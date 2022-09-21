ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

‘Pathways to PennDOT’ Conference Seeks to Connect Diverse Businesses with Transportation Projects

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that it will host a one-day conference, Pathways to PennDOT, designed to connect small, minority, women-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) with potential contracting opportunities at the department. The conference will be held at the Best Western Premier...
Pennsylvania Experts Offer Foliage Tips for Residents and Travelers

DCNR Fall Foliage Report to be Released Weekly Beginning Sept. 29. ​Harrisburg, PA -- Highlighting some of the world’s most beautiful and diverse fall foliage, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) again is making its experts available to serve as regional advisers, offering tips and resources to help residents and visitors experience a colorful autumn in a variety of ways across the commonwealth.
Department of Health Highlights Continued Investments, Collaboration for Programs to Help End Hunger, Improve Nutrition in Pennsylvania on Hunger Action Day

Erie, PA - Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson today joined representatives from Feeding Pennsylvania and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania to showcase the Pennsylvania Healthy Pantry Initiative (PA HPI) program in action. “If you, or someone you know, is experiencing food insecurity,...
Wolf Administration Marks Hunger Action Month by Expanding Eligibility for SNAP Benefits, Securing Food Assistance for More Pennsylvanians

Lancaster, PA - Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Executive Deputy Secretary Andrew Barnes joined the PA Department of Agriculture, Feeding PA, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, and others at the Lancaster Central Market today to recognize Hunger Action Month and to announce updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, that will expand eligibility for Pennsylvanians in need of food assistance.
Department of Health Recognizes Expansion of Innovative Food Program Supporting 50 Hospitals

Danville, PA - Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson today recognized fifty hospitals in 26 counties for creating a culture of health by offering nutritious foods and beverages to patients, employees and visitors, and promoting locally-sourced and sustainably-produced products. Dr. Johnson joined leaders from Philadelphia...
