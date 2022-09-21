Read full article on original website
Related
pa.gov
‘Pathways to PennDOT’ Conference Seeks to Connect Diverse Businesses with Transportation Projects
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that it will host a one-day conference, Pathways to PennDOT, designed to connect small, minority, women-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) with potential contracting opportunities at the department. The conference will be held at the Best Western Premier...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Touts PA’s Leadership in Clean Energy Transition at Global Forum in Pittsburgh
Governor Tom Wolf today told the first-ever Global Clean Energy Action Forum (GCEAF) about Pennsylvania’s significant progress in the transition to clean energy and vowed that the commonwealth will continue to be a leader in energy innovation. “I’m proud to have the chance to highlight the work that is...
pa.gov
Pennsylvania Experts Offer Foliage Tips for Residents and Travelers
DCNR Fall Foliage Report to be Released Weekly Beginning Sept. 29. Harrisburg, PA -- Highlighting some of the world’s most beautiful and diverse fall foliage, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) again is making its experts available to serve as regional advisers, offering tips and resources to help residents and visitors experience a colorful autumn in a variety of ways across the commonwealth.
pa.gov
50TH ANNIVERSARY OF NATIONAL HUNTING AND FISHING DAY TO BE CELEBRATED SATURDAY
HARRISBURG, PA - Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) are pleased to join with other fish and wildlife conservation agencies across the country to recognize the 50th Anniversary of National Hunting and Fishing Day this Saturday, September 24, 2022!. “The forests, fields, rivers and lakes,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pa.gov
Department of Health Highlights Continued Investments, Collaboration for Programs to Help End Hunger, Improve Nutrition in Pennsylvania on Hunger Action Day
Erie, PA - Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson today joined representatives from Feeding Pennsylvania and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania to showcase the Pennsylvania Healthy Pantry Initiative (PA HPI) program in action. “If you, or someone you know, is experiencing food insecurity,...
pa.gov
Wolf Administration Marks Hunger Action Month by Expanding Eligibility for SNAP Benefits, Securing Food Assistance for More Pennsylvanians
Lancaster, PA - Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Executive Deputy Secretary Andrew Barnes joined the PA Department of Agriculture, Feeding PA, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, and others at the Lancaster Central Market today to recognize Hunger Action Month and to announce updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, that will expand eligibility for Pennsylvanians in need of food assistance.
pa.gov
Department of Health Recognizes Expansion of Innovative Food Program Supporting 50 Hospitals
Danville, PA - Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson today recognized fifty hospitals in 26 counties for creating a culture of health by offering nutritious foods and beverages to patients, employees and visitors, and promoting locally-sourced and sustainably-produced products. Dr. Johnson joined leaders from Philadelphia...
pa.gov
PA Department of Education Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month at Ben Chambers Elementary School
Chambersburg, PA - Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Executive Deputy Secretary Dr. Debora Carrera today visited Ben Chambers Elementary School to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the school’s third- through fifth-grade students. “I am a proud educator, lifelong learner, and Hispanic leader, and I was happy to share my...
Comments / 0