Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

myedmondsnews.com

Supersized houses: Bigger Edmonds homes reflect a national trend

Bigger is better; that’s been an American mantra for a century. Atlantic Magazine writer, Joe Pinsker nailed it:. “America is a place defined by bigness. It is infamous, both within its borders and abroad, for the size of its cars, its portions, its defense budget—and its houses.”. —...
EDMONDS, WA
Daily Mail

The fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US: Sales drop 34% in Seattle as crime ravaged West Coast sees prices tumble amid exodus of residents - and people return from pandemic refuges

Seattle’s housing market is slowing faster than any in the country, a new study has revealed - as cash-strapped buyers increasingly shy away from home purchases. The study, from real estate firm Redfin, ranked the nation’s most populous hubs using metrics such as prices, price drops, and supply - and found that the real estate market is cooling fastest primarily along the West Coast.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

Seattle mayor signs Green New Deal. Here’s what’s in it.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell on Thursday signed into law Green New Deal legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build community resilience to climate change and increase net zero affordable housing. “For the past few days Seattle has been blanketed with smoke-filled skies and choking air quality, with areas of the...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Council Sept. 26 set to discuss claims against Councilmember Jim Smith

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 26, business meeting is set to discuss the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one claim of racial...
LYNNWOOD, WA
secretseattle.co

56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say

Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
SEATTLE, WA
amateurgolf.com

Hanson wins Washington Senior Men’s Amateur

Erik Hanson of Kirkland, Wash. shot rounds of 74-71-73 to win the 36th Washington Senior Men’s Amateur Championship; while Jim McNelis of Gig Harbor, Wash. fired rounds of 72-72-81 to win the 15th Washington Super Senior Men’s Amateur at Desert Canyon Golf Resort in Orondo, Wash. Hanson entered...
ORONDO, WA
98.3 The KEY

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
invisiblepeople.tv

Seattle Showcases Police-Free Homeless Services

Proving That It’s Possible to Offer Supportive Services for Unhoused Neighbors Without Involving the Cops. As the pandemic set in in the early months of 2020, officials in Seattle acted quickly to the unfolding emergency. Their efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus led to measures that would seem far too radical under any other circumstances – like opting not to arrest people for minor crimes and closing down aggregate homeless shelters.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The 'soft cop' argument in Seattle: Today So Far

Activists groups behind police defunding in Seattle are speaking up about new budget proposals and they don't want any soft cops. Sea-Tac Airport adapts after weekend of long lines. Fourth man pleads guilty for 2018 racist assault at a Lynnwood bar. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Want to Have Dinner with an Insurrectionist?

On October 7, the King County Republicans will host “Stop the Steal” rally speaker and convicted insurrectionist Brandon Straka as the headliner for the organization’s Liberty Dinner fundraiser. The choice undercuts the local GOP’s recent attempts to distance itself from extremists within the Republican Party who claim without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.
KING COUNTY, WA

