue to go in the direction they're heading in right now.
Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Miami Hurricanes Fans
FS1's Colin Cowherd has a blunt message for Miami Hurricanes fans this Saturday night. Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes had just a few thousand fans in the stands. That's probably for good reason, too. Miami got crushed by Middle Tennessee 45-31 at Hard Rock Stadium. To make matters worse for Miami, more...
Look: Miami Hurricanes Crowd Is Embarrassing
Interest in the Mario Cristobal-led Miami Hurricanes appears to be at an all-time low. A few thousands fans, and that's about it, showed up to watch Miami play Middle Tennessee. Can you blame them? A lackluster opponent will do that for crowd attendance. Still, interest in the Hurricanes was supposed...
LeBron James Has 1 Question For The College Sports World
LeBron James is one of the last prep-to-pro stars left in the NBA. And on Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeye fan had a question for the college sports world:. "Do I have college eligibility if I went to play another sport besides basketball? How does that rule work?" This isn't...
College Football Fans Are Furious With ABC's Split-Screen Decision
College football fans aren't too pleased about a decision made during ABC's broadcast of No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest. With the Demon Deacons in the redzone with a chance to take the lead, the network pulled up a half-and-half split screen of the MLB matchup between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.
