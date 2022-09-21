ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WI

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wind Point jogger followed, man arrested: police

WIND POINT, Wis. - The Wind Point Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly following a female jogger in his van Friday, Sept. 23. The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Caledonia police responded to the area of Lake Meadow and Lighthouse in Wind Point. The jogger said she was being followed by a tan Toyota van.
WIND POINT, WI
discoverhometown.com

Menomonee Falls Police Blotter

The following information was obtained from documents at the Menomonee Falls Police Department. • The window of a vehicle located at International Autos Group, N88 W14060 Main St. was damaged during the early morning hours of Sept. 21. Three subjects were observed in the area. When an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the individuals fled the scene. An officer initiated a pursuit, which was terminated a short time later.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hwy 33 motorcycle vs SUV crash with injuries | By Sgt. Brad Rodich

September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – On September 23, 2022, at 6:52 p.m., the Washington County Communication Center received multiple phone calls regarding a motorcycle vs SUV crash on Hwy 33 at I41 in Allenton, WI. The callers stated that the motorcycle was occupied by two...
ALLENTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheriff: Allenton motorycle crash, 2 taken to hospital

ALLENTON, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office said two people were hurt in a motorcycle vs. SUV crash Friday evening, Sept. 23. The crash happened on State Highway 33 at Interstate 41 around 6:50 p.m. The sheriff's office said an initial investigation found the motorcycle was headed east on...
ALLENTON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ozaukee County, WI
Ozaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
Grafton, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Grafton, WI
City
Cedarburg, WI
City
Mequon, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
dailydodge.com

Watertown Teen Given Probation For Burglarizing Business

(Watertown) A Watertown teen was placed on three years of probation this week for burglarizing a business. Willow Grimmenga entered a no contest plea to a felony charge of Burglary. Watertown police were dispatched to a commercial property, not named in the complaint, last November after an alarm was tripped....
WATERTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale retail thefts, Milwaukee man arrested, officer honored

GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police officer was recognized for apprehending a Milwaukee man wanted in connection with numerous retail thefts at Glendale businesses. According to police, Bobby Grady, 50, of Milwaukee, has racked up 11 cases in Milwaukee County and had warrants out of Waukesha County. Grady was arrested with two others on Aug. 7.
GLENDALE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home

CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
CEDARBURG, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Ozaukee Ice Center
CBS 58

Brookfield police seek help in finding suspect involved in retail theft at DSW

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield police are seeking help in finding the suspect involved in a retail theft at DSW in Brookfield. Police say it happened on Sept. 17. Police say the female suspect selected ten pairs of Birkenstock sandals. She then removed the theft detection devices from the shoes and concealed them in a large handbag and DSW shopping bag.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Villard shooting; Milwaukee boy taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot Thursday night, Sept. 22 on the city's north side. According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. The victim had non-fatal injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment Friday morning. What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

DSW Birkenstock sandals theft, Brookfield police seek suspect

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Brookfield Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of stealing from DSW on Sept. 17. Police said the suspect went into the store near Calhoun and Bluemound, took 10 pairs of Birkenstock sandals and removed the theft-detection devices. The suspect then allegedly put the sandals in a large handbag and left without paying.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Roosevelt crash; Milwaukee police say 2 hospitalized

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a rollover crash on the city's north side early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. Police said a pickup truck hit a parked vehicle some around 12:45 a.m. and rolled over. Jaws of Life were used, and the truck's two occupants were taken to a hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee freeway shooting, 'Most Wanted' subject sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who was previously one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted has been sentenced to six years in prison for a 2019 shooting on Interstate 43. In October 2021, a jury found 30-year-old Jomuel Lozano-Martinez guilty of three counts: first-degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (from a vehicle at/toward a building or vehicle) and possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy