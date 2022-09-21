PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.

FAYETTE COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO