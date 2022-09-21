Read full article on original website
'Stranger Things' Cast Proves How Little They Know About Their Show in Netflix Tudum Trivia
The Stranger Things cast reunited for Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, but apparently, they left their trivia skills at home. Those in attendance on the virtual Tudum stage on Saturday included the iconic actors behind several fan-favorite Stranger Things characters: Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Priah Ferguson, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour and Joe Keery.
Nathan Fillion Shares Spoilers on What's Coming on 'The Rookie' Season 5, Including Amazing Guest Stars
The Castle and Firefly star Nathan Fillion, 51, returns as John Nolan for season five of the police drama The Rookie (Sept. 25 on ABC). In the new episodes, Nolan achieves his dream of becoming a training officer, but remains a rookie—as the LAPD’s oldest newbie training officer.
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
'Diary Of A Wimpy Kid' Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life For Mother's Murder
Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his mother Barbara Waite in their British Columbia home.
COVID Strikes 'Dancing with the Stars'
Just days after the star-studded season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, the production has been struck by a COVID outbreak. At this point it seems that all four cases affected the show's crew, not the celebrities or their pro partners. A DWTS spokesperson told Deadline that all individuals...
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Millie Bobby Brown Channels Country Energy in New Snap
Millie Bobby Brown said goodbye to summer with an impactful and stylish social media update. The 18-year-old Brit posted a moody photo on Instagram and captioned the image, "blue jean white t. In the photo, Brown's surroundings gave off a country vibe as the actress posed barefoot on an old...
Internet Reacts After Kris Jenner Says She 'Forgot' She Owns a Beverly Hills Condo
Kris Jenner had the internet in a frenzy after admitting that she "kinda forgot" about her Beverly Hills Condo, as we all naturally do sometimes. The reality star, 66, made the confession during the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, where she visited the Beverly Hills pad with her daughter Khloé Kardashian after admitting she hadn't been there for quite some time.
Watch Snoop Dogg Embarrassingly Miss a 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' Puzzle He Should Have Known (Exclusive)
The wheel is ready. Pat and Vanna are ready. But do the celebrities know what they've signed up for? We will soon find out when season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres on Sunday, Sept. 25. The season premiere features Amanda Seales, Snoop Dogg and Mark Duplass playing for...
Johnny Depp's New Girlfriend Revealed—Inside the Star's Love Life Through the Years
Johnny Depp's wives and girlfriends have come under a significant amount of scrutiny in light of his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. Through his nearly four decades in Hollywood, Depp's relationship history is a colorful who's who of '90s It Girls, followed by more than a decade of quiet bliss with the mother of his children, Vanessa Paradis—followed by his toxic and allegedly abusive marriage to Heard, and now a new paramour: His former U.K. attorney, Joelle Rich. Take a look back at Depp's love life from pre-fame to infamy.
SI Swimsuit Model Reveals Her Daughter's Name Was Chosen During Magazine Shoot
SI Swimsuit Model and fitness influencer Katrina Scott shared the sweetest detail about her baby's name on Instagram. Collette Jane, Scott's second daughter with husband Brian, was named during her most recent SI Swimsuit shoot!. Scott returned for her second year with SI Swimsuit in 2022 and made history as...
16 Things You Didn't Know About 'Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages' Star Gordon Ramsay
Competition will be fierce when Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the Ages premieres Sept. 29 on Fox with chef Gordon Ramsay, 55, overseeing culinary showdowns between well-seasoned chefs and ambitious younger challengers. Here are some fun facts about the MasterChef judge, who began his own food career in England as a pot washer in an Indian restaurant.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy Reveal the Secret to the Success of 'Hocus Pocus' and Why They Agreed to Make a Sequel
You believe in magic, right? Because there’s no other way to explain the scene in Providence, Rhode Island, last November as Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy showed up for the first day of production on Hocus Pocus 2, the long-anticipated follow-up to their beloved 1993 scary-fun comedy classic.
'Big Brother 24's' Brittany Hoopes Talks Knowing She Couldn't Win and Calls Taylor a "Lifelong Friend"
Big Brother's house is open once more! Every week, Parade.com's Mike Bloom will be bringing you interviews with this season's houseguests as they get evicted from the game. In a game like Big Brother, you can blink your eyes and go from the outs to the inner circle of the house and back again. That indeed happened behind the zingable eyes of Brittany Hoopes. The hypnotherapist found herself on the backstage backfoot immediately, only to eventually get brought into one of the most major alliances of the season. But she didn't rest on her laurels, constantly making deals to secure her safety. Unfortunately, that wheeling and dealing did not play well for Monte Taylor, who did not feel secure in her loyalty to take her to finale night.
Aastha Lal and Nina Duong Break Down Their Scrambled Performance on 'The Amazing Race 34'
Pack your bags, because The Amazing Race is back! Every week, Parade's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the team most recently eliminated from the race. As a pair, Aastha Lal and Nina Duong are the definition of balance. The engaged couple touted their skill set going into The Amazing Race, with Aastha's excitable energy and attention to detail and Nina's calm demeanor and discipline. Unfortunately, while their internal balance was working perfectly, their external balance got thrown off when a new twist was revealed at the starting line. With the teams being sent into a literal scramble to avoid last place, it only took a couple of mistakes to seal a team's doom. And for Aastha and Nina, that seemed to be taking time at the very beginning to get directions, as well as difficulties in completing the keg obstacle course. Their showing on Roll got them to roll into the pit stop in last place, making them the first team eliminated from the season.
Musician Greyson Chance Calls Ellen DeGeneres 'Manipulative' in New Interview
Musical artist Greyson Chance is opening up for the first time about his experience with Ellen DeGeneres, who he says left him traumatized and "abandoned." In a new bombshell interview with Rolling Stone, Chance—who was thrust into the music scene at age 12—recalled working with the talk show host, who initially helped launch him to fame.
'Survivor 43's' Morriah Young Talks the Origin of the Women's Alliance and Finding Closure on the Island
At long last, Survivor 43 has arrived! Every week, Parade.com's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the castaway most recently voted off of the island. In her opening confessional on Survivor, Morriah Young said she was going against the grain and was there to actually make friends. And initially, it seemed like she had the perfect vibe for the Baka tribe, who spent their first few days focusing on camaraderie rather than cutting throats. But when they lost the first Immunity Challenge, Morriah quickly realized she had fewer friends than she initially thought. The rainbow-haired teacher had her game fade to black and white, as she became the newest member of the first boot club.
Kate Hudson Shares Sweet 'Appreciation Post' for Mom Goldie Hawn on Instagram
Kate Hudson is giving some extra love to her mama and famous actress Goldie Hawn. The Bride Wars actress, 43, took to Instagram this week to share an "appreciation post" dedicated to Hawn, 76, and the adorable photo is a must-see. In the pic, the iconic mother-daughter duo posed for...
Heartbreaking Amanda Kloots Post Shows Toddler Son’s Tribute to Dad Nick Cordero
Amanda Kloots shared a sweet video of her young son at the piano imitating his late dad, Nick Cordero, who died on July 5, 2020 after a 95-day stay in the hospital as he battled complications from COVID. The multi-hyphenate regularly shared updates on Instagram while Cordero was in the...
Kanye West Apologizes for Causing 'Stress' to Kim Kardashian Following Divorce
Kanye West is apologizing for "any stress" he caused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian while adjusting to co-parenting in the wake of their divorce. Earlier this year, the Donda rapper, 45, targeted Kardashian, 41, in a series of online outbursts about their co-parenting relationship, while also harping on her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson in multiple scathing posts.
