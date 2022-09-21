Harry Styles swoops out on stage at concerts and 10,000, 50,000, even 100,000 fans instantly fall under his spell. He’s mesmerizing. He can sing, dance, charm. Using that most elusive of skills, he transforms a massive arena into an intensely intimate setting. Just 28, Styles dares to be himself on and off stage, and that self is a gorgeous, androgynous performer with a killer smile. He can—and does—rock every and any outlandish outfit, from rainbow sequin jumpsuits to flamboyant overalls. He’s worn a dress on the cover of Vogue, a skirt for an inside photo spread, and he often sports pearl necklaces and painted nails. In interviews about his music, he comes across as well-spoken, reflective, determined, and positive.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO