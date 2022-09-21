ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Stranger Things' Cast Proves How Little They Know About Their Show in Netflix Tudum Trivia

The Stranger Things cast reunited for Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, but apparently, they left their trivia skills at home. Those in attendance on the virtual Tudum stage on Saturday included the iconic actors behind several fan-favorite Stranger Things characters: Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Priah Ferguson, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour and Joe Keery.
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
COVID Strikes 'Dancing with the Stars'

Just days after the star-studded season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, the production has been struck by a COVID outbreak. At this point it seems that all four cases affected the show's crew, not the celebrities or their pro partners. A DWTS spokesperson told Deadline that all individuals...
Millie Bobby Brown Channels Country Energy in New Snap

Millie Bobby Brown said goodbye to summer with an impactful and stylish social media update. The 18-year-old Brit posted a moody photo on Instagram and captioned the image, "blue jean white t. In the photo, Brown's surroundings gave off a country vibe as the actress posed barefoot on an old...
Johnny Depp's New Girlfriend Revealed—Inside the Star's Love Life Through the Years

Johnny Depp's wives and girlfriends have come under a significant amount of scrutiny in light of his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. Through his nearly four decades in Hollywood, Depp's relationship history is a colorful who's who of '90s It Girls, followed by more than a decade of quiet bliss with the mother of his children, Vanessa Paradis—followed by his toxic and allegedly abusive marriage to Heard, and now a new paramour: His former U.K. attorney, Joelle Rich. Take a look back at Depp's love life from pre-fame to infamy.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy Reveal the Secret to the Success of 'Hocus Pocus' and Why They Agreed to Make a Sequel

You believe in magic, right? Because there’s no other way to explain the scene in Providence, Rhode Island, last November as Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy showed up for the first day of production on Hocus Pocus 2, the long-anticipated follow-up to their beloved 1993 scary-fun comedy classic.
'Big Brother 24's' Brittany Hoopes Talks Knowing She Couldn't Win and Calls Taylor a "Lifelong Friend"

Big Brother's house is open once more! Every week, Parade.com's Mike Bloom will be bringing you interviews with this season's houseguests as they get evicted from the game. In a game like Big Brother, you can blink your eyes and go from the outs to the inner circle of the house and back again. That indeed happened behind the zingable eyes of Brittany Hoopes. The hypnotherapist found herself on the backstage backfoot immediately, only to eventually get brought into one of the most major alliances of the season. But she didn't rest on her laurels, constantly making deals to secure her safety. Unfortunately, that wheeling and dealing did not play well for Monte Taylor, who did not feel secure in her loyalty to take her to finale night.
Aastha Lal and Nina Duong Break Down Their Scrambled Performance on 'The Amazing Race 34'

Pack your bags, because The Amazing Race is back! Every week, Parade's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the team most recently eliminated from the race. As a pair, Aastha Lal and Nina Duong are the definition of balance. The engaged couple touted their skill set going into The Amazing Race, with Aastha's excitable energy and attention to detail and Nina's calm demeanor and discipline. Unfortunately, while their internal balance was working perfectly, their external balance got thrown off when a new twist was revealed at the starting line. With the teams being sent into a literal scramble to avoid last place, it only took a couple of mistakes to seal a team's doom. And for Aastha and Nina, that seemed to be taking time at the very beginning to get directions, as well as difficulties in completing the keg obstacle course. Their showing on Roll got them to roll into the pit stop in last place, making them the first team eliminated from the season.
'Survivor 43's' Morriah Young Talks the Origin of the Women's Alliance and Finding Closure on the Island

At long last, Survivor 43 has arrived! Every week, Parade.com's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the castaway most recently voted off of the island. In her opening confessional on Survivor, Morriah Young said she was going against the grain and was there to actually make friends. And initially, it seemed like she had the perfect vibe for the Baka tribe, who spent their first few days focusing on camaraderie rather than cutting throats. But when they lost the first Immunity Challenge, Morriah quickly realized she had fewer friends than she initially thought. The rainbow-haired teacher had her game fade to black and white, as she became the newest member of the first boot club.
