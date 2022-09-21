Read full article on original website
South Holland woman ID'd after killed in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash; 4 others injured
The Major Accidents unit is investigating after a woman was killed and four others were hurt in a DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash, police said.
Chicago shooting: Man killed, another critically hurt in Rogers Park parking lot, police say
Two men were shot, one fatally, on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
3-time convicted burglar, on bail for 2 burglaries, burglarized 3 more Lakeview homes this week, prosecutors say
A three-time convicted burglars on bail for two burglary cases, burglarized three more Lakeview homes on Wednesday evening, prosecutors say. Chicago police allegedly found property belonging to all of the latest victims in his backpack. The Lakeview break-ins occurred between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on September 21. Prosecutors said...
Chicago man charged after Northwestern student seriously injured in Evanston hit-and-run
The driver was identified through surveillance and allegedly admitted to police he fled the scene after striking the victim, according to police.
cwbchicago.com
Rogers Park shooting leaves 1 man dead, another critically injured overnight
Chicago police said one man is dead and another is critically injured following a shooting in Rogers Park early Saturday. The neighborhood’s murder and shooting totals are at their fastest pace since at least 2016, according to city records. This morning’s victims were standing with a group of people...
Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say
Two men from Joliet were killed after what police are calling a targeted shooting at a bar in Grundy County Saturday.
fox32chicago.com
Park Forest woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash
LOCKPORT, Ill. - A Park Forest woman has been charged with driving under the influence in a July rollover crash that killed a passenger in her car and critically wounded another. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself in to police Thursday. Harris was driving with two passengers on I-355 around 4...
Chicago shooting: 2 shot inside apartment in Chatham, police say
Two people were shot inside an apartment on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
11 shootings, 4 killed in Chicago overnight shootings
CHICAGO — Four people were killed in shootings in Chicago from the hours of 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning. According to officials, two men were standing in a parking lot at the 7100 block of North Clark Street in Rogers Park around 1:26 a.m. when a group of people fired shots at them. […]
Teen wounded in South Austin drive-by shooting on West Side, Chicago police say
The teen was walking with a friend on the sidewalk when someone in a black SUV fired shots from inside the vehicle, according to the police.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally stabbed on Chicago's West Side during fight
CHICAGO - A man was killed during a fight on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Police say, around 9:15 p.m., a 26-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the 3300 block of West North Avenue in Humboldt Park. The suspect drove off in a white Toyota sedan. The vitim...
Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed during argument in Logan Square, police say
A man was fatally stabbed during an argument on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Arrest warrant issued for Chicago man wanted in attempted carjacking of mother in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chicago man who was allegedly involved in the attempted carjacking of a mother in Oak Lawn earlier this year. Jerome D. Fears, Jr, 20, is wanted by authorities in connection to the crime that occurred on April 18.
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
cwbchicago.com
A downstate murder suspect is in custody following an armed robbery in Rogers Park: source
A downstate murder suspect was among five people who ran from a stolen car that was used in an armed robbery on the North Side yesterday evening, according to a law enforcement source. The crew was rounded up by a carjacking task force that utilized helicopters operated by Chicago police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora Shooting: One shot dead, one in critical condition
AURORA, Illinois - Aurora police said one person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Saturday. Police said they responded to the 300 block of Center Avenue around 2 p.m. for a report of two gunshot victims. Both victims were 29-year-old men. Their names are not...
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old Bourbonnais man dies after crashing car into stadium bleachers
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - An 18-year-old suburban Chicago man died Thursday night after driving his car through the brick wall of a football stadium in Michigan City, Indiana. About 8 p.m., Michigan City officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard, Indiana State Police said in a written statement.
Chicago Journal
Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released
OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Carlos Gomez, 44; Lupe Gomez,...
Chicago crime: Woman stabbed to death, man critically hurt in North Austin, police say
Two people were stabbed, one fatally, on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Police: Man shot while walking on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Friday. Police say a 23-year-old man was shot around 12:37 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue while he was walking on the sidewalk. The victim was taken to University of Chicago...
