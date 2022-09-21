Read full article on original website
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac completes OT comeback, beats Maine 3-2 in season opener
The Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team took the ice for a meaningful game for the first time since last year’s postseason heartbreak against Ohio State. Unlike last season’s finish, the No. 8 Bobcats squeaked out a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Maine Black Bears on Friday. The...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
History repeats itself: Old Dominion continues dominance over Quinnipiac with 6-1 victory
HAMDEN, Conn – Over the last five matchups, Old Dominion has been a pesky opponent for Quinnipiac field hockey. The Bobcats looked to rewrite history against the No. 13 Monarchs Friday afternoon, but fell 6-1. The first period was all Monarchs as they kept the Bobcats on the defensive. The Monarchs jumped on the board after a penalty stroke goal scored by senior midfielder Delphine Le Jeune. Quinnipiac freshman goaltender Christina Torres kept the deficit at one after a high bocker save off of a deflection in front by Old Dominion junior forward Marlon De Bruijne.
