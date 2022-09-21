ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

ISU volleyball picks up first MVC win, Kushner surpasses 1,000 kills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Illinois State volleyball swept Indiana State and senior outside hitter Sarah Kushner tallied her 1,000th career kill on the road Saturday. Kushner became the seventh Redbird to record 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs. Kushner led the way against the Sycamores, posting a match-high 15 kills and hitting .458.
ISU volleyball drops first conference match 3-1 to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Illinois State volleyball was unable to bounce back from a slow first set, falling 3-1 to Evansville in the Redbirds' first Missouri Valley Conference game of the season. The Purple Aces came out firing in the first set, jumping out to a 16-9 lead early. EU...
Women's basketball conference schedule set

The Missouri Valley Conference released its 2022-23 women's basketball conference schedule Thursday, with Illinois State beginning MVC play Dec. 30 versus Drake at home. The reigning MVC tournament champions will start with back-to-back games at home before a four-game roadtrip. The roadtrip concludes in Nashville as ISU will face Belmont, a new conference foe.
'Celebrating Red' for ISU's 2022 Homecoming

Illinois State University’s annual Homecoming brings the campus community together every year through football games, parades, camaraderie and lots of red attire. Homecoming 2022, with the theme of “Celebrating Red,” is taking place from Oct. 7 through Oct. 16, with the highly-anticipated football game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15.
ISU students speak out about student safety in reaction to Pub II crash

Two Illinois State University students were put in critical condition after being struck by a motor vehicle outside the Pub II building at about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 15. The Normal Police Department and Normal Fire Department responded to the incident to give aid to the victims. One victim was life-flighted to a hospital in Champaign.
