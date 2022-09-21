Read full article on original website
Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania. The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.
Two motorcyclists injured in crashes
County law enforcement agencies handled two serious injury crashes involving motorcycles in the last week. On Sunday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to Liberty Hi Road and U.S. 6 for a two-vehicle crash. At 10:25 a.m., Albert Potter, 70, Napoleon, was traveling east on Route 6, approaching...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
Fulton County’s Only Corn Maze Opens For Fall
GOATS … One of the many animals at T22 Farms petting zoo is a kids favorite, goats. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) What started out three years ago as a roadside stand that stemmed from a hobby through COVID, is now the only corn maze in Fulton County, kno...
Perrysburg Homecoming Festival kicks off Friday
PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Homecoming Festival 2022, presented by the Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held Friday and Saturday. After two straight September’s without a festival, the festival is scheduled in conjunction with the Perrysburg High School varsity football game v. Sylvania Southview and the school district’s homecoming weekend.
Ohio EPA removes pile of over 2,000 tires from East Toledo yard
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and contractor Liberty Tire had a tall order Wednesday at Tracy and Foulkes streets. The agency estimated between 2,000 and 2,500 tires had been piled up in the yard and have been the topic of multiple complaints since April. Following an...
Lonz Mansion on Middle Bass Island to be restored
PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Lonz Mansion is on Middle Bass Island and was built in 1906. It was once home to George Lonz who operated what was once one of the largest wineries in the county on the island, next to the home. It was a popular tourist destination...
Put A Little “Boo” In Your Roche De Boeuf Day
Check out the Waterville Historical Society’s River Road campus, where the Spectral Mysteries Investigations team will share the world of ghostly investigation with stories, videos, sound recordings and an opportunity to search for spirits in WHS properties. Dave Misko and his team will be on hand from 2:00 to...
UPDATE: 79-year-old Lucas County woman found safe to cancel Endangered Missing Alert
SYLVANIA, Ohio — UPDATE @ 11:55 p.m.:. Patricia Benton, the 79-year-old Lucas County resident who was the focus of an Endangered Missing Alert, has been found safe, the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said. That cancels the alert. INITIAL REPORT. An Endangered Missing Alert was issued Friday night for...
Wolcott Lawn Sale Returns For Its 50th Year
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The 50th Lawn Sale at the Wolcott Heritage Center will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Director Tonya Haynes said the event has been around since the Maumee Valley Historical Society opened the Wolcott House in 1965. According to an article written by Marilyn Wendler for Northwest Ohio History in 2016, it started as a way to clear out the barn and make room for more items. It also allowed the community to participate in raising funds for the society and future projects.
TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
Toledo-Lucas County extends latest round of rental assistance
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program application will remain open until the end of the year. The application portal assists eligible households with up to 15 months of assistance. The program includes current, future, and even past-due rent. In addition, new renters’ fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments are also included.
Toledo’s Longest Running Jazz Band Continues to Deliver Authentic New Orleans Sound
For over 50 years, bandleader and clarinetist Ray Heitger and his mates have been serving the area with the big brass sounds of classic New Orleans jazz with the Cakewalkin’ Jass Band. Using the stylized moniker, “Jass”, harks back to over a century ago, the height of the Dixieland...
Family, friends remember brothers killed in oil refinery fire: ‘They were extremely close’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Loved ones are mourning the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey after a deadly fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Ohio earlier this week. WTVG reports that family friend Zac Schabel shared memories of the brothers as he grew up down the street from the family.
The Left Turn
I must start this week with a big shout-out to 11-year-old Carter Schlenk picking up his 2nd feature win of the year in the Sportsman Division at Oakshade Raceway in Wauseon. What 11-year-old do you know spends his or her Saturday nights going 80-90 mph around a dirt oval with 23 other racers in a Late Model stock car? He comes from a racing family, and I hope to write a column on them this winter. Carter Schlenk started on the pole and lead the entire race. Carter Murday finished 2nd and Jesse Jones 3rd. In the UMP Late Model Feature, Carters father Rusty Schlenk took the checker and $1500.00 and he led the race flag to flag, for his second win in a row at Oakshade. Devin Shiels got by Colin Shipley to finish second. Dusty Moore and B.J. Gregory were the rest of the top five finishers. Kolin Schilt grabbed his 6th feature win of the summer in the Dominator Super Stocks. Defending track champion Gabe Mueller managed a second-place finish with William ‘Bubba’ Cundick third. The Compact feature, saw another flag-to-flag race with Eric Carr getting the win. Jason Deshler came in second and asphalt racer Rayce Metdepenningen posted an impressive third place finish after starting at the tail of the field in his first visit to Oakshade Raceway.
Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force raids Findlay residence
Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 9/22/2022 at approximately 1100 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1015 S. Blanchard St., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded...
