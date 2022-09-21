ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Cape Gazette

Tunnel To Towers 3.43 is best experienced in person

The Tunnel to Towers 3.43-mile run held Sept. 18 at Cape Henlopen State Park attracted runners and walkers, and several first responders in full gear. Mike Sewell was the overall winner, while Brittany Croll captured the women's race. John Costello won the male masters race, and Joanne Senft was the female masters winner.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes tree group trimming focus

The Lewes Planning Commission’s Tree Ordinance Subcommittee hopes to turn a new leaf in the First Town in the First State by examining tree ordinances of other towns, and its own public one, as it grows its first set of regulations for trees on private property. Thanks in large...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Brenda F. Drake, had creative touch

Brenda F. Drake, 75, of Lewes, and formerly of Beltsville, Md., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 20, 1947, in Norfolk, Va., daughter of the late Dewey and Gwendolyn (Wise) Fisher. Brenda took great pride in her home and family. She dedicated her...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

John D. Pittam, loved fishing

John D. Pittam, 90, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born April 27, 1932, in Wilmington, son of the late Rev. John Pittam and Martha (Wedman) Pittam. For 32 years John worked as an electrician for Chevron (Delaware City...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Lewes, DE
Cape Gazette

Annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach set for Oct. 5-9

The annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach is set to return to Rehoboth Beach the weekend of Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 9. Greyhounds Reach the Beach is an annual charity event celebrating retired racing greyhounds, while creating awareness of the need for adoptive and foster homes. The event supports designated 501(c)(3) greyhound and sighthound adoption groups.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton unveils Mill Park wood sculptures

Mill Park in Milton was the site Sept. 17 for the unveiling of three wood-carved sculptures that will be on display for the next six weeks. The sculptures – “Gift of Hope,” “Maori Bloom” and “Gateways” – were created by Lewes artist Roy Fitzgerald and loaned to the Town of Milton. Public art displays were an initiative of the town’s economic development committee, chaired by Councilwoman Annette Babich, to draw more visitors and businesses to downtown Milton.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex County rises to the occasion

Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Dogfish Head hosts Milton Appreciation Event

Dogfish Head brewery in Milton held its annual Milton Appreciation Sept. 14. Those who showed their ID bearing the Milton ZIP code – 19968 – received a free Bavarian pretzel.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Dennis Fisher, loved life

Dennis Fisher, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died suddenly Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Mount Nittany Medical Center near Penn State University, Pa. He was 76 years old. A lifelong woodworker, sales executive, golfer and naval officer, Dennis was born in 1946 in Reading, Pa., to parents Dorothy and Donald...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Menhaden fleet provides flashback in Lewes history

The sight of a menhaden fishing fleet from Omega Protein in Reedville, Va., on Sept. 19 in the Delaware Bay off Lewes Beach provided a flashback into the history of Lewes when the menhaden fishing industry dominated the area economy. Although the industry has roots as far back as the...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Great Futures Gala raises funds for Boys & Girls Club

The Great Futures Gala to raise funds for the Oak Orchard/Riverdale Boys & Girls Club was held Sept. 17 at The Peninsula on the Indian River Bay. Proceeds from the event support the Great Futures Fund, a Sussex County-based organization dedicated to helping local kids in need. The gala has...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Epworth United celebrates 125 years with day of family fun

Epworth United Methodist Church celebrated its 125th anniversary with a weekend of activities, food, music and worship Sept. 17-18. The church was founded in 1897 in downtown Rehoboth Beach, before moving to its current location in 2008. For more information about Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, go...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Seabrook neighbors support Clothing Our Kids

For two weeks in August, the Seabrook Community in Millsboro held a clothing drive to benefit Sussex County schoolchildren in need. Clothing Our Kids received a variety of clothing including plus-size items, shoes, tops, bottoms and underwear, plus donated funds totaling $490. Gathered for the donation delivery are (l-r) Terry...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes residents oppose restaurant in Cape state park

Editor’s note: The Cape Gazette first reported the possibility of a restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park Feb. 11, 2022. Award of the contract to LaVida Hospitality was reported June 24, 2022. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has approved the solicitation of a request for proposal...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

‘I’m doing my thing until I can’t’

I’ve written time and time again about how our brave restaurateurs weather the vagaries of a seasonal resort. I know for some of them, it’s (in the late Matt Haley’s words), “all in a day’s work.” But coping with unpredictable weather, visitor attendance and the difficulty of finding qualified help (compounded by the recent restrictions and shutdowns) is certainly a special kind of challenge.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lavender Fields welcomes new season with Fall Fling

Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor, off Coolspring Road near Lewes, helped celebrate the changing of the seasons with its annual Fall Fling, featuring local artisans and tours of the extensive gardens. The five-acre farm has evolved into a year-round agri-tourism destination with a history dating back to 1684. The farm was a working dairy operation by the owners of Lewes Dairy starting in 1958. One of the most unique additions to the farm is a large labyrinth, which is an exact duplicate of the one embedded in the floor of the Cathedral of Chartes near Paris. Go to lavenderfieldsde.com for more information.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 9/23/22

The Rehoboth Beach Board of Adjustment will hold a hearing at 2:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, in the commissioners room of city hall, 229 Rehoboth Ave. On the agenda is a variance request for the floor-to-area ratio from the owners of 11 ½ Henlopen Ave., who would like to install a pergola over an existing structure.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Explore Rehoboth Beach history with app-based, self-guided tour

There’s a new way for visitors and locals alike to discover, or rediscover, the history of downtown Rehoboth Beach. Rehoboth Beach Main Street has partnered with Built Story to launch a new app-based, self-guided tour that lets visitors explore downtown Rehoboth Beach at their own pace, either in person or remotely.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

People’s Place II celebrates 50 years of service

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, along with friends and family, recently took part in a 50th anniversary celebration and ribbon-cutting event with People’s Place II Inc. in Milford. People’s Place is dedicated to becoming the agency of choice to help people find their path to growth and...
MILFORD, DE

