In Style
King Charles Will Reportedly Wait Until After Prince Harry’s Media Projects Are Released to Finalize Archie and Lilibet’s Royal Titles
Shortly after news broke that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly “furious” over their children’s denied HRH status, new details on what exactly is stalling King Charles III’s decision have been revealed. Despite the fact that the Sussex children, Archie and Lilibet, automatically adopted the...
'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Are Back and Solving New Mysteries
Sherlock is no longer the only Holmes in the game. Having survived her sibling's attempts to mold her into a proper lady, London's newest teenage sleuth Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is finally striking out on her own and ready to open her own detective agency. If only the residents of London would take her seriously. In a new trailer for Enola Holmes 2, released as part of Netflix's star-studded TUDUM event, audiences are treated to a look at what mysteries face the intrepid adolescent investigator.
Topher Grace Says Filming 'That '90s Show' Was "Like Christmas"
With the holiday season quickly approaching, we have our eyes set on another sort of family gathering courtesy of the cast and crew behind Netflix’s upcoming That ‘70s Show spinoff, That ‘90s Show. A continuation of the hit series that took its final bow over 15 years ago, fans of the original production have been excited to kick off our shoes at the door of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house and head down to the basement to … take in the festivities with our favorite group of Point Place Wisconsiners since the reboot was announced last fall.
Why Making Harley Quinn a Part of the Bat-Family Works
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Harley Quinn Season 3.The upcoming Harley Quinn: The Animated Series —Legion of Bats, a comic spin-off to the popular HBO Max animated show, is all set to focus on the fan-favorite character Harley Quinn’s (Kaley Cuoco) official initiation into (longtime) enemy grounds — the Bat-Family. However, the idea of the villainous Maid of Mischief stepping into the world of crime-fighting comes as little shock and more of a fitting twist in the tale. A look back on the latest season of Harley Quinn with regard to the antiheroine’s character growth and quality time spent with the existing members of the Bat-Family reveals just why her jumping ship holds the potential to play out like poetry in motion.
From 'To Kill A Mockingbird' to 'The Great Gatsby': 10 of the Best Must-Read Classic Novels
Apart from sitting in front of a screen, picking up a book also makes for an entertaining leisure activity that allows one to kill time, dwelling on countless immersive stories. Although there are a great number of contemporary books that are definitely worth the read, some pieces are simply, timelessly brilliant.
Henry Silva: A Tribute to the ‘Ocean's 11’ and ‘Dick Tracy’ Character Actor
Last week saw the passing of one of Hollywood's most recognizable character actors, Henry Silva. “Our hearts are broken at the loss of our dear friend Henry Silva, one of the nicest, kindest, and most talented men I’ve had the pleasure of calling my friend," actor Dean Martin's daughter Deana said in a tweet upon his passing. It's true that Silva was the final living symbol of the "Rat Pack" era, where cool cats in suits and hats smoked cigars and rolled the dice with one arm while holding a dame in the other. But Silva was also able to transcend that 1960s lounge lizard image. In a career that began in 1950 and continued into the 21st century, Silva was that rare performer who could play a heavy just as convincingly as a clown. He seamlessly disappeared into every character he took on.
Why 'House of the Dragon' Doesn't Need To Be Loyal To 'Fire & Blood'
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the DragonWhen bringing an adaptation to life, playing within the parameters of the original plot line is generally considered a given, thanks to the much divisive license directed to creators of an artistic piece. However, straying too far from the source material is seldom taken with a grain of salt by fans of the fandom (especially if they happen to be literary critics and the like), if ever. Be too faithful to the book and the adaptation might turn into a literature class to sludge through, not a movie/show to look forward to. Adopt a cavalier attitude towards the story and the adaptation might end up becoming a joke among critics, or worse, a half-hearted venture that is wholly uninteresting.
‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Trailer: Welcome to Poguelandia
Everyone has heard or read of a treasure hunt tale before. However, when Netflix’s Outer Banks was released in 2020, the show was not much a treasure hunt tale but rather an escape pod for many trapped in the grip of a pandemic. The teen drama has gone on in the subsequent years to amass a devoted following. After the announcement of a third season and the new members joining the cast, Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming season at its virtual Tudum festival. Welcome to Poguelandia.
