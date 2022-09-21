Read full article on original website
Leggy – “Lipstick On The Mic”
The Cincinnati indie band Leggy’s 2019 full-length Let Me Know Your Moon inspired my colleague James Rettig to declare, “This album fucking rocks!” Today they’re back with their first new song since then, a woozy mid-fi rocker called “Lipstick On The Mic” that might have you swinging your hips and/or bobbing your head. The opening lyrics are mighty compelling: “Hey babe, am I way off? It almost seems like you’ve been down/ I ask a million moms and they all tell me to be strong/ Where do you think love goes when it leaves anyway?/ The hardest part of loving you is the pain.” Even better is the chorus: “Can you do what I do? I left lipstick on the mic for you.” Listen below.
Raavi – “No Bodies”
Raavi, the Boston-bred and Brooklyn-based band led by queer-desi indie-rocker Raavi Sita, caught my attention with the singles from her recent EP. Apparently they also caught the attention of the Sub Pop subsidiary Hardly Art, who are releasing a new Raavi song as part of their 15th anniversary singles series. It’s another melodically rich guitar-driven rocker, and Sita shared this statement on it:
Indigo Sparke – “Hysteria”
Back in July, Indigo Sparke announced her Aaron Dessner-produced sophomore album Hysteria. She’s shared “Pressure In My Chest” and “Blue” from it already, and a couple weeks ago she sidestepped to offer up a cover of PJ Harvey’s “White Chalk.” Today, she’s back with her album’s final single, its gliding title track. Here is Sparke’s statement on the song:
Kaleidoscope Dream
Frank Ocean and the Weeknd came from the internet. Miguel came from the radio. As such, among the artful R&B stars who were lapping up critical acclaim in 2012 (lumped together in a goofy subgenre that started as a tossed-off Twitter joke), Miguel was at a distinct clout disadvantage. Never mind that those other guys were very much part of the corporate machine; Ocean was writing songs for Justin Bieber before he linked up with Odd Future, and Abel Tesfaye was all over Drake’s Take Care. Miguel was the guy on the airwaves singing lines like “If you be the cash, I’ll be the rubber band,” projecting a tireless-entertainer energy that felt out of step with the era of blog-borne mystique. Releasing a series of EPs called Art Dealer Chic only kind of counterbalanced the guy’s borderline-tryhard charm offensive. But Miguel Pimentel didn’t need manufactured prestige to make a masterpiece. He had talent and vision and songs.
Fred Again.. – “Bleu (Better With Time)”
Next month, UK production wizard Fred again… will release the third installment of his Actual Life album series. Out October 28, Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) expands on Fred’s predilection for building tracks out of voice notes from friends, audio from Instagram, and bits taken from songs sounds he hears in his “actual life” (thus the project’s name). We’ve already heard “Danielle (Smile On My Face),” which samples vocals from 070 Shake’s “Nice To Have,” and now Fred has shared the airy and pleasantly distorted track “Bleu (better with time).”
SpiritWorld – “Deathwestern”
In the prime pandemic time of 2020, Las Vegas musician Stu Folsom put together a metallic hardcore band called SpiritWorld and released the hellacious debut album Pagan Rhythms. That album alone was enough to get attention; SpiritWorld’s whole sound is a theatrical riff-rumble attack, and the LP is a concept album about Satan coming to earth to destroy humanity. Since then, SpiritWorld have gotten more chances to show the world what they can do. They jumped on some dates of the recent Creeping Death/200 Stab Wounds tour, for instance and it turns out that these motherfuckers wear black suits and cowboy hats when they play live. That’s fucking cool! Today, SpiritWorld have announced their sophomore album, and it seems fucking cool, too.
Björk – “Ancestress”
In about a week, Björk will release her much-anticipated new album Fossora. This morning, after releasing the early songs “Atopos” and “Ovule,” Björk has shared a deep and expansive new track called “Ancestress. On Instagram, Björk writes that “Ancestress” is one of two songs on Fossora that’s about her mother. She goes on to explain that “Ancestress” “is written after her worldly funeral and is probably a common musician’s reaction, the impulse of making your version of the story, later.”
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Alvvays – “Very Online Guy” & “Belinda Says”
It’s been five years since we’ve gotten a new Alvvays album, but we won’t have to wait much longer now. Next month, the great Toronto indie-pop crew will follow their 2017 LP Antisocialites with their new long-player Blue Rev. Thus far, Alvvays have shared two early singles, “Pharmacist” and “Easy On Your Own?,” and both of them rule. Today, they’ve broken us off with two more tracks at the same time.
µ-Ziq – “Hello”
Mike Paradinas, the Planet Mu founder who has long put out music under the name μ-Ziq, has had a productive year. In April, he put out an EP called Goodbye, in June he released n album called Magic Pony Ride, and that was all leading up to a 25th anniversary reissue of his 1997 album Lunatic Harness. He has one more project to go in this stretch, a full-length to round everything out called Hello. Today, he’s shared the title track from that album, which you can check out below.
Anna B Savage – “The Ghost”
The last time we checked in with Anna B Savage, she was just about to release her debut album, A Common Turn, which came out at the beginning of 2021. Since then, the London musician put out an EP, These Dreams, made up of songs that didn’t make the cut for that full-length.
Remember Sports Announce Surprise Leap Day EP, Out Tomorrow
The great Philadelphia band Remember Sports released their most recent full-length, Like A Stone, last year — we named it our Album Of The Week. Today, they’re announcing a new EP called Leap Day, which is out … tomorrow! That’s pretty soon. Right now, they’re sharing its title track, which starts off pillowy and warm and builds to a satisfyingly fuzzy conclusion and includes lines like: “We could ice each other out/ But I think it’s too cold for that right now.”
Watch The Mars Volta Reunite For First Show In A Decade
The Mars Volta have fully returned. Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López founded the Texan prog-rock band in 2001, after the demise of their other band At The Drive-In, and they spent a decade-plus expanding the outer reaches of the sounds that they could make together. But then the Mars Volta went dormant for a decade, as Bixler-Zavala and Rodríguez-López got busy with other projects, like the At The Drive-In reunion. After a big tease earlier this year, though, the Mars Volta came back last week with a new self-titled LP, their first album since 2012’s Noctourniquet. The Mars Volta also announced a tour, and that tour kicked off last night.
Channel Tres – “No Limit”
Channel Tres has a new album on the way called Real Cultural Shit — it’ll be his first for RCA Records (still in partnership with Godmode), and is due out in the fall. He’s spent this year casually dropping singles from it. First came the pairing of “Acid In My Blood” and “Ganzfield Experiment” back in March; those were followed by “Just Can’t Get Enough” in July.
Watch Hanoi Rocks’ Original Lineup Reunite For The First Time In Over 40 Years
The original members of influential Finnish glam-rockers Hanoi Rocks haven’t performed all together since July 27, 1982, but they got back together tonight at Helsinki Ice Hall for singer Michael Monroe’s 60th birthday bash. Monroe billed this realignment of himself plus Andy McCoy, Sami Yaffa, Nasty Suicide, and Gyp Casino as a one-night-only event: “This is the only appropriate time and place for all five original members of Hanoi Rocks to get on stage to play together after a break of over forty years. This is not a Hanoi Rocks reunion, but a unique part of the anniversary concert. At first I planned to keep it a surprise but after giving it some more thought, I realized that it wouldn’t be fair, especially to the fans, not to make this public in advance and that everybody should have the chance to be there.” Check out footage from the gig below.
Lil Nas X – “STAR WALKIN'”
Lil Nas X has released a new song, “STAR WALKIN’,” which is the anthem for this year’s League Of Legends world championship, which will take place over the next month and a half in four different cities around the world. Lil Nas X has also been named the new “President” of the competitive online game.
Watch Gorillaz & Beck Debut New Song “Possession Island”
Gorillaz performed at the Forum in Los Angeles last night and brought out a giant slew of special guests including Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del The Funky Homosapien, De La Soul, and Beck. When Beck came onstage, the whole crew premiered a new collab called “Possession Island,” which is set to appear on the forthcoming LP Cracker Island, coming in February 2023. Beck and Gorillaz also broke out their 2020 song “The Valley Of The Pagans” from Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.
After 21 Years, Gorillaz & Del The Funky Homosapien Did “Rock The House” Live Together For The First Time
Finally, someone let Del The Funky Homosapien out of his cage. In 2001, Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz project released their self-titled debut album. Two of that LP’s tracks had guest verses from the loopy Bay Area indie-rap hero Del The Funky Homosapien. One of those singles was “Clint Eastwood,” which was Gorillaz’ debut single and which was a top-five hit in the UK. Over the years, Del has performed that song with Gorillaz a bunch of times. But until earlier this week, Del had never performed “Rock The House,” his other Gorillaz collab, with the group. On Wednesday night, that changed.
The No Ones – “All The Stupid Days”
The No Ones — a self-described bi-continental team of collaborators comprising members of I Was A King, the Minus 5, and R.E.M. — released their debut album via Yep Roc in 2020; it was called The Great Lost No Ones Album. The collaborators (Peter Buck, Scott McCaughey, Arne Kjelsrud Mathisen, and Frode Stromstad) have now circled back with their first release since their debut. It’s a rollicking and guitar-heavy number titled “All The Stupid Days.” Check that out below via BandCamp.
Hannah Jadagu – “Say It Now”
Texas-born, New York-based Hannah Jadagu is a new addition to the Sub Pop roster. The label will put out a whole album by Jadagu next year, but today they’re starting with her lone song release of 2022, “Say It Now.” It’s a dreamy, poppy indie-rock song with a chorus big enough to sweep you away. Here’s what Jadagu had to say about it:
