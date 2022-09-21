ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WI

On Milwaukee

North Avenue Market to host grand opening celebration

North Avenue Market, the community-oriented food hall at 5900 W. North Ave., will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark its official grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 27 beginning at 5:01 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, will include brief remarks from Chris Harris-Morse, food hall...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun

MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New 141-unit senior lifestyle community coming to Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — A new 141-unit senior lifestyle community is coming to Pewaukee. Matter Development and ICAP Development announced their first joint venture, a senior lifestyle community called The Westerly in partnership with local operator Koru Health. In May, the village approved the project on a 4.7-acre site across from the Meadow Creek Market shopping center.
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 Milwaukee Comic Con; Wisconsin State Fair Park hosts

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This weekend, Wisconsin State Fair Park is home to everything fant0asy, superheroes, and everything in between – for the return of Milwaukee Comic Con. Whitney Pollet, a character artist and designer, joined the WakeUp News team with what to expect when you go to a comic convention.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wnanews.com

Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69

Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

HDI Wholesale celebrates grand opening of new headquarters in Jackson

JACKSON — HDI Wholesale held their ribbon cutting and grand opening on Thursday to celebrate moving their corporate headquarters to their new location at N172W21930 Caymus Court in Jackson, and to kick-off their “wish list” that allows people to purchase items to be donated to charities in the county and state.
JACKSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Red Circle Inn under new ownership

NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
NASHOTAH, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Panera Bread opens in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto participated in the grand opening of Panera Bread at 12630 W. Capitol Drive. Robin Pullmann, the general manager, stands next to Ponto at the Panera Bread location. Instead of a ribbon cutting, they separated a bread ribbon.
BROOKFIELD, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities

WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Take to the lanes to bowl for a cure this Sunday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The village of Richfield in Washington County is hosting a fundraiser this weekend where folks can bowl to benefit a worthy cause. The first annual National Ataxia Foundation Bowl for a Cure is taking place this Sunday. We were joined Thursday, Sept. 22 by several special guests to discuss the importance of the fundraiser, as well as why it is so important to battle ataxia:
RICHFIELD, WI
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Milwaukee to Niagara Falls

Are you looking for a road trip that embraces culture and amazing scenery, culminating with one of the true wonders of the natural world? Then a road trip from Milwaukee to Niagara Falls could be the perfect trip for you as you visit iconic cities and take in several of the Great Lakes on this truly epic journey.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
rv-pro.com

Kunes Country Destination RV Acquires Two Fathead’s Dealerships

Wisconsin dealerships Country Campers and Fathead’s Rapids RV were sold to Delavan, Wisconsin-based Kunes Country Destination RV. Buy-sell advisor RV Business Solutions was the exclusive advisor to Todd Oberg in the sale of his dealerships. Coming from the software/technology industry, Oberg bought Fathead’s RV in 2014. It was a...
DELAVAN, WI
discoverhometown.com

Hartford Union High School Homecoming parade

Hartford Union High School (HUHS) held a Homecoming parade just after the school’s Homecoming rally on Sept. 23. The HUHS band (top photo) led the parade. Top row: Ozzy the Oriole (left photo) waves to spectators while HUHS Hall of Fame inductee Paul Stephans (right photo) participates in the parade.
HARTFORD, WI

