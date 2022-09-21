Read full article on original website
‘Papermill alarm’ software flags potentially fake papers
The text-analysis tool could be used to help detect bogus research submitted to journals. You have full access to this article via your institution. A software tool that analyses the titles and abstracts of scientific papers and detects text similar to that found in bogus articles is gaining interest from publishers.
Application of insecticides by soil drenching before seedling transplanting combined with anti-insect nets to control tobacco whitefly in tomato greenhouses
Application of chemical pesticides is currently the main effective method to control tobacco whitefly (Bemisa tabaci) in tomato in China. The B. tabaci control efficacy of three systemic insecticides (thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor and cyantraniliprole) by pre-transplant soil drenching with anti-insect nets throughout the tomato growth period was evaluated in two tomato greenhouses in the suburbs of Beijing, China, in 2018 and 2019. In two greenhouse trials, thiamethoxam 25% water dispersible granules (WDG) at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% aqueous"‚suspension (AS) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% oil-based suspension concentrate (OD) at 18Â g a.i./hm2 applied via soil drenching before seedling transplanting in combination with white anti-insect nets (50 mesh) all effectively controlled the damage to B. tabaci and resulted in a low density of adults and eggs during the entire growing season, which was significantly lower than application of thiamethoxam, sulfoxaflor or cyantraniliprole via soil drenching before seedling transplanting without anti-insect net treatments or anti-insect nets alone (P"‰<"‰0.05). All of the above treatments provided significantly better results than the untreated control (P"‰<"‰0.05). All chemically treated tomato fruits had acceptable insecticide residuals that were lower than the corresponding maximum residue limits. The results suggest that application of thiamethoxam 25% WDG at a field rate of 21Â g a.i./hm2, sulfoxaflor 22% AS at 18Â g a.i./hm2 or cyantraniliprole 10% OD at 18Â g a.i./hm2 by pre-transplant soil drenching combined with anti-insect nets could be recommended to control B. tabaci throughout the tomato growth period as part of integrated pest management programs in China.
A guide to systems-level immunomics
The immune system is highly complex and distributed throughout an organism, with hundreds to thousands of cell states existing in parallel with diverse molecular pathways interacting in a highly dynamic and coordinated fashion. Although the characterization of individual genes and molecules is of the utmost importance for understanding immune-system function, high-throughput, high-resolution omics technologies combined with sophisticated computational modeling and machine-learning approaches are creating opportunities to complement standard immunological methods with new insights into immune-system dynamics. Like systems immunology itself, immunology researchers must take advantage of these technologies and form their own diverse networks, connecting with researchers from other disciplines. This Review is an introduction and 'how-to guide' for immunologists with no particular experience in the field of omics but with the intention to learn about and apply these systems-level approaches, and for immunologists who want to make the most of interdisciplinary networks.
Public opinion towards global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines - Data from Germany and the United States
This study gathered evidence from Germany and the United States on public opinion towards fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the world. Analytical Hierarchy Process and discrete choice experiments were used for this purpose. The sample is nationally representative of adults (aged 18 and above) for both countries using quotas on age, gender, education, state, and COVID-19 vaccination rates at the time of the fieldwork (25 May 2021 to 26 June 2021). Overall 1,003 responses in Germany and 1,000 in the United States were collected.
A nanodispersion-in-nanograins strategy for ultra-strong, ductile and stable metal nanocomposites
Nanograined metals have the merit of high strength, but usually suffer from low work hardening capacity and poor thermal stability, causing premature failure and limiting their practical utilities. Here we report a "nanodispersion-in-nanograins" strategy to simultaneously strengthen and stabilize nanocrystalline metals such as copper and nickel. Our strategy relies on a uniform dispersion of extremely fine sized carbon nanoparticles (2.6"‰Â±"‰1.2"‰nm) inside nanograins. The intragranular dispersion of nanoparticles not only elevates the strength of already-strong nanograins by 35%, but also activates multiple hardening mechanisms via dislocation-nanoparticle interactions, leading to improved work hardening and large tensile ductility. In addition, these finely dispersed nanoparticles result in substantially enhanced thermal stability and electrical conductivity in metal nanocomposites. Our results demonstrate the concurrent improvement of several mutually exclusive properties in metals including strength-ductility, strength-thermal stability, and strength-electrical conductivity, and thus represent a promising route to engineering high-performance nanostructured materials.
