Betty Sue Edgar
Betty Sue Edgar, 75, of Richmond died unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. Betty was born on Oct. 22, 1946, in Richmond the daughter of Albert E. and Florence Louise (Rogers) Leach. She was united in marriage to Warren Jay “Jay Bird” Edgar of Richmond on Feb. 11, 1965, he preceded her in death on Oct. 1, 2001.
Balma Louise (Glenn) Wollard
Body Balma Louise (Glenn) Wollard, 90 years old, of Norborne, MO, formerly of Hardin, MO, died on Sept. 21, 2022, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond. Balma was born on Nov. 28, 1931, in Guthrie, OK, to William Ferman and Donnie (Simpson) Glenn. After graduating from Central High...
Connie Marie Greer
Connie Marie Greer, 81, of Richmond, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Valley Manor and Rehabilitation Center in Excelsior Springs. Connie was born on Sept. 17, 1941, in Kansas City, the daughter of Woodrow Lee and Gladys Marie (Reynolds) Battagler. She was united in marriage to William “Garry” Greer of Orrick on May 31, 1968; he survives of the home.
Kathy Ann Slade
Kathy Ann Slade, 67, of Richmond, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Kansas City Hospice House. Kathy was born on July 15, 1955, in Excelsior Springs, the daughter of Orra Smith and Lillie Mae (Rowan) Slade, Jr. Survivors include two sisters, Karen Slade and Kimberly Dodson, both of Richmond; two...
