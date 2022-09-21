Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Supersized houses: Bigger Edmonds homes reflect a national trend
Bigger is better; that’s been an American mantra for a century. Atlantic Magazine writer, Joe Pinsker nailed it:. “America is a place defined by bigness. It is infamous, both within its borders and abroad, for the size of its cars, its portions, its defense budget—and its houses.”. —...
2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
Washington state outpacing majority of nation when it comes to rising rent
A new report from HelpAdvisor shows Washington state is outpacing the vast majority of the United States when it comes to rising rent prices. It is happening at the same time that the Seattle and Tacoma housing markets are cooling. In the last year, some 7.2 million people who pay...
The fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US: Sales drop 34% in Seattle as crime ravaged West Coast sees prices tumble amid exodus of residents - and people return from pandemic refuges
Seattle’s housing market is slowing faster than any in the country, a new study has revealed - as cash-strapped buyers increasingly shy away from home purchases. The study, from real estate firm Redfin, ranked the nation’s most populous hubs using metrics such as prices, price drops, and supply - and found that the real estate market is cooling fastest primarily along the West Coast.
Washington’s #1 Donut (Ranked the Best in the Nation) Looks Crazy Good
Washington State's #1 Donut Shop Is A Hidden Gem Worth Finding. Who doesn't love a fresh fluffy donut? I know Homer Simpson never turns one down. There are a lot of great donut places in Washington State but a website has ranked all the donut shops in the nation and they've crowned a winner.
Chronicle
Washington Is Stuck With a Travel Nurse Dilemma, Pitting Care Against Costs
When Kevin Saavedra landed at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center in February, it became the sixth hospital he's worked at in less than three years. He drives from place to place, his two Rottweilers in tow, and has a growing list of states he'd be eager to return to. Saavedra is...
Tri-City Herald
These three taco joints in Washington are among the best in the US, Yelp says
Three spots in Washington are among the best for tacos in the nation, according to Yelp. Yelp released its list of the “top 100 taco spots,” and it included places in Everett, Issaquah and Lynnwood. To find the top taco spots, Yelp looked at U.S. businesses in the...
KUOW
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive races
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
City People’s Garden potentially closing by the end of the year
SEATTLE — One of Seattle’s oldest garden stores could close if they don't find a new location by the end of the year. "I feel very fortunate to have worked here," Alison Greene, the owner of City People's Garden Store, said. There's a changing of the season happening...
Seattle mayor signs Green New Deal. Here’s what’s in it.
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell on Thursday signed into law Green New Deal legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build community resilience to climate change and increase net zero affordable housing. “For the past few days Seattle has been blanketed with smoke-filled skies and choking air quality, with areas of the...
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council Sept. 26 set to discuss claims against Councilmember Jim Smith
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 26, business meeting is set to discuss the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one claim of racial...
secretseattle.co
56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say
Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
What local leaders think of Seattle police chief nominee Adrian Diaz
If the Seattle City Council confirms Adrian Diaz as the next chief of police, he will assume leadership in a city still divided on police reform, two years after the murder of George Floyd. In some corners, there’s been a backlash to the 2020 protests and talk of reform, drawing...
amateurgolf.com
Hanson wins Washington Senior Men’s Amateur
Erik Hanson of Kirkland, Wash. shot rounds of 74-71-73 to win the 36th Washington Senior Men’s Amateur Championship; while Jim McNelis of Gig Harbor, Wash. fired rounds of 72-72-81 to win the 15th Washington Super Senior Men’s Amateur at Desert Canyon Golf Resort in Orondo, Wash. Hanson entered...
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
invisiblepeople.tv
Seattle Showcases Police-Free Homeless Services
Proving That It’s Possible to Offer Supportive Services for Unhoused Neighbors Without Involving the Cops. As the pandemic set in in the early months of 2020, officials in Seattle acted quickly to the unfolding emergency. Their efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus led to measures that would seem far too radical under any other circumstances – like opting not to arrest people for minor crimes and closing down aggregate homeless shelters.
KUOW
The 'soft cop' argument in Seattle: Today So Far
Activists groups behind police defunding in Seattle are speaking up about new budget proposals and they don't want any soft cops. Sea-Tac Airport adapts after weekend of long lines. Fourth man pleads guilty for 2018 racist assault at a Lynnwood bar. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Washington
Yelp rolled out a list pinpointing every state's best brunch spot.
The Stranger
Want to Have Dinner with an Insurrectionist?
On October 7, the King County Republicans will host “Stop the Steal” rally speaker and convicted insurrectionist Brandon Straka as the headliner for the organization’s Liberty Dinner fundraiser. The choice undercuts the local GOP’s recent attempts to distance itself from extremists within the Republican Party who claim without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.
