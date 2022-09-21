Pack your bags, because The Amazing Race is back! Every week, Parade's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the team most recently eliminated from the race. As a pair, Aastha Lal and Nina Duong are the definition of balance. The engaged couple touted their skill set going into The Amazing Race, with Aastha's excitable energy and attention to detail and Nina's calm demeanor and discipline. Unfortunately, while their internal balance was working perfectly, their external balance got thrown off when a new twist was revealed at the starting line. With the teams being sent into a literal scramble to avoid last place, it only took a couple of mistakes to seal a team's doom. And for Aastha and Nina, that seemed to be taking time at the very beginning to get directions, as well as difficulties in completing the keg obstacle course. Their showing on Roll got them to roll into the pit stop in last place, making them the first team eliminated from the season.

