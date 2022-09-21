ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

whbc.com

Change in Seasons, Weather Lined Up Together

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Autumn season officially begins at 9:04 Thursday evening. And our AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson is cooperating. Today: times of clouds and sun; breezy and dramatically cooler. High 63. Tonight: partly cloudy and quite cool. Low 48. Tomorrow: partly sunny and...
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze

FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Mansfield, OH
wktn.com

Ashland Man Dies After Crash on SR 31 in Union County

A fatal accident occurred this past Tuesday in Union County. According to a release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck and semi collided on State Route 31, just north of State Route 347. The driver of the pickup, identified as 60 year old Michael Wright, of...
UNION COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria apartment building fire displaces 8 residents

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Fire Department said a Saturday morning apartment building fire has left eight residents without a home. According to firefighters, the blaze broke out around 1:45 a.m. at the Washington Manor Apartments on Washington Avenue. The fire department said crews quickly extinguished the fire, but...
ELYRIA, OH
#Tornado#Severe Weather
whbc.com

Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork collects victory over Ontario

Playing with a winning hand, Clear Fork trumped Ontario 48-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Ontario after the first quarter.
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

Reese lights the fuse as Tygers' offense explodes on Lexington

MANSFIELD -- Duke Reese fired four touchdown passes and Mansfield Senior's explosive Tygers showed just how dynamic they can be, particularly during the first half, in a 41-0 destruction of Lexington on Friday night at Arlin Field. Reese finished the night 7-of-17 passing for 313 yards and four scores. But...
MANSFIELD, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Three taken to area hospitals following tanker truck crash in Kidron

Three people with injuries that appeared to be nonlife-threatening were transported to area hospitals following a traffic crash involving a tanker truck Friday night. Mt. Eaton and Kidron Volunteer Fire Department responded to the traffic crash just before 10 p.m. Friday west of Kidron Road along Dover Road (Route 250). A westbound tanker truck was backing into his driveway on the south side of Dover Road when a car with three occupants travelling eastbound on Dover Road slammed underneath the tanker. The occupants were temporarily trapped in the vehicle. After freeing the victims, fire and EMS personnel transported three people. Auer Towing and Recovery shared on its Facebook page that they had to lift the semi off the vehicle to get it out.
KIDRON, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Man Dies in Semi versus SUV Accident

Information has been released for a fatal Holmes County crash. The Sheriff’s Office reports that they are investigating the two-vehicle accident that happened Monday, around 10:50am, at the intersection of US 62 and County Road 187. Deputies indicate that a GMC SUV driven by a 60-year-old, from Dundee, was...
DOVER, OH
richlandsource.com

Clean sheet: Newark Catholic doesn't allow Utica a point

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Utica as it was blanked 42-0 by Newark Catholic in Ohio high school football action on September 24. Newark Catholic jumped in front of Utica 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ontario Homecoming Ceremony

Grace Love Voelp was crowned Homecoming Queen and Miles Meisse was introduced as Homecoming King during a pregame ceremony Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ONTARIO, OH

