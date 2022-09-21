ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Fall Home and Community Expo returns this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2022 Fall Home and Community Expo is expected to take place in Kalamazoo this weekend Sept. 23-35. Starting Sept. 23, the Fall Home and Community Expo will welcome businesses representing the residential building trades, including new homes, remodel and repair, real estate, home décor, lawn and garden, and outdoor living such as boats, campers, recreation vehicles, according to event organizers.
WMU announces new contracts for four head coaches

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan University athletic department announced new contracts for several head coaches, according to Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae. The new contracts involve WMU hockey head coach Pat Ferschweiler, men's tennis head coach Dave Morin, women's gymnastics head coach Penny Jernigan, and women's basketball head coach Shane Clipfell.
Dowagiac woman crashes into ditch, suffers injuries

VIOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 32-year-old Dowagiac woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her vehicle into a ditch in Cass County Friday, according to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke. In court: Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns. Brooklynn Okonski was driving south on...
Kalamazoo police investigate Saturday morning stabbing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 42-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The incident happened near West Michigan Avenue and Lancaster Drive in Kalamazoo. WMU: Driver faces felony charges in crash that killed 21-year-old...
Kalamazoo Farmers Market's first vegan event happens this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Local vendors will gather at the Kalamazoo Farmers Marker Sunday for the first vegan and plant-based event. The People's Plant-Based Party is expected to highlight locally available vegan and plant-based products and services from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market 1204 Bank Street.
Gobles man dies after three-vehicle crash in Paw Paw

PAW PAW, Mich. — A Gobles man died after a three-vehicle Wednesday crash on M-51 in Eagle Lake. Kevin Tackett, 50, died in the hospital from his injuries, Dwayne Robinson from Michigan State Police said Friday. Tackett was driving a box truck when a 26-year-old Arkansas man crossed centerline...
Three people filed complaints against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A third person emailed the city of Kalamazoo alleging inappropriate workplace conduct against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief, according to internal email communication. The individual emailed the city one day after Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of...
Grand Rapids man faces up to 20 years in prison for bank robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man faces up to 20 years in prison for robbing a bank on Dec. 16, 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. Kristin Cole Greinke, 41, pleaded guilty to robbing Independent Bank in Grand Rapids. “Bank robbery doesn’t pay,” Totten said. "We...
Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
