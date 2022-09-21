Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Severe thunderstorms possible in Richland County on Wednesday
MANSFIELD -- Richland County will be under a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the primary threat, according to Joseph D. Petrycki, Director of Richland County EMA.
whbc.com
Change in Seasons, Weather Lined Up Together
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Autumn season officially begins at 9:04 Thursday evening. And our AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson is cooperating. Today: times of clouds and sun; breezy and dramatically cooler. High 63. Tonight: partly cloudy and quite cool. Low 48. Tomorrow: partly sunny and...
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze
FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
Milestone reached in construction of Central Interchange
The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have reached a milestone in the reconstruction of the Akron Beltway Project.
crawfordcountynow.com
The Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash
Richland County, Troy Township – The Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash. The fatal crash occurred on September 24, 2022, around 10:14 PM on West Hanley Road near Ellen Avenue. Frank E. Pointer, age 68, of Mansfield, was driving a...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in Ohio
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In northern Ohio, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming lakeside village. Keep reading to learn more.
wktn.com
Ashland Man Dies After Crash on SR 31 in Union County
A fatal accident occurred this past Tuesday in Union County. According to a release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck and semi collided on State Route 31, just north of State Route 347. The driver of the pickup, identified as 60 year old Michael Wright, of...
cleveland19.com
Elyria apartment building fire displaces 8 residents
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Fire Department said a Saturday morning apartment building fire has left eight residents without a home. According to firefighters, the blaze broke out around 1:45 a.m. at the Washington Manor Apartments on Washington Avenue. The fire department said crews quickly extinguished the fire, but...
richlandsource.com
Knox County’s McClelland offers 1st-person account of serving under George Washington
It’s amazing the stories that can be found when you dig deep into Knox County history. While I knew the county had a number of Revolutionary War veterans, it was exciting to discover one who was an eyewitness to and participant in some of Gen. George Washington’s most ingenious maneuvers.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield to order demolition of West Park shopping center in 60 days
MANSFIELD — The owners of the West Park shopping center have been put on notice. Marc Milliron, codes and permits manager for the city of Mansfield, said he intends to order the demolition of the shopping center at 1157 Park Avenue West. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center.
whbc.com
Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash
WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
Ashtabula, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map for Sept. 22; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the third week in a row, Ashtabula and Lorain counties were the only Northeast Ohio counties classified red,...
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork collects victory over Ontario
Playing with a winning hand, Clear Fork trumped Ontario 48-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Ontario after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Reese lights the fuse as Tygers' offense explodes on Lexington
MANSFIELD -- Duke Reese fired four touchdown passes and Mansfield Senior's explosive Tygers showed just how dynamic they can be, particularly during the first half, in a 41-0 destruction of Lexington on Friday night at Arlin Field. Reese finished the night 7-of-17 passing for 313 yards and four scores. But...
daltonkidronnews.com
Three taken to area hospitals following tanker truck crash in Kidron
Three people with injuries that appeared to be nonlife-threatening were transported to area hospitals following a traffic crash involving a tanker truck Friday night. Mt. Eaton and Kidron Volunteer Fire Department responded to the traffic crash just before 10 p.m. Friday west of Kidron Road along Dover Road (Route 250). A westbound tanker truck was backing into his driveway on the south side of Dover Road when a car with three occupants travelling eastbound on Dover Road slammed underneath the tanker. The occupants were temporarily trapped in the vehicle. After freeing the victims, fire and EMS personnel transported three people. Auer Towing and Recovery shared on its Facebook page that they had to lift the semi off the vehicle to get it out.
wtuz.com
Dover Man Dies in Semi versus SUV Accident
Information has been released for a fatal Holmes County crash. The Sheriff’s Office reports that they are investigating the two-vehicle accident that happened Monday, around 10:50am, at the intersection of US 62 and County Road 187. Deputies indicate that a GMC SUV driven by a 60-year-old, from Dundee, was...
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Newark Catholic doesn't allow Utica a point
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Utica as it was blanked 42-0 by Newark Catholic in Ohio high school football action on September 24. Newark Catholic jumped in front of Utica 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ontario Homecoming Ceremony
Grace Love Voelp was crowned Homecoming Queen and Miles Meisse was introduced as Homecoming King during a pregame ceremony Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Beginning was the end: Tiffin Columbian opens an early gap to jar Sandusky
Tiffin Columbian was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 41-6 victory over Sandusky at Tiffin Columbian High on September 23 in Ohio football action. Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Sandusky faced off on September 24, 2021 at Sandusky...
Hoax calls of active shooters called into schools across Ohio Friday
Officers were rushing to schools across Ohio Friday when reports of shooters were called into police departments in numerous cities.
