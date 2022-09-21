ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Two men arrested in connection to hit-and-run

The two men arrested in the death of Pinellas County Deputy Mike Hartwick were undocumented workers, both from Honduras. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said both of them were working for contractor Archer Western but under false pretenses.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Attempted Murder#Lincoln Mercury
fox13news.com

Search for suspect who hit and killed Pinellas deputy on I-275

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is searching for construction worker Victor Vasquez, who they say hit and killed Deputy Michael Hartwick with a front loader in a construction zone on I-275 as the deputy was helping to control traffic. Investigators say Vasquez then handed his helmet and vest to another worker and fled on foot.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle on Gandy Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash along Gandy Boulevard. Police say a vehicle struck a bicyclist in the 5100 block of Gandy Boulevard, which is on the east side of the Gandy Bridge on Saturday morning. Two of the three eastbound lanes of Gandy...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
fox13news.com

Accused teen street racer pleads not guilty in fatal DUI crash

TAMPA, Fla. - A teenager accused of killing another teen while he was drunk and illegally street racing another vehicle pleaded not guilty in a Tampa courtroom on Wednesday. Barely old enough to drive, Austin Lewis, 17, is facing serious felonies that could send him away for decades if convicted.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy