ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Inside the world’s most beautiful private car collection worth millions that’s full of classic Italian supercars

By Rory White
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A VIDEO uploaded to Instagram has revealed a beautiful car collection owned by a mystery collector.

Featured on the channel of Davide Cesaro (@dadocesaro) the collection is garaged in what looks like the wing of a large house in Italy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4O0N_0i4ST3qd00
Davide Cesaro features the lives of the wealthy on his Instagram channel Credit: dadocesaro/INSTAGRAM

The videos, which are over two parts, begin with the caption: 'Follow me in this incredible private collection.'

Cesaro can be seen walking up some stairs where multiple stunning classic supercars worth millions are arranged.

The video's description reads: 'The perfect man cave. Multi-Million Dollar private collection in Italy.

'I love the location, the owner decided to create a man cave to match his passion. What do you think?'

Whoever the owner of the cars is, they've opted for a traditional mansion feel for the storage rather than your usual garage.

There are grand pillars, some fancy wallpaper and incredible chandeliers hanging from the ceilings.

The video starts with a classic 1960s white Lamborghini Miura which can sell for as much as £2million.

Another white Lambo shown is a very rare LM002 SUV made in the 80s and 90s, which can fetch as much as £500,000 these days.

If that wasn't enough white Lambo, the collector also has the iconic Countach supercar produced between the 70s and 90s, worth £100,000s.

Check out what these celebs drive...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Td3m_0i4ST3qd00

Oh, and there's another red Countach on the other side of the room too. Just in case.

Then there's a 1990s blue Bugatti EB 110, one of around 150 ever made. These cost as much as £2million to buy today.

Next to that is a single-seater racecar.

On what appears to be another floor, there are various classic Ferraris, yet another Lamborghini Countach, a Lamborghini Murcielago and a Diablo.

Judging by the cars shown, the collection could be worth as much as £10million, but there's probably more tucked away we didn't see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGAAJ_0i4ST3qd00
People pay as much as £2million for Lamborghini Miuras these days Credit: dadocesaro/INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w4KKT_0i4ST3qd00
This white Lambo Countach is worth £100,000s too Credit: dadocesaro/INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgJoa_0i4ST3qd00
This Bugatti EB 110 is one of only around 150 thought to have been made Credit: dadocesaro/INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwLZT_0i4ST3qd00
A rare Lamborghini LM002 and a table and chairs to sit and take in the view Credit: dadocesaro/INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adqzJ_0i4ST3qd00
Another red Countach and a red Diablo sit next to a single-seater race car Credit: dadocesaro/INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aXESb_0i4ST3qd00
On another floor, there's yet another Countach, a Murcielago and various Ferraris Credit: dadocesaro/INSTAGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykRV5_0i4ST3qd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qcyby_0i4ST3qd00

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

YouTubers find £1million worth of cars in secret underground bunker - including one which belonged to a Malaysian Prime Minister

A pair of YouTubers discovered £1million worth of classic cars, including one belonging to a Malaysian Prime Minister, in an abandoned underground bunker. Video shows the moment Ben and Eran, who run the Lost Adventures YouTube account, ventured into a building in Surrey - after having eyed it for several years - and 'stumbled across' a vintage car collection.
WORLD
CarBuzz.com

Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million

Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
CARS
Daily Mail

Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million

Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

Man jumps on a Lamborghini, car owner makes him regret it (VIDEO)

Loud, gleaming, powerful sports cars are eye-catchers. After all, that's what they're made for and their owners know it (it's probably even part of the pleasure of owning a prestigious vehicle). But like many luxury items, sports cars can make some people jealous. In San Francisco, a man showed his jealousy (or disgust, we don't know) in a rather peculiar way after coming across a superb Lamborghini...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Cash in the Attic: Retired couple in shock over record-breaking haul

A retired couple were left in shock as their collection of rare banknotes fetched more than £51,000 on Cash in the Attic.The Channel 5 show helps people try to sell potential hidden treasures from their homes at auction.During Monday (5 September) night’s episode, former builder Vic Witt and his wife Janet appeared on the show with a collection of banknotes dating back to 1916 and 1918.The couple explained that they discovered the money in a tin beneath some stairs while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset, 32 years ago.Janet applied to appear on the show in the hope that the...
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
TRAVEL
CarBuzz.com

Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection

If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Private Collection#The Cars#Italian#Countach
BuzzFeed

Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship

I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Motor1.com

Official 2024 Ford Mustang Design Sketch Imagined A Sleek Sedan

Ford introduced the seventh-generation Mustang yesterday, giving the iconic pony car a brand-new design inside and out. The automaker made other improvements to the car beyond its styling, like introducing the new Dark Horse performance variant. But official sketches from the Blue Oval depict at least one attractive alternative design for the car – a sleek four-door sedan.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno

This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
CARS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
766K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy