Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dailydodge.com
DCSO: Motorists Report Garbage Cans On Highway P
(Rubicon) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has reported an increase in complaints of vehicles hitting garbage cans on Highway P in the town of Rubicon. Officials say that one or more individuals are moving the garbage cans onto P, putting the safety of those who use that roadway at risk.
ozaukeepress.com
Road to lake is paved with construction
Project that has closed Lake Street expected to stretch into November. THE RECONSTRUCTION OF Lake Street in Port Washington is evident in this photo, which shows the heavy equipment stretching from Washington Street north to Jackson Street with the Lakepointe townhouses on the left and Newport Shores condominiums on the right. Photo by Sam Arendt.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hwy 33 motorcycle vs SUV crash with injuries | By Sgt. Brad Rodich
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – On September 23, 2022, at 6:52 p.m., the Washington County Communication Center received multiple phone calls regarding a motorcycle vs SUV crash on Hwy 33 at I41 in Allenton, WI. The callers stated that the motorcycle was occupied by two...
Greater Milwaukee Today
No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home
CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheriff: Allenton motorycle crash, 2 taken to hospital
ALLENTON, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office said two people were hurt in a motorcycle vs. SUV crash Friday evening, Sept. 23. The crash happened on State Highway 33 at Interstate 41 around 6:50 p.m. The sheriff's office said an initial investigation found the motorcycle was headed east on...
2 hospitalized after FedEx truck, milk truck collide in Dodge County
RUBICON, Wis. — Two people were hurt in a crash involving a FedEx truck and a milk truck in eastern Dodge County Thursday morning, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of County Highways P and N north of Rubicon. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 26-year-old Franklin...
discoverhometown.com
Menomonee Falls Police Blotter
The following information was obtained from documents at the Menomonee Falls Police Department. • The window of a vehicle located at International Autos Group, N88 W14060 Main St. was damaged during the early morning hours of Sept. 21. Three subjects were observed in the area. When an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the individuals fled the scene. An officer initiated a pursuit, which was terminated a short time later.
rv-pro.com
Kunes Country Destination RV Acquires Two Fathead’s Dealerships
Wisconsin dealerships Country Campers and Fathead’s Rapids RV were sold to Delavan, Wisconsin-based Kunes Country Destination RV. Buy-sell advisor RV Business Solutions was the exclusive advisor to Todd Oberg in the sale of his dealerships. Coming from the software/technology industry, Oberg bought Fathead’s RV in 2014. It was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Regular unleaded jumps 54-cents a gallon overnight in Washington Co., WI
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists were a bit gobsmacked at the pump on Saturday as a gallon of regular unleaded jumped overnight from $3.45 to $3.99. The clerk at the counter said, “I don’t buy my gas in West Bend.”. Washington County...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wind Point jogger followed, man arrested: police
WIND POINT, Wis. - The Wind Point Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly following a female jogger in his van Friday, Sept. 23. The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Caledonia police responded to the area of Lake Meadow and Lighthouse in Wind Point. The jogger said she was being followed by a tan Toyota van.
Share your thoughts on a new rail design from MN to WI to IL
The Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Transportation are seeking public input on a new rail project that will take travelers between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and Chicago.
wearegreenbay.com
Catalytic converter theft, car break-ins becoming common in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating numerous incidents of catalytic converter thefts, as well as numerous car entry thefts in the county. These incidents are occurring all throughout the county and local law enforcement is reminding community members...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Motorcycle vs. car crash at Highway 33 and I41 in Allenton | By Ron Naab
September 23, 2022 – Allenton, WI – The eastbound lanes of Highway 33 are blocked and the northbound off ramp on I41 has been shut down following a motorcycle vs. car crash at Highway 33 and I41. Emergency teams are on scene and motorists are being advised to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Motorycle crash on I-41 near Good Hope: sheriff
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning, Sept. 22 was called to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 41. The northbound off-ramp to Good Hope Road was closed due to the crash. The motorcycle rider suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said. This is a developing story.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale retail thefts, Milwaukee man arrested, officer honored
GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police officer was recognized for apprehending a Milwaukee man wanted in connection with numerous retail thefts at Glendale businesses. According to police, Bobby Grady, 50, of Milwaukee, has racked up 11 cases in Milwaukee County and had warrants out of Waukesha County. Grady was arrested with two others on Aug. 7.
WISN
'They hit her and took off': Good Samaritan helps Milwaukee hit-and-run victim
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are still searching for the driver who hit and injured a woman as she walked across the street. It happened Wednesday afternoon at South 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue in Milwaukee. Multiple surveillance cameras at nearby businesses captured the impact. The driver kept going so...
seehafernews.com
Two Vehicle Crash Near Plymouth Results in Injuries, OWI Arrest
A two-vehicle crash near Plymouth Wednesday evening (September 20th) resulted in one person being injured and an OWI arrest. Details of the crash are still very scarce, but we do know that Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Highway 23 and County Highway P at around 8:30 p.m.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by WE Energies starting January 2023
September 22, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal, WE Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well. In August neighbors received...
WISN
Man, 30, shot, killed near Milwaukee school, police say
MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old was shot and killed near 12th Street and Highland Avenue on Thursday morning. Milwaukee police said it happened about 10:33 a.m. Police were focused on the west side of the parking lot next to Prairie Apartments across the street from a school, Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, WISN 12 News' Hannah Hilyard reported.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Panera Bread opens in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto participated in the grand opening of Panera Bread at 12630 W. Capitol Drive. Robin Pullmann, the general manager, stands next to Ponto at the Panera Bread location. Instead of a ribbon cutting, they separated a bread ribbon.
Comments / 0