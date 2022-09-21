ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

WDTV

I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - (Warning: Video contains profanity) Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Clarksburg traffic stop leads to two drug arrests

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg traffic stop resulted in two arrests Sunday. Clarksburg police stopped a car driven by Ralph Lloyd, 44, due to an equipment violation on Joyce Street. When officers approached the car they observed a loose white powder believed to be fentanyl in Lloyd’s lap.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Fairmont, WV
Fairmont, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wchstv.com

WVU officials issue warning following report of shot fired on campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia University officials issued a warning to students and staff Saturday after campus police received a report of a shot fired on campus. The report said a single shot was fired in a parking lot near High Street about 12 a.m. Saturday. Police report...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport police asking for help identifying man, vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the man above and the vehicle below. Authorities said they are connected to a larceny complaint. The alleged larceny happened at the Black Bear Express at Saltwell on Sept. 20. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

WVU issues campus caution after single shot fired Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University officials issued a warning after a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking lot near the top of High Street at midnight Saturday, September 24. There is no ongoing threat to campus based on the current information available, according to officials.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Fairmont man enters guilty plea to federal fentanyl charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Fairmont resident has admitted in federal court to his role in distributing fentanyl following an investigation by multiple agencies. Charles Bell, 25, admitted to possessing fentanyl in March of 2021. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia, Bill Ilhenfeld said their aggressive efforts...
FAIRMONT, WV

