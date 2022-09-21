Read full article on original website
Iowa picked up its first Big Ten win of the season on Saturday as it took down Rutgers, 27-10, inside SHI Stadium. The Hawkeyes are now 3-1 on the season as they added their first conference victory in beating the Scarlet Knights. Iowa is now 3-0 against Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights have joined the Big Ten.
The Hawkeyes put up 27 points and handily defeat Rutgers 27-10 in the Big Ten opener. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up for an instant reaction podcast to breakdown everything that happened. Iowa's offense shows some life, Cooper DeJean emerging as an all-Big Ten caliber member of the secondary, offensive line grows up, Tory Taylor wins the punting battle of the century and much, much more in this loaded breakdown.
Rutgers dropped a home game tonight against Iowa by the final of 27-10. Two defensive touchdowns by Iowa were the difference in this one as Rutgers fell to 3-1 on the season. Iowa pulled even at 3-1 as this was the first Big Ten game for both teams. The Scarlet Knights trailed 17-3 at halftime and that was just too much to overcome against a stour Hawkeye defense.
