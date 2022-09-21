The history of McLean County and its influential residents will be honored at the McLean County Museum of History’s Evergreen Cemetery Walk. . The cemetery walk will take place Sept. 24 and 25 and Oct. 1 and 2. There will be two shows each day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 302 E. Miller St. in Bloomington.

