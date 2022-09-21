Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
San Diego Home Prices Dipped in August. But Interest Rates Aren't Helping Buyers
Interest rates are around 6%, and for some San Diegans, that is still too much for purchasing a home. Although interest rates are high, Cameron Harper of California Mortgage Lending said home prices took a dip in August by about 6%. According to Harper, the average home price fell to $910,000 from $970,00.
SheKnows
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
More Heat on Tap for San Diego County as High Pressure Builds Over Region
Summer may have ended, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with the heat. A high-pressure canopy over the region will deliver toasty temperatures through the beginning or middle of next week, with the highest heat expected Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The most torrid...
theregistrysocal.com
Hines & USAA Real Estate Begin Construction of 930-Unit Riverwalk Village in San Diego
SAN DIEGO – Hines, the global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with USAA Real Estate, began construction of its 200-acre Riverwalk San Diego village with a phase-one groundbreaking ceremony on September 21. Riverwalk San Diego will transform the existing Riverwalk golf course in western Mission Valley into a live-work-play transit-oriented neighborhood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unique Journey for Retired NCTD Locomotive Being Preserved
A 282,000-pound piece of Southern California railroad history is being preserved. After nearly five years of planning, a COASTER F40 locomotive is off the rails and has been trucked to a railroad museum in Campo. “The F40 locomotives are an important part of the history of both the COASTER and...
SANDAG drops controversial mileage tax for drivers
SAN DIEGO — SANDAG board members struck down a proposed controversial mileage tax for drivers. The road usage charge would have cost drivers four cents for every mile driven. The board's action set the stage for removing the regional road usage charge temporarily. "I think today’s action was in...
Another heat wave to hit San Diego
The county will be experiencing another heat wave as temperatures are expected to rise Saturday and peak Monday and Tuesday.
spectrumnews1.com
The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation
Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands attend long-awaited Miramar Air Show
Day two of the MCAS Miramar Air Show was another full day packed with sights and sounds, as hundreds of thousands of people had their eyes to the sky.
eastcountymagazine.org
WELLGREENS DISPENSARY IN LEMON GROVE ANNOUNCES DONATION TO ELIMINATE $250,000 WORTH OF MEDICAL DEBT IN CALIFORNIA
September 23, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – At a press conference held at the new Wellgreens dispensary at 6859 Federal Boulevard yesterday, Wellgreens executives announced their partnership with Pacific Stone to eliminate $250,000 worth of medical debt for Californians through a donation to RIP Medical Debt in New York. Lemon...
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - Watergrill
Watergrill is a seafood-focused high-end restaurant located in Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown, San Diego. They are known to have some of the freshest seafood and an amazing dining experience with great service and environment.
Affordable housing requirement in four San Diego-area cities
New affordable housing mandates have taken hold in four cities after their lawsuit was declined to be heard at the California Supreme Court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sanelijolife.com
The Questhaven Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes near San Elijo Hills
The Project includes a Tentative Map (PDS2020-TM-5643), a Site Plan (PDS2022-STP-22-018), and an Administrative Permit (PDS2020-AD-20-011). The Questhaven Project (Project) consists of a Tentative Map, Site Plan, Density Bonus Permit, and an Administrative Permit on approximately 89.23 acres (Figure 4). The Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes on 18.27 acres, recreation uses on 0.31 acres, and water quality detention basins on 2.4 acres. The Project also includes open space on approximately 63.9 acres that would provide for biological open space and fuel-modification zones. The Project is designed to cluster development in the northern portion of the Project site in order to allow for the development of residential uses while providing biological open space in the southern portion of the site. The Project also includes 0.09-acre of off-site clearing within an existing right-of-way. The Project proposes seven affordable housing units as part of the Density Bonus application. The Project density is consistent with the General Plan Designations of the property by calculating density on the property in accordance with the Density Bonus Program defined by State law and the County Zoning Ordinance (Figure 3). Zoning Use Regulations for the site is Rural Residential (RR) and Open Space (S80). The General Plan Designations for the Site are Semi-Rural (SR-1 and SR-10) and the General Plan Regional Categories for the site are Semi-Rural and No Jurisdiction. The Project is located in unincorporated San Diego County within the San Dieguito Community Plan Area on approximately 89.23 acres, immediately south and west of the City of San Marcos and east of the City of Carlsbad (Figures 1 and 2). Interstate 5 (I-5) is located approximately 5.3 miles west of the Project site. Specifically, the Project site is located south of San Elijo Road and east of Denning Drive. Access to the site would be from San Elijo Road to the north.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Del Mar, California
For those looking for a quiet getaway from the hustle and bustle of downtown San Diego, there is the beautiful town of Del Mar, located less than 30 minutes from downtown San Diego but still in San Diego County. Del Mar is known for its beaches, as well as the Torrey Pines State Beach and Reserve, which is home to land untouched by man and overlooks gorgeous cliffs.
KPBS
Summery autumn heat wave in store for San Diego area
Though summer's officially over, a flashback to the all-too-recent dog days is in store for the San Diego area, starting this weekend. A high-pressure canopy over the region will deliver toasty temperatures through the beginning or middle of next week, with the highest heat expected Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Hit-and-run driver kills woman crossing street
A woman crossing the street in the Talmadge area Friday night was killed by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.
KPBS
Thousand of San Diego students rally for climate action
Thousands of students across San Diego marched Friday to demand climate justice. It’s all part of a global climate strike to raise awareness and demand action from elected leaders. Then, Carlsbad police used a bean bag gun and pepper balls on two suspects last year, and it led to big changes. KPBS says the police involved were suspended, while new training is being implemented. And finally in our weekend preview, live music, dance and design.
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in San Diego, here is great news: an inflation relief package from the state of California is coming your way soon. Qualifying individuals will receive money to help with bills and rising costs where you live. The cost of living in San Diego is over one and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this payment will likely help you out with your expenses.
kusi.com
How the Fed’s rate increase could affect YOUR day-to-day
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Fed raised interest rates Wednesday, Sept. 21 by 0.75% for the third consecutive increase since the start of the year. With inflation at its highest in four decades, the Fed has been pushed to action. By raising interest rates, they expect to slow the economy and lower prices. However, this risks a decrease in overall investments which could adversely affect the economy. Already the stock market has dropped in anticipation of the announced rate hike.
Comments / 3