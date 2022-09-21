Read full article on original website
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
The actor and filmmaker said he's come to view the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a source of inspiration for his own life.
Kanye West Finally Apologizes to Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is finally apologizing to Kim Kardashian "for any stress that I have caused." On the heels of the Skims mogul's decision to file for divorce in February 2021, the Donda rapper has been using the internet to conduct an ongoing harassment campaign against his estranged ex-wife, doing everything from accusing Kim of "kidnapping" their kids to threatening her former beau, Pete Davidson, to rallying his "fellow cum donors" against her family. However, Ye now seemingly wants to make amends with "the mother of his children" after months of non-stop online attacks — something he recently spoke about during a lengthy sit-down interview with Good Morning America.
Kim Kardashian Goes Viral for (Not) Crying
Kim Kardashian is going viral for crying... or not. In the aftermath of the Season two premiere of The Kardashians, a fan speculated that Kim’s emotional confessional may not have been as genuine as we thought. A viral TikTok claims Kim’s cry was manufactured. In the scene in question,...
DeathbyRomy Goes Full Femme Fatale on 'I Kill Everything'
As Gen Z's purveyor of dark pop, DeathbyRomy has never been afraid to embrace the spookier side of life. Whether she's throwing a twisted house party or unleashing her inner werewolf, the artist has been known to spill her fair share of blood every now and then, putting her own alt-glam spin on classic horror tropes. Her latest offering is no different.
Greyson Chance Says 'Manipulative' Ellen DeGeneres 'Abandoned' Him
Greyson Chance is speaking out about feeling "completely abandoned" by Ellen DeGeneres after being discovered by her at 12-years-old. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the 25-year-old musician talked about how the talk show host — who's been rumored to have a nasty streak and was accused of making The Ellen Show a toxic workplace — went from one of his earliest supporters to a "way too controlling" overseer of his burgeoning career to a chilly stranger that kicked him to the curb after his music didn't perform as well as she wanted, despite DeGeneres allegedly saying that she was "going to protect him" at the beginning of their relationship.
The Cool Kids Want to Reinvent the Concert Experience
Between 2007-2012, a time affectionately known as the "Blog Era" swept through hip-hop. The burgeoning landscape of social media, streaming services, YouTube and more created the perfect breeding ground for organic music discovery before we flew too close to the sun. Chicago-based rap duo The Cool Kids found themselves at the center of the scene alongside names such as Pac Div, Freddie Gibbs, Curren$y, Dom Kennedy and more to create a cult following that understood their young audiences, their desire for something more than manufactured radio songs and the lack of judgment, leaving these artists to get as innovative as they want.
Bushwig Came Back With a Bang
Introduction by Kenna McCafferty / Photography and interviews by Serichai Traipoom. Always inviting the unexpected, Brooklyn staples like Bottoms, No Bra, Papi Juice and Babynymph underscored a surprise set from NYC’s newest spinstress, Chelsea Manning, that brought a twist to tradition. The lineup also notably included Kevin Aviance, who was sampled on Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE album.
