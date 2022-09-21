Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wind Point jogger followed, man arrested: police
WIND POINT, Wis. - The Wind Point Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly following a female jogger in his van Friday, Sept. 23. The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Caledonia police responded to the area of Lake Meadow and Lighthouse in Wind Point. The jogger said she was being followed by a tan Toyota van.
discoverhometown.com
Menomonee Falls Police Blotter
The following information was obtained from documents at the Menomonee Falls Police Department. • The window of a vehicle located at International Autos Group, N88 W14060 Main St. was damaged during the early morning hours of Sept. 21. Three subjects were observed in the area. When an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the individuals fled the scene. An officer initiated a pursuit, which was terminated a short time later.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hwy 33 motorcycle vs SUV crash with injuries | By Sgt. Brad Rodich
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – On September 23, 2022, at 6:52 p.m., the Washington County Communication Center received multiple phone calls regarding a motorcycle vs SUV crash on Hwy 33 at I41 in Allenton, WI. The callers stated that the motorcycle was occupied by two...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheriff: Allenton motorycle crash, 2 taken to hospital
ALLENTON, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office said two people were hurt in a motorcycle vs. SUV crash Friday evening, Sept. 23. The crash happened on State Highway 33 at Interstate 41 around 6:50 p.m. The sheriff's office said an initial investigation found the motorcycle was headed east on...
dailydodge.com
Watertown Teen Given Probation For Burglarizing Business
(Watertown) A Watertown teen was placed on three years of probation this week for burglarizing a business. Willow Grimmenga entered a no contest plea to a felony charge of Burglary. Watertown police were dispatched to a commercial property, not named in the complaint, last November after an alarm was tripped....
Police: Oshkosh armed robbery suspect fled the scene in the victim's car
The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that happened Thursday night around 10:30 pm along the 800 block of North Main Street, a news release said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale retail thefts, Milwaukee man arrested, officer honored
GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police officer was recognized for apprehending a Milwaukee man wanted in connection with numerous retail thefts at Glendale businesses. According to police, Bobby Grady, 50, of Milwaukee, has racked up 11 cases in Milwaukee County and had warrants out of Waukesha County. Grady was arrested with two others on Aug. 7.
Greater Milwaukee Today
No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home
CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
2 hospitalized after FedEx truck, milk truck collide in Dodge County
RUBICON, Wis. — Two people were hurt in a crash involving a FedEx truck and a milk truck in eastern Dodge County Thursday morning, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of County Highways P and N north of Rubicon. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 26-year-old Franklin...
CBS 58
Brookfield police seek help in finding suspect involved in retail theft at DSW
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Brookfield police are seeking help in finding the suspect involved in a retail theft at DSW in Brookfield. Police say it happened on Sept. 17. Police say the female suspect selected ten pairs of Birkenstock sandals. She then removed the theft detection devices from the shoes and concealed them in a large handbag and DSW shopping bag.
CBS 58
Kenosha PD: Suspect taken into custody near 61st Street and 24th Avenue 'without incident'
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police say a suspect has been taken into custody following a SWAT team response Friday, Sept. 23. The public was briefly asked to avoid the area near 61st Street and 24th Avenue due to an active scene. Police say authorities were dealing with a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Villard shooting; Milwaukee boy taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot Thursday night, Sept. 22 on the city's north side. According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. The victim had non-fatal injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment Friday morning. What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
DSW Birkenstock sandals theft, Brookfield police seek suspect
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Brookfield Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of stealing from DSW on Sept. 17. Police said the suspect went into the store near Calhoun and Bluemound, took 10 pairs of Birkenstock sandals and removed the theft-detection devices. The suspect then allegedly put the sandals in a large handbag and left without paying.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, crash near 76th and Fairmount
Milwaukee police have released dashcam video from a January pursuit. The wild part is, things got crazy after that pursuit was called off.
Kenosha homeowner killed intruder with a knife, won't face charges
Kenosha police released more information on Wednesday about a homeowner who killed an intruder on Friday, Sept. 16.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Regular unleaded jumps 54-cents a gallon overnight in Washington Co., WI
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists were a bit gobsmacked at the pump on Saturday as a gallon of regular unleaded jumped overnight from $3.45 to $3.99. The clerk at the counter said, “I don’t buy my gas in West Bend.”. Washington County...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Roosevelt crash; Milwaukee police say 2 hospitalized
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a rollover crash on the city's north side early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. Police said a pickup truck hit a parked vehicle some around 12:45 a.m. and rolled over. Jaws of Life were used, and the truck's two occupants were taken to a hospital.
Bicyclist dies after being struck from behind by vehicle in Harrison
A 60-year-old Menasha man died after his bicycle was struck from behind by a vehicle at 7:02 a.m. Thursday in the village of Harrison.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee freeway shooting, 'Most Wanted' subject sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who was previously one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted has been sentenced to six years in prison for a 2019 shooting on Interstate 43. In October 2021, a jury found 30-year-old Jomuel Lozano-Martinez guilty of three counts: first-degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (from a vehicle at/toward a building or vehicle) and possession of a firearm by a felon.
nbc15.com
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
TOWN OF MEDINA, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died and two others were transported to a hospital following a Wednesday night crash in the Town of Medina, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Investigation revealed that just before 8 p.m. a vehicle traveling westbound on STH 19...
