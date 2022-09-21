ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Mom Stood Up To Her Kid's Teacher About "Earned" Bathroom Privileges

Reward systems and incentives are one of the oldest and most effective ways teachers can help kids learn responsibility, follow rules, and gain a sense of what it means to earn. But what happens when the reward a student is trying to earn should be a basic human right as well as a bodily function you have little control over?
Say goodbye to the ‘tiger mom’. Welcome to the school of jellyfish parenting

It was the violin practice, in the end, that broke me. I hung on, last year, through clashing after-school activities entailing frantic cab rides between venues so we were never there on time. I sucked up complaints from my children who would have rather been at home. I put down amazing amounts of money to furnish them with useful skills (official rationalisation) and (actual case) avoid having to watch them in the playground. “This is a hostile environment,” I muttered after the first day of term, as 500 kids converged on the park near the school. The mum standing next to me looked around in alarm. “Oh, sorry. I just meant I guess I didn’t miss it.” And then, two weeks ago, I quit everything cold.
Dad Refusing to Ask Toddler Daughter to Apologize to Disabled Kid Praised

A father has been called an "ableist" by his brother and their new girlfriend for his toddler's reaction to the girlfriend's "pre-teen" daughter, who is reportedly disabled. In the post, user Willing_Mountain_803 describes how tensions ran high at a recent family barbeque. He describes how: "My family were there, specifically, my brother Anthony, M40 and his new girlfriend Sarah, F39. It'd been a while since we all got together, so while I knew about Sarah, I didn't know that Sarah had a daughter, Maisie, who is a pre-teen, I would guess. Maisie has some sort of chromosomal disorder. She is severely disabled, and operates on the same capacity of a baby. She also has quite significant facial deformities."
People have just realised what the dots on clothing labels actually mean

People are just realising what the little dots on their clothing labels mean - and it turns out you're not supposed to iron all your clothes the same way. Who knew?. After noticing the tiny symbol on his clothes during laundry day, one guy started doing some digging, and when he figured out what they meant, he took to TikTok to spread the word.
Psychology Explains 3 Reasons Why You Make the Wrong Friends

People are social creatures, so they need to be around people. But making friends is complex, and sometimes people make the wrong friends. This outcome happens, in particular, when people are younger. But that doesn’t mean you’ll learn from your mistakes as you get older. If you don’t, you’ll be stuck with some genuinely toxic people for the rest of your life.
These zodiac signs throw the most tantrums

Imagine being with a person whose first reaction to everything is throwing a fit and acting like a spoiled brat. While there are people in the world who silently go through things and never complain, there are also a lot of individuals who never grew up and still cry or throw tantrums if they don’t get what they want. To be fair, most of us have been crybabies at times, but these zodiac signs remain so regardless of the time, place or person in front of them.