Who Is B2EMO on 'Andor' and Why Are We in Love With Him?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.Fans of Star Wars got to return to the iconic galaxy far, far, away this week with the premiere of the new Disney+ series Andor. Focused on one of the main protagonists from 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the show, created by Tony Gilroy, follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) on his earlier escapades — five years before the events of the aforementioned film. But Cassian isn’t the character you’re here for.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 5 Recap: What Will You Risk?
“Not all who wonder or wander are lost,” sings Poppy (Megan Richards), the last Proudfellow left in the Harfoot caravan, in her left-behind mother’s walking song. In “Partings,” the fifth episode of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, wanderers and wonderers from across the map will test that tune. When is coming home again good, and when is it perilous? When do we strike out for lands unknown? What if home itself is a land unknown? And what do we risk for our fellow travelers along the way?
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine:' 10 Best Reasons Raymond Holt Was The Dad Jake Never Had
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is all things humorous and hard-hitting at the same time. We have seen Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) evolve from an emotionless robot to a dad figure for Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) who eventually becomes the son Holt didn’t have. Their childish rivalry culminates into an intimate familial relationship that can be deemed stronger than any blood relation.
'Stranger Things': 5 Bold Predictions For Season 5
Stranger Things has yet to confirm a release date or even release as much as a poster or teaser for the upcoming season, but this hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with several theories about the final installment of the hit Netflix show. The Duffer Brothers have confirmed very...
Who Is Rhea Royce and House Royce in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.Although everyone is talking about the gruesome wedding in this week’s episode of House of the Dragon, “We Light The Way” started off on a violent note. After being banished from King’s Landing by his brother, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) returns to the Vale. As he ventures home, he meets up with his estranged wife, Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford). Rhea Royce is the Lady of the House Royce and rules over their ancestral kingdom Runestone.
How to Watch Adult Swim Festival: Where Is the Animation Special Streaming?
Animation enthusiasts gathered in Philadelphia last month at the Adult Swim Festival. However, those who didn't get the chance to join in will still have the opportunity to enjoy its programming through a three-part special available on streaming. The exclusive content includes footage from musical acts, backstage interviews, and access to over 120 episodes from more than 16 fan-favorite shows, such as Ricky and Morty and Metalocalypse. Adult Swim and Cartoon Network President Michael Ouweleen said the following about the festival and its accessibility for fans wanting to enjoy it afterward through streaming:
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Delves Into Mayday and Serena's Plans
This week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale brought viewers back to Mayday as June and Moira set out to get more information about Hannah. Meanwhile, Serena, still in Gilead, tries to leverage her position as a pregnant woman and a widow to restore her status. The accompanying “Inside the Episode” featurette explores both storylines, adding a bit more context to what viewers saw in the episode.
‘Blood Rise: Subspecies V’ Images Tease Bloodsoaked Period Adventure [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal new images and behind-the-scenes pictures of Blood Rise: Subspecies V, the next chapter of the Subspecies franchise. The movie serves as a prequel to the main film franchise, and will reveal how main antagonist Radu Vladislas went from a monster-slaying knight to a cruel vampire. Created...
Trailer for Jamie Lee Curtis-Produced Short 'Return to Sender' Reveals Chilling Package Scam
Even though Halloween Ends will be the final showdown for her iconic character Laurie Strode, Jamie Lee Curtis will continue to create scares for genre fans — but this time from the producer’s chair. The official trailer for Return to Sender, a short horror film from Curtis’ production company Comet Pictures, debuted today giving us an unsettling look at the project.
Danny Elfman’s ‘Spider-Man' Soundtrack Swings Onto Vinyl For the First Time
There have been so many amazing superhero musical scores over the last 30+ years. You Can’t have a conversation about iconic superhero themes without mentioning Danny Elfman’s amazing score for Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. The film is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and now Elfman’s score is coming to vinyl for the very first time.
'Encanto': Watch Deaf West Perform "We Don't Talk About Bruno" in Sign Language
In celebration of Friday’s International Day of Sign Languages, Deaf West Theatre teamed up with Disney Music Group to release an American Sign Language version of the hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto. The Tony award-winning company featured an all-deaf Colombian and Hispanic cast in the video for the three-times platinum-certified song topped the Hot 100 chart for five weeks.
