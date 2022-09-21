Read full article on original website
Related
wina.com
UVA Center for Politics presents inaugural Defender of Democracy awards
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) — The UVA Center for Politics presented its first Defender of Democracy awards on Friday, September 23, in the Rotunda Dome Room. They went to nine law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. “They are truly defenders of democracy in...
wina.com
Virginia Football Unable to Finish at Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the second straight week, the University of Virginia football team had a chance to pull out a last-minute victory. This time the Cavaliers fell short. After falling behind 16-0 at the break Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome, Virginia rallied for three second-half touchdowns and took a 20-19 lead over Syracuse with 5:51 to play.
Comments / 0