Editor's Note: The following contains mild spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.In a galaxy far, far away that keeps expanding in no particular chronological order, it can be hard to keep up with the setting of new content. Especially when the world has its own way of measuring time, which isn't easily translated to the real world. But Disney is always sure to release the necessary information. Andor centers on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a character familiar to fans after his appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Just a recognizable character can help to place the series into the overall timeline, in this case, it is not the only thing. In the opening scene of this new addition to the Star Wars universe, a title card appears to tell the audience it is the year 5 BBY. Of course, understanding what that means is another matter entirely. But it's easy to see how things fall into the timeline once you learn the system.

