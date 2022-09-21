Read full article on original website
Harry Styles swoops out on stage at concerts and 10,000, 50,000, even 100,000 fans instantly fall under his spell. He’s mesmerizing. He can sing, dance, charm. Using that most elusive of skills, he transforms a massive arena into an intensely intimate setting. Just 28, Styles dares to be himself on and off stage, and that self is a gorgeous, androgynous performer with a killer smile. He can—and does—rock every and any outlandish outfit, from rainbow sequin jumpsuits to flamboyant overalls. He’s worn a dress on the cover of Vogue, a skirt for an inside photo spread, and he often sports pearl necklaces and painted nails. In interviews about his music, he comes across as well-spoken, reflective, determined, and positive.
Remember the kid who went viral performing Lady Gaga’s Paparazzi in 2010? The one who went on to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show? He’s all grown up now, and he has some harsh words for DeGeneres, who at one time signed him as the first artist on her record label eleveneleven. “I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her,” Chance tells Rolling Stone in a new interview.