Collaborations across the globe
Geopolitical tensions are creating challenges for the international collaborations that research thrives on. Collaboration is vital in research, allowing more complex problems to be tackled and more sophisticated technology to be created. Collaboration can also take many forms. It can involve the exchange of ideas and expertise, or the sharing of equipment and materials. And it can connect researchers from different departments and disciplines, and from different countries and continents.
The effectiveness of dry needling in patients with chronic low back pain: a prospective, randomized, single-blinded study
Dry needling (DN) is a standard procedure for treating musculoskeletal disorders. However, there are no clear recommendations for using DN in low back pain (LBP). Therefore, this study aimed to assess the effectiveness of the novel DN program for reducing pain intensity and improving functional efficiency in patients with chronic LBP. A group of 40 patients with chronic LBP due to the L5-S1 discopathy were eligible and randomized into experimental (n"‰="‰20) and control (n"‰="‰20) groups. The DN program was performed for the experimental group according to the Five Regulatory Systems (FRS) concept. The control group received sham therapy using placebo needles. DN sessions were performed twice a week for 4 weeks. A single needling application lasted 60Â min. Both groups received standard treatment and physical exercise of LBP for 1 month. Subjective pain was measured by a visual analog scale (VAS), functional efficiency was assessed with the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI), and the lower spine range of motion was measured with the Schober test. There were significant differences in pain reduction (VAS) in both groups (p"‰<"‰0.001). The strongest analgesic effect in the DN group yielded 6.45 points immediately after the therapy, 6.2 points after 1 month, and 6 points after 3 months. The DN group scored higher VAS reduction than the control group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the functional state (ODI) in the experimental group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There was a significant ODI decrease by 18.1 points, after 1 month by 18.9 points, and after 3 months by 17.6 points. No significant differences were found in the control group (p"‰>"‰0.05). Intergroup differences were observed in the functional efficiency in ODI in all measurement time-points (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the range of motion (Schober test) in the DN group (main effect: p"‰<"‰0.001). For all measurements, differences (p"‰<"‰0.001) were observed in favor of DN compared to the control. In conclusion, DN program according to the FRS concept stands for the novel treatment method supplemented by an exercise program, effectively reducing pain and improving functional efficiency in LBP patients.
Striving for green steel
Steel underpins modern society but its production generates intensive carbon dioxide emissions. For its sustainable development, the steel industry requires technology and product upgrades, driven by innovation and cooperation. The recent extreme weather, such as the heatwaves, that raged across the world this summer is a reminder of the severe...
Transcriptomic plasticity of the hypothalamic osmoregulatory control centre of the Arabian dromedary camel
Water conservation is vital for life in the desert. The dromedary camel (Camelus dromedarius) produces low volumes of highly concentrated urine, more so when water is scarce, to conserve body water. Two hormones, arginine vasopressin and oxytocin, both produced in the supraoptic nucleus, the core hypothalamic osmoregulatory control centre, are vital for this adaptive process, but the mechanisms that enable the camel supraoptic nucleus to cope with osmotic stress are not known. To investigate the central control of water homeostasis in the camel, we first build three dimensional models of the camel supraoptic nucleus based on the expression of the vasopressin and oxytocin mRNAs in order to facilitate sampling. We then compare the transcriptomes of the supraoptic nucleus under control and water deprived conditions and identified genes that change in expression due to hyperosmotic stress. By comparing camel and rat datasets, we have identified common elements of the water deprivation transcriptomic response network, as well as elements, such as extracellular matrix remodelling and upregulation of angiotensinogen expression, that appear to be unique to the dromedary camel and that may be essential adaptations necessary for life in the desert.
Health digital twins as tools for precision medicine: Considerations for computation, implementation, and regulation
Health digital twins are defined as virtual representations ("digital twin") of patients ("physical twin") that are generated from multimodal patient data, population data, and real-time updates on patient and environmental variables. With appropriate use, HDTs can model random perturbations on the digital twin to gain insight into the expected behavior of the physical twin-offering groundbreaking applications in precision medicine, clinical trials, and public health. Main considerations for translating HDT research into clinical practice include computational requirements, clinical implementation, as well as data governance, and product oversight.
Publisher Correction: Bayesian optimization with experimental failure for high-throughput materials growth
Correction to: npj Computational Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s41524-022-00859-8, published online 23 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which description of URL for the hyperlink is incorrect. In the corrected version, "https://github.com/XXXX/" is replaced by "https://github.com/nttcslab/floor-padding-BO.". This has been corrected in the PDF...
Estimation of fine particulate matter in an arid area from visibility based on machine learning
Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. The absence of air pollution monitoring networks makes it difficult to assess historical fine particulate matter (PM2.5) exposures for countries in the areas, such as Kuwait, which are severe impacted by desert dust and anthropogenic pollution. Objective. We constructed an...
Publisher Correction to: Recommendations on compiling test datasets for evaluating artificial intelligence solutions in pathology
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01147-y, published online 10 September 2022. The "Competing interests" section was erroneously not transferred from the manuscript to the originally published version of the article. The "Competing interests" section should read: F.Z. is a shareholder of asgen GmbH. P.S. is a member of the supervisory board of asgen GmbH. All other authors declare that they have no conflict of interest. The original article has been corrected accordingly.
Author Correction: Ab-initio calculations of shallow dopant qubits in silicon from pseudopotential and all-electron mixed approach
Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-022-00948-6, published online 27 June 2022. The two references below were accidentally omitted from the accepted version of the manuscript. These have now been added as reference24 and25 to the HTML and PDF version of the article. Citation to the two references was also added to...
A unified Gaussian copula methodology for spatial regression analysis
Spatially referenced data arise in many fields, including imaging, ecology, public health, and marketing. Although principled smoothing or interpolation is paramount for many practitioners, regression, too, can be an important (or even the only or most important) goal of a spatial analysis. When doing spatial regression it is crucial to accommodate spatial variation in the response variable that cannot be explained by the spatially patterned explanatory variables included in the model. Failure to model both sources of spatial dependence-regression and extra-regression, if you will-can lead to erroneous inference for the regression coefficients. In this article I highlight an under-appreciated spatial regression model, namely, the spatial Gaussian copula regression model (SGCRM), and describe said model's advantages. Then I develop an intuitive, unified, and computationally efficient approach to inference for the SGCRM. I demonstrate the efficacy of the proposed methodology by way of an extensive simulation study along with analyses of a well-known dataset from disease mapping.
Entrepreneurs are key assets to systemically address marine plastic pollution
Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Entrepreneurs are important actors in effectively managing marine plastic pollution, but they face unique challenges in developing sustainable business models within an unsustainable system. However, marine plastic entrepreneurs can engage with these tensions to create far-reaching social change beyond their business models.
Publisher Correction: Evolution of electronic and magnetic properties of SrIrO under strain
In the original version of this Article, all the figures (together with the captions) are inadvertently misplaced. Figures 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 were wrongly placed in the positions of Figures 7, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, respectively. This has been corrected in both the...
Author Correction: Long-term aging of CVD grown 2D-MoS nanosheets in ambient environment
Correction to: npj Materials Degradation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41529-022-00288-4, published online 06 September 2022. In the original version of this Article, the definition for scale bars in Figures 1"“3 were inadvertently omitted. In the corrected version, sentences "The scale bars in a, b and c are 1 Âµm.", "The scale bars in a and b are 200 nm." and "The scale bars in a, b and inset of b are 100 nm, 10 nm and 10 1/nm, respectively." are added at the end of the captions of Figure 1, Figure 2 and Figure 3, respectively.
European stakeholders support a new vision for dental education
'O-Health-Edu' has announced that eight European stakeholders have actively been consulted and co-signed a Charter to support a vision for oral health professionals' education. O-Health-Edu is an Erasmus+ funded project that brings together partner universities and the Association for Dental Education in Europe (ADEE) with a wide variety of stakeholders....
Adult-onset autoimmune diabetes
Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 63 (2022) Cite this article. Adult-onset autoimmune (AOA) diabetes pathophysiology starts with immune changes, followed by dysglycaemia and overt disease. AOA diabetes can occur as classic type 1 diabetes when associated with severe loss of insulin secretion. More frequently, it is diagnosed as latent autoimmune diabetes in adults, a slowly progressing form with late onset, a long period not requiring insulin, and it is often misdiagnosed as type 2 diabetes. As its clinical presentation varies remarkably and immune markers often lack specificity, it is challenging to classify each case ad hoc, especially when insulin treatment is not required at diagnosis. Proper care of AOA diabetes aims to prevent complications and to improve quality of life and life expectancy. To achieve these goals, attention should be paid to lifestyle factors, with the aid of pharmacological therapies properly tailored to each individual clinical setting. Given the heterogeneity of the disease, choosing the right therapy for AOA diabetes is challenging. Most of the trials testing disease-modifying therapies for autoimmune diabetes are conducted in people with childhood onset, whereas non-insulin diabetes therapies have mostly been studied in the larger population with type 2 diabetes. More randomized controlled trials of therapeutic agents in AOA diabetes are needed.
