Inside the world’s most beautiful private car collection worth millions that’s full of classic Italian supercars
A VIDEO uploaded to Instagram has revealed a beautiful car collection owned by a mystery collector.
Featured on the channel of Davide Cesaro (@dadocesaro) the collection is garaged in what looks like the wing of a large house in Italy.
The videos, which are over two parts, begin with the caption: 'Follow me in this incredible private collection.'
Cesaro can be seen walking up some stairs where multiple stunning classic supercars worth millions are arranged.
The video's description reads: 'The perfect man cave. Multi-Million Dollar private collection in Italy.
'I love the location, the owner decided to create a man cave to match his passion. What do you think?'
Whoever the owner of the cars is, they've opted for a traditional mansion feel for the storage rather than your usual garage.
There are grand pillars, some fancy wallpaper and incredible chandeliers hanging from the ceilings.
The video starts with a classic 1960s white Lamborghini Miura which can sell for as much as £2million.
Another white Lambo shown is a very rare LM002 SUV made in the 80s and 90s, which can fetch as much as £500,000 these days.
If that wasn't enough white Lambo, the collector also has the iconic Countach supercar produced between the 70s and 90s, worth £100,000s.
Oh, and there's another red Countach on the other side of the room too. Just in case.
Then there's a 1990s blue Bugatti EB 110, one of around 150 ever made. These cost as much as £2million to buy today.
Next to that is a single-seater racecar.
On what appears to be another floor, there are various classic Ferraris, yet another Lamborghini Countach, a Lamborghini Murcielago and a Diablo.
Judging by the cars shown, the collection could be worth as much as £10million, but there's probably more tucked away we didn't see.
