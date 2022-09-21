Betty Sue Edgar, 75, of Richmond died unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. Betty was born on Oct. 22, 1946, in Richmond the daughter of Albert E. and Florence Louise (Rogers) Leach. She was united in marriage to Warren Jay “Jay Bird” Edgar of Richmond on Feb. 11, 1965, he preceded her in death on Oct. 1, 2001.

RICHMOND, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO