The following information was obtained from documents at the Menomonee Falls Police Department. • The window of a vehicle located at International Autos Group, N88 W14060 Main St. was damaged during the early morning hours of Sept. 21. Three subjects were observed in the area. When an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the individuals fled the scene. An officer initiated a pursuit, which was terminated a short time later.

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO