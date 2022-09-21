Read full article on original website
Barrios Tacos Tequila & Whiskey Opening in Downtown Kalamazoo
Tacos and Tequila go hand in hand, as someone who gets together on a weekly basis with friends for Taco Tuesday, I can tell you that statement is absolutely true. Whether you like chorizo, steak, chicken, ground beef, or any other kind of taco, a margarita or a few for that matter can always make the occasion better. If you're feeling bold you can always take tequila shots straight, with a dash of salt, and a bite of lime.
Fido Motors Café Is A Kalamazoo Hole In The Wall Coffee Shop
Driving to work every day can be one of the most calming, important, and insightful times in your day. I know I love to take this time to be happy for another day, prepare myself for the day ahead, and to take in everything around me. In the past few months due to all the construction, I have decided to start taking one route to work and another route home to avoid traffic.
95.3 WBCKFM
These Kalamazoo Area Natives Own A Nationally Based Vegan Restaurant
Food is something that every human being needs to survive and there are so many different cultural differences that make up the different food dishes we consume. Depending on where you are in the world, there are different plants that are native to that region or they use different spices for flavor. There is even debate and discrepancy between what kinds of food products or what types of meat we should be eating.
Old Save A Lot On Stadium Dr In Kalamazoo Now A Spirit Halloween
I wanted to say something a couple of months ago after the Save A Lot on Stadium Dr in Kalamazoo closed down about it becoming a Spirit Halloween this Fall, but I didn't wanna be cliche or possibly be wrong having another business move in, but something about the notion just spoke to me. Now we can officially say that the abandoned building intuition was correct and it is indeed a spirit Halloween. Back in February, the owners of the store decided to close down, with multiple employees taking to social media to make the announcement:
Kalamazoo Wants To Know: Where’s the Best Place to Watch the Sunrise?
I have a Pure Michigan dream, something that's always been on my bucket list: I want to see the sunrise over Lake Huron and the sunset over Lake Michigan in the same day. It's doable, right? The only reason I haven't crossed it off my to-do list yet is because I haven't yet found the right time to be in Lake Huron at the crack of dawn. It's just a matter of putting in the effort to make it happen.
Bad News K-Zoo: National Beer Shortage Incoming
Kalamazoo and beer are like peanut butter and chocolate. Great on their own, but together it just makes too much sense. However, one side of the illustrious duo may take a bit of a siesta, or at the very least, become a very expensive date. According to Axios, a supply...
Cheers! City of South Haven Debates New Social District Downtown
The longstanding issue is still up for debate in the city of South Haven: should a social district be established downtown?. Southwest Michigan saw a rise in this new trend during the Covid-19 pandemic when indoor dining was restricted. Instead, locals were invited to enjoy their food and drinks, including alcohol, safely outdoors during the era of social-distancing.
A Friendly Suggestion For Making Bike Lanes Safer in Kalamazoo
Here's why the new Downtown Kalamazoo bike lanes are dangerous and how to fix them. Don't get me wrong, I am thrilled that Downtown Kalamazoo is frequently looking for new ways to improve our experience and increase safety for bike riders and pedestrians. However, the confusion the new bike lanes have caused has very little to do with drivers getting used to the change and more to do with the clunky design.
Say It Ain’t So! Momma’s Snack Shack in Three Rivers to Close
You hate to see it happen. Unfortunately another business in southwest Michigan has announced its imminent closure. This time it's Momma's Snack Shack in Three Rivers that's taking the hit. Owner Erin Bucher shared the news via the Momma's official Facebook page, saying:. I am writing through the tears so...
Kalamazoo’s Historic Woods-Upjohn House Is For Sale
One of the most well-known houses in Kalamazoo has just unexpectedly hit the market and now residents have a chance to own a certified historic home. The Woods-Upjohn House located at 530 West South st. has been a staple of the community since it was finished in 1878, and this Italian Revival home is one of the coolest in the area. William A. Wood died shortly after the house was finished and was occupied by his widow until the early 1900's when the President of the Upjohn Company, William E. Upjohn moved in. Two prominent Kalamazoo figures have owned the property, and now RE/MAX is looking for the next:
This News Stinks! Plans to Fix Sewer Odor in Kalamazoo Stall
Since moving back to west Michigan a year ago, I've finally learned what that smell is: Kalamazoo. For many months as I made my daily commute from Allegan to Kalamazoo, I would find myself frequently questioning the stinky smells that came from the Northside neighborhood area. Was there a new landfill in town? Was the smell from decaying roadkill. Was it me?!
Battle Creek Area Baker Gains Millions of Views With Muffins
Just in time for the weather to get a little cooler, a Battle Creek area baker is going viral on Tiktok for her scrumptious recipes. Chelsea (great name), also known as @chelslikescutefood on Tiktok, has gathered more than 57,000 followers thanks to her mouth-watering baking videos. Whether she's making muffins, cheesecakes, or lemon loaves, her videos are enough to make you drool. One of her more popular videos gained over one million views. You can see why:
Did You Know: Michigan Once Had a Booming Pearl Button Industry?
Well, I just learned something new! I was recently visiting the historical village at the Allegan County Fairgrounds and wouldn't you know, I actually learned something while exploring the one-room Jewitt schoolhouse:. Did you have any idea Michigan once had a booming mother-of-pearl button industry?. I'm sure you've seen the...
It’s Hydrant Flushing Season in Kalamazoo Again, When Will Your Hydrants Be Flushed?
It was something new to me when I moved to Michigan a few months ago - Hydrant Flushing. What's the purpose of doing this, and WHEN will your neighborhood have its hydrants flushed?. There's a good chance some neighborhoods in Kalamazoo have already seen this happening, as the city has...
Well, The State Might Repeal Kalamazoo’s Decriminalization Of Public Urination & Defecation
I don't know HOW or WHY... but the drama surrounding Kalamazoo's recent decriminalization of public Urination and Defecation has now come to a head at the state level. A House Bill for the State of Michigan, if passed, could effectively reverse the decision Kalamazoo City Commissioners made in July. Decriminalizing...
OPINION: The New Mini-Carts At Kalamazoo’s Gull Road Meijer Suck
Everyone has "THEIR" Meijer. When I first came to Michigan, it was the Gull Road Meijer in Kalamazoo, but it was under construction for renovations, and I was moving soon anyway. Eventually, the West Main Meijer became "My Meijer." But, it was brought to my attention, that the Gull Road...
Missing Mower From Parchment Curbside Sparks Debate: Is It Theft or Fair Game?
If your household has any large unwanted items that still have a little life left in them-- what do you do with them? I think most of us would say, "Just put it out on the curb!" As is commonplace these days, you'll often find everything from stove ranges, wood...
Lighthouse Autism Center Moves Into Old Family Video in Kalamazoo
We now know what's going into the old Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo. So, what happens at the Lighthouse Autism Center?. The nearly 250 Family Video locations that were still open at the beginning of 2021 announced that they were closing their doors in January. Sadly, by the end of February 2021, after many years at that location, the Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo closed its doors permanently. Not even Stranger Things could keep that video store alive.
Meatloaf’s Band BAT w/ American Idol’s Caleb Johnson Coming To Kalamazoo
American Idol contestant Caleb Johnson is literally living out a dream as the new frontman for Metaloaf's band, BAT, which will be coming to the Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo on September 30th. Meatloaf's passing in early 2022 came as a huge shock to the Rock world, but his legacy continues and his band has found a very suitable replacement in Johnson. Caleb won the 13th season of American Idol. Prior to appearing in the series, he was the frontman for the band Elijah Hooker. BAT is the only official show that was endorsed by Meatloaf and features his band The Neverland Express:
Songs That Are About Or Mention Kalamazoo
Music is a universal language, whether you can understand the words that are being sung/rapped is a different story. The foundation of music is simply just the melody of instrument sounds coming together to form a beat. No matter where you come from in the world, you know the sound of a piano, violin, guitar, drum, and other instruments. Then words are sung/wrapped over the beat in a variety of different tones, speeds, and lengths to create what we know today as songs.
