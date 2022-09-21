DCNR Fall Foliage Report to be Released Weekly Beginning Sept. 29. ​Harrisburg, PA -- Highlighting some of the world’s most beautiful and diverse fall foliage, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) again is making its experts available to serve as regional advisers, offering tips and resources to help residents and visitors experience a colorful autumn in a variety of ways across the commonwealth.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO