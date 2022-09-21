Read full article on original website
‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Trailer: Welcome to Poguelandia
Everyone has heard or read of a treasure hunt tale before. However, when Netflix’s Outer Banks was released in 2020, the show was not much a treasure hunt tale but rather an escape pod for many trapped in the grip of a pandemic. The teen drama has gone on in the subsequent years to amass a devoted following. After the announcement of a third season and the new members joining the cast, Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming season at its virtual Tudum festival. Welcome to Poguelandia.
Who Is B2EMO on 'Andor' and Why Are We in Love With Him?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.Fans of Star Wars got to return to the iconic galaxy far, far, away this week with the premiere of the new Disney+ series Andor. Focused on one of the main protagonists from 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the show, created by Tony Gilroy, follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) on his earlier escapades — five years before the events of the aforementioned film. But Cassian isn’t the character you’re here for.
Cobra Kai’s Alicia Hannah-Kim On Playing A “Delicious” Baddie, ‘Squid Game’ Dreams & What The Future Holds for Kim Da-Eun
Alicia Hannah-Kim’s latest role as the first female sensei in Netflix Cobra Kai may give observers the false impression that she’s an overnight success. But before her likeness was wrapped around a building in the famed Los Angeles shopping mall The Grove, she was waiting tables, auditioning, and dreaming of one day being the representation she lacked growing up in her native Australia. Hannah-Kim, who is of Korean descent, recalls her difficult journey climbing that Hollywood ladder which includes having to turn down stereotypical roles, rejection, and thoughts of giving up before she got the call for Cobra Kai. “Being an ‘overnight success’...
Danny Elfman’s ‘Spider-Man' Soundtrack Swings Onto Vinyl For the First Time
There have been so many amazing superhero musical scores over the last 30+ years. You Can’t have a conversation about iconic superhero themes without mentioning Danny Elfman’s amazing score for Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. The film is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and now Elfman’s score is coming to vinyl for the very first time.
'Hocus Pocus 2' Behind the Scenes Video Promises the Sequel Will Be Full of Magic and Nostalgia
Grab your candy corn, because the witching hour is nearly upon us! There's no doubt that excitement is bubbling and brewing for Hocus Pocus 2, the long awaited sequel to a Halloween season staple. Pure magical nostalgia this way comes, and ahead of the movie's Disney+ premiere on September 30, Hocus Pocus Guide has shared with us a special behind-the-scenes clip. In just under two minutes, the clip features interviews with all three of the films' stars, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, as well as the director Anne Fletcher and other members of the cast.
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
The 10 Highest-Grossing Movie Score Composers at the Worldwide Box Office
It's relatively common to see lists of the highest-grossing movies of all time, or even the highest-grossing actors and directors. But it's good to remember that filmmaking is a much more sprawling team effort, and one of the most important cogs in the machine is the composer, who creates the musical landscape of the movie.
How to Watch Adult Swim Festival: Where Is the Animation Special Streaming?
Animation enthusiasts gathered in Philadelphia last month at the Adult Swim Festival. However, those who didn't get the chance to join in will still have the opportunity to enjoy its programming through a three-part special available on streaming. The exclusive content includes footage from musical acts, backstage interviews, and access to over 120 episodes from more than 16 fan-favorite shows, such as Ricky and Morty and Metalocalypse. Adult Swim and Cartoon Network President Michael Ouweleen said the following about the festival and its accessibility for fans wanting to enjoy it afterward through streaming:
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
The actor and filmmaker said he's come to view the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a source of inspiration for his own life.
Best Performances from Comedians Playing Classic Villains
It seems counter-intuitive that someone who specializes in comedy can make being a villain look so easy. Time and again, though, comedians prove to be memorable antagonists. Jim Carrey as the Riddler in Batman Forever. Jim Rash as the Riddler in Harley Quinn. Frank Gorshin as... um, the Riddler, again, in the classic 1966 Batman TV series. Okay, it's not looking good but honestly, there are other roles apart from the Riddler, like the following.
When Does 'Andor' Take Place in the Star Wars Universe?
Editor's Note: The following contains mild spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.In a galaxy far, far away that keeps expanding in no particular chronological order, it can be hard to keep up with the setting of new content. Especially when the world has its own way of measuring time, which isn't easily translated to the real world. But Disney is always sure to release the necessary information. Andor centers on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a character familiar to fans after his appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Just a recognizable character can help to place the series into the overall timeline, in this case, it is not the only thing. In the opening scene of this new addition to the Star Wars universe, a title card appears to tell the audience it is the year 5 BBY. Of course, understanding what that means is another matter entirely. But it's easy to see how things fall into the timeline once you learn the system.
New James Bond Vinyl Set Celebrates 60 Years of 007 Title Tracks
There are a ton of exciting film anniversaries in 2022, but none are as historic as Bond… James Bond. The 007 film franchise is celebrating 60 years on the big screen and the series has been pulling out all the stops this year for the special occasion. This has included many fan favorite Bond adventures like Dr. No and Skyfall returning to the big screen in select markets. There are so many amazing aspects to every Bond entry. However, beyond the great action, cat loving villains and cool gadgets, the music of 007 has always been one of the series’ most appealing qualities. Now, Bond fans all around the world can celebrate the music of 007 with a new James Bond vinyl set.
'Stranger Things': 5 Bold Predictions For Season 5
Stranger Things has yet to confirm a release date or even release as much as a poster or teaser for the upcoming season, but this hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with several theories about the final installment of the hit Netflix show. The Duffer Brothers have confirmed very...
'Vampire Academy' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Earth, Air, Water, or Fire?
In its first episode, Vampire Academy had a break-back pacing with so much exposition that it actually made the story harder to follow. Well, in Episode 2, "Earth. Air. Water. Fire." we certainly get a slow-down. The episode begins with a flashback/dream (it's not exactly clear at this point which one of the two it is) of just after the car crash from the premiere. Lissa (Daniela Nieves) is standing in front of the flaming limo as her (now-dead) brother walks up to her and demands that she "remember." We also find out that the flashback is not being seen by just Lissa but Rose (Sisi Stringer) as well, and we have yet to know why if there is any reason at all.
Gal Gadot Is the 'Heart of Stone' in New Spy Thriller Teaser
The Red Notice must have whet Gal Gadot's appetite for Netflix thrillers because the Wonder Woman heroine is returning to the streamer for the upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, which sees her star as the titular Rachel Stone, a CIA agent fueled by her adrenaline. The new teaser dropped during Netflix's annual TUDUM event and while it wasn't quite a trailer, it certainly teased what fans can expect from Gadot, as well as Jamie Doran and Alia Bhatt.
Why 'House of the Dragon' Doesn't Need To Be Loyal To 'Fire & Blood'
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the DragonWhen bringing an adaptation to life, playing within the parameters of the original plot line is generally considered a given, thanks to the much divisive license directed to creators of an artistic piece. However, straying too far from the source material is seldom taken with a grain of salt by fans of the fandom (especially if they happen to be literary critics and the like), if ever. Be too faithful to the book and the adaptation might turn into a literature class to sludge through, not a movie/show to look forward to. Adopt a cavalier attitude towards the story and the adaptation might end up becoming a joke among critics, or worse, a half-hearted venture that is wholly uninteresting.
Why Disney's In-House Video Game Business Failed
In its modern form, Disney isn’t just a movie company. It does everything. With multiple streaming services, a vast theme park empire, countless film studios, Disney has so much at its disposal that it’s come under constant controversy and scrutiny over whether or not it’s violated laws related to American monopolies. But one area Disney isn’t as invested in is video games. You’ll see Disney characters crop up in licensed video games – namely the Kingdom Hearts franchise – but the days of Disney having an in-house video game company are long gone. Former Disney CEOs like Bob Iger have even been open about Disney’s inability to get into the video game space. But why? What has kept Disney from moving into this medium when its reach expands to so many different places?
'Prey for the Devil' Trailer: Sister Ann Is the Chosen One
Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers) is the chosen one to save the world from the global rise in demonic possession but by whom, God or the devil? The new trailer of Prey for the Devil poses an interesting question. The new footage establishes Ann’s “calling to help people” and showcases her bond with a young girl, who is said to be possessed by an evil entity. In order to help her and others, we see the protagonist studying at St. Michael the Archangel School of Exorcism, since only men are allowed to exorcise demonic spirits, she’s the only female there because of her gifts. With plenty of jump scares and mind-bending truth about Ann’s past, the movie looks like a great watch for the spooky season.
Why Making Harley Quinn a Part of the Bat-Family Works
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Harley Quinn Season 3.The upcoming Harley Quinn: The Animated Series —Legion of Bats, a comic spin-off to the popular HBO Max animated show, is all set to focus on the fan-favorite character Harley Quinn’s (Kaley Cuoco) official initiation into (longtime) enemy grounds — the Bat-Family. However, the idea of the villainous Maid of Mischief stepping into the world of crime-fighting comes as little shock and more of a fitting twist in the tale. A look back on the latest season of Harley Quinn with regard to the antiheroine’s character growth and quality time spent with the existing members of the Bat-Family reveals just why her jumping ship holds the potential to play out like poetry in motion.
Henry Silva: A Tribute to the ‘Ocean's 11’ and ‘Dick Tracy’ Character Actor
Last week saw the passing of one of Hollywood's most recognizable character actors, Henry Silva. “Our hearts are broken at the loss of our dear friend Henry Silva, one of the nicest, kindest, and most talented men I’ve had the pleasure of calling my friend," actor Dean Martin's daughter Deana said in a tweet upon his passing. It's true that Silva was the final living symbol of the "Rat Pack" era, where cool cats in suits and hats smoked cigars and rolled the dice with one arm while holding a dame in the other. But Silva was also able to transcend that 1960s lounge lizard image. In a career that began in 1950 and continued into the 21st century, Silva was that rare performer who could play a heavy just as convincingly as a clown. He seamlessly disappeared into every character he took on.
