Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival 2022: Events, tickets and ink-galore
Hundreds of tattoo artists and tattoo enthusiasts will be gathering at the Wisconsin Center at the end of September for the 12th Annual Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival.
On Milwaukee
North Avenue Market to host grand opening celebration
North Avenue Market, the community-oriented food hall at 5900 W. North Ave., will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark its official grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 27 beginning at 5:01 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, will include brief remarks from Chris Harris-Morse, food hall...
On Milwaukee
Enjoy coffee & desserts at reimagined Piece of Love Cake and Coffee Shop
When Piece of Love opened at 6768 W. Lincoln Ave. in West Allis last February, it marked a milestone for local entrepreneur and cake baker, Ana Gonzalez, who channeled years of experience into creating her own brick and mortar retail shop. Following the opening, Gonzalez says it took about a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun
MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
Greater Milwaukee Today
New 141-unit senior lifestyle community coming to Pewaukee
PEWAUKEE — A new 141-unit senior lifestyle community is coming to Pewaukee. Matter Development and ICAP Development announced their first joint venture, a senior lifestyle community called The Westerly in partnership with local operator Koru Health. In May, the village approved the project on a 4.7-acre site across from the Meadow Creek Market shopping center.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Neighbors question hard stop on construction of 2 chain restaurants on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
September 24, 2022 – West Bend, WI – “The weeds are about 8 weeks high,” said one neighbor as a couple pieces of heavy equipment sat idle at the construction site of a new Panera Bread and Chipotle, a popular Mexican Grill style restaurant. The construction...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee Comic Con; Wisconsin State Fair Park hosts
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This weekend, Wisconsin State Fair Park is home to everything fant0asy, superheroes, and everything in between – for the return of Milwaukee Comic Con. Whitney Pollet, a character artist and designer, joined the WakeUp News team with what to expect when you go to a comic convention.
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
Greater Milwaukee Today
HDI Wholesale celebrates grand opening of new headquarters in Jackson
JACKSON — HDI Wholesale held their ribbon cutting and grand opening on Thursday to celebrate moving their corporate headquarters to their new location at N172W21930 Caymus Court in Jackson, and to kick-off their “wish list” that allows people to purchase items to be donated to charities in the county and state.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Red Circle Inn under new ownership
NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Panera Bread opens in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto participated in the grand opening of Panera Bread at 12630 W. Capitol Drive. Robin Pullmann, the general manager, stands next to Ponto at the Panera Bread location. Instead of a ribbon cutting, they separated a bread ribbon.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities
WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
CBS 58
Take to the lanes to bowl for a cure this Sunday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The village of Richfield in Washington County is hosting a fundraiser this weekend where folks can bowl to benefit a worthy cause. The first annual National Ataxia Foundation Bowl for a Cure is taking place this Sunday. We were joined Thursday, Sept. 22 by several special guests to discuss the importance of the fundraiser, as well as why it is so important to battle ataxia:
CBS 58
58 Hometowns: We're taking the tour to Pleasant Prairie and Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is heading to Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and the Bronzeville neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 29 as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Milwaukee to Niagara Falls
Are you looking for a road trip that embraces culture and amazing scenery, culminating with one of the true wonders of the natural world? Then a road trip from Milwaukee to Niagara Falls could be the perfect trip for you as you visit iconic cities and take in several of the Great Lakes on this truly epic journey.
8 best places to see fall foliage in Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Wisconsin is home to over 6 million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests, and 44 state biking trails, providing opportunities to view fall foliage across the state.
rv-pro.com
Kunes Country Destination RV Acquires Two Fathead’s Dealerships
Wisconsin dealerships Country Campers and Fathead’s Rapids RV were sold to Delavan, Wisconsin-based Kunes Country Destination RV. Buy-sell advisor RV Business Solutions was the exclusive advisor to Todd Oberg in the sale of his dealerships. Coming from the software/technology industry, Oberg bought Fathead’s RV in 2014. It was a...
discoverhometown.com
Hartford Union High School Homecoming parade
Hartford Union High School (HUHS) held a Homecoming parade just after the school’s Homecoming rally on Sept. 23. The HUHS band (top photo) led the parade. Top row: Ozzy the Oriole (left photo) waves to spectators while HUHS Hall of Fame inductee Paul Stephans (right photo) participates in the parade.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
