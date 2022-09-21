Read full article on original website
Fight at children's pizza restaurant ends with shooting in Brandon parking lot, deputies say
BRANDON, Fla. - A fight inside a Brandon Chuck E Cheese pizza restaurant spilled out into the parking lot and ended in gunfire, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said it didn't appear anyone was actually shot, but three people were injured in the mele. They were taken...
21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Tampa Police Investigating Deadly Vehicle Versus Bicycle Crash On Gandy
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. bicyclist traffic fatality crash in the 5100 block of Gandy Blvd. on the east side of the Gandy Bridge. Two of the three eastbound lanes of Gandy Blvd. will be closed for several
Man arrested in Tampa apartment murder, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a man in its investigation of a Tampa murder Friday.
Historic Shoot-Out In Clearwater Compels Lawsuit By Police Officer
CLEARWATER, Fla. – On the day after Christmas in 2018, one of Clearwater’s worst shoot-outs put four police officers in harm’s way. On September 21, 2022, one of those officers filed an amended legal complaint suing the owner of the strip center where the shoot-out
Two men arrested in connection to hit-and-run
The two men arrested in the death of Pinellas County Deputy Mike Hartwick were undocumented workers, both from Honduras. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said both of them were working for contractor Archer Western but under false pretenses.
St. Pete man had BAC over 4 times legal limit during I-275 crash, FHP says
A St. Petersburg man was arrested for driving under the influence on Thursday afternoon after crashing into a ditch off I-275.
Construction worker charged in Pinellas deputy’s death given $500K bond, travel restrictions
The construction worker who authorities say killed a Pinellas County deputy with a front-end loader in an alleged hit-and-run was given a higher bond and travel restrictions in his first appearance Saturday.
Search for suspect who hit and killed Pinellas deputy on I-275
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is searching for construction worker Victor Vasquez, who they say hit and killed Deputy Michael Hartwick with a front loader in a construction zone on I-275 as the deputy was helping to control traffic. Investigators say Vasquez then handed his helmet and vest to another worker and fled on foot.
Man Arrested For Deputy's Death
Sheriff Says Construction Worker Killed Michael Hartwick With a Front Loader and Took Off
Accused teen street racer pleads not guilty in fatal DUI crash
TAMPA, Fla. - A teenager accused of killing another teen while he was drunk and illegally street racing another vehicle pleaded not guilty in a Tampa courtroom on Wednesday. Barely old enough to drive, Austin Lewis, 17, is facing serious felonies that could send him away for decades if convicted.
Jury finds Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office 90% responsible for teen’s 2014 death after state fair
A verdict has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 14-year-old was kicked out of the Florida State Fair in 2014, and struck by a car while trying to cross I-4.
Family of 21-year-old man critically injured in St. Pete attempted road rage murder clinging onto faith
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash that could've turned deadly has a family praying their loved one will survive. "He has significant injuries, by all means he should be dead by now. He is not," Shannon Turner said. She's the mother of the 21-year-old man who is in a...
PHOTOS: Ambulance involved in crash near St. Pete intersection
Authorities are working to clear the scene of a crash involving an ambulance and SUV in St. Petersburg Thursday afternoon.
Gateway Expressway Project halted, governor’s office investigating after Pinellas deputy’s death
Work on the Gateway Expressway Project has been halted after a construction worker killed a Pinellas County deputy while driving a front end loader, according to a release.
Masonic fraternity brothers pay respects to slain Pinellas County deputy
Saluting and honoring a 19-year-veteran with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Six months later, family still seeks justice for Teneisha Griffith
Saturday marks six months since Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the body of a young mother reported missing out of Tampa.
Pinellas County Info Center Now Open For Calls, County Remains In Five-Day Cone For Tropical Storm Ian
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla – The County Information Center is open today, Sept. 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to answer preparedness questions about Tropical Storm Ian. Call 727-464-4333. Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the County Information Center
