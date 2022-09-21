Greyson Chance is speaking out about feeling "completely abandoned" by Ellen DeGeneres after being discovered by her at 12-years-old. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the 25-year-old musician talked about how the talk show host — who's been rumored to have a nasty streak and was accused of making The Ellen Show a toxic workplace — went from one of his earliest supporters to a "way too controlling" overseer of his burgeoning career to a chilly stranger that kicked him to the curb after his music didn't perform as well as she wanted, despite DeGeneres allegedly saying that she was "going to protect him" at the beginning of their relationship.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO