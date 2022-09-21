Read full article on original website
2 arrested after high speed chase on I-79
A high speed chase took place Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.
WDTV
I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - (Warning: Video contains profanity) Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the...
Morgantown man facing grand larceny charges after allegedly stealing truck
Christopher Brian Mullenax, 40, of Morgantown, pleaded not guilty to a grand larceny charge at an arraignment hearing Sept. 22 before Judge Holepit in Monongalia County Magistrate Court. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
wajr.com
Clarksburg traffic stop leads to two drug arrests
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg traffic stop resulted in two arrests Sunday. Clarksburg police stopped a car driven by Ralph Lloyd, 44, due to an equipment violation on Joyce Street. When officers approached the car they observed a loose white powder believed to be fentanyl in Lloyd’s lap.
WSAZ
Woman charged after child, 3, runs around hotel parking lot for an hour unattended
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was charged in Marion County after officers said she allowed a 3-year-old child to run through a hotel parking lot for an hour while she was “passed out” in a bed. Officers were dispatched to a hotel in Marion County Tuesday afternoon...
Woman charged after officers find meth and fentanyl on her person during Fairmont traffic stop
A woman has been charged after officers found methamphetamine and fentanyl on her person during a traffic stop in Fairmont.
Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
Coroner called to accident in Uniontown, car crashes into traffic light
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash in Fayette County. 911 dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were called to Pittsburgh Street in Uniontown at around 4:26 p.m. A vehicle appeared to have struck a traffic light and suffered heavy damage to its front. Two tires...
Fairmont man pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
A Fairmont man this week pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Woman charged after officers find mushrooms and meth during traffic stop at Star City Sheetz
A woman has been charged in Star City after officers say they found mushrooms and methamphetamine during a traffic stop at Sheetz.
wchstv.com
WVU officials issue warning following report of shot fired on campus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia University officials issued a warning to students and staff Saturday after campus police received a report of a shot fired on campus. The report said a single shot was fired in a parking lot near High Street about 12 a.m. Saturday. Police report...
Police: Man with warrant gives false name after drugs found during stop, but that name also returns warrant
Two people were arrested in Clarksburg after police said they found drugs during a traffic stop, and the man, who had a warrant out for his arrest, gave a false name, which turned out to also returned an active arrest warrant.
Pair who were found in Undo’s after alleged robbery in Wheeling plead not guilty
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – They allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint, and now a pair of suspects plead not guilty to those crimes in court. Brandy Anne Cecil and Ryan Earl Knight were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Wheeling in May. 35-year-old Cecil is charged with two felonies; robbery in the […]
3 people taken to UHC after 3-vehicle accident in Bridgeport
Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident in Bridgeport.
WDTV
Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man, vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the man above and the vehicle below. Authorities said they are connected to a larceny complaint. The alleged larceny happened at the Black Bear Express at Saltwell on Sept. 20. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
Belmont County man charged with neglecting a child pleads not guilty in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A man accused of neglecting a child plead not guilty in Ohio County. 53-year-old John Matthew Bowman of Bellaire appeared in front of Judge Michael Olejasz on Thursday. He is charged with felony gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death. Officials tell 7News this […]
wajr.com
WVU issues campus caution after single shot fired Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University officials issued a warning after a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking lot near the top of High Street at midnight Saturday, September 24. There is no ongoing threat to campus based on the current information available, according to officials.
wajr.com
Fairmont man enters guilty plea to federal fentanyl charge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Fairmont resident has admitted in federal court to his role in distributing fentanyl following an investigation by multiple agencies. Charles Bell, 25, admitted to possessing fentanyl in March of 2021. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia, Bill Ilhenfeld said their aggressive efforts...
Man allegedly hit another man with pipe over a missing pair of shoes in Salem
A man has been charged after allegedly hitting another man with a pipe during a fight over a missing pair of shoes at a residence in Salem.
Man charged with attempted murder, allegedly attacked victim with hammer in Preston County
A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking another man with a hammer in Preston County.
