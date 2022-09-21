Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Fall Home and Community Expo returns this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2022 Fall Home and Community Expo is expected to take place in Kalamazoo this weekend Sept. 23-35. Starting Sept. 23, the Fall Home and Community Expo will welcome businesses representing the residential building trades, including new homes, remodel and repair, real estate, home décor, lawn and garden, and outdoor living such as boats, campers, recreation vehicles, according to event organizers.
WWMTCw
WMU announces new contracts for four head coaches
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan University athletic department announced new contracts for several head coaches, according to Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae. The new contracts involve WMU hockey head coach Pat Ferschweiler, men's tennis head coach Dave Morin, women's gymnastics head coach Penny Jernigan, and women's basketball head coach Shane Clipfell.
WWMTCw
Dowagiac woman crashes into ditch, suffers injuries
VIOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 32-year-old Dowagiac woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her vehicle into a ditch in Cass County Friday, according to Sheriff Richard J. Behnke. In court: Kalamazoo man sentenced for stolen identity, illegal purchase of 28 handguns. Brooklynn Okonski was driving south on...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo police investigate Saturday morning stabbing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 42-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The incident happened near West Michigan Avenue and Lancaster Drive in Kalamazoo. WMU: Driver faces felony charges in crash that killed 21-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Farmers Market's first vegan event happens this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Local vendors will gather at the Kalamazoo Farmers Marker Sunday for the first vegan and plant-based event. The People's Plant-Based Party is expected to highlight locally available vegan and plant-based products and services from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market 1204 Bank Street.
WWMTCw
Baby dies in Battle Creek shooting, man arrested after standoff & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Suspect in custody after firing shots at deputies during St. Joseph County standoff. A man was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours in Mendon Saturday night. St....
WWMTCw
Gobles man dies after three-vehicle crash in Paw Paw
PAW PAW, Mich. — A Gobles man died after a three-vehicle Wednesday crash on M-51 in Eagle Lake. Kevin Tackett, 50, died in the hospital from his injuries, Dwayne Robinson from Michigan State Police said Friday. Tackett was driving a box truck when a 26-year-old Arkansas man crossed centerline...
WWMTCw
Three people filed complaints against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A third person emailed the city of Kalamazoo alleging inappropriate workplace conduct against suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief, according to internal email communication. The individual emailed the city one day after Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMTCw
Former Grand Rapids police officer set to return to court in Patrick Lyoya case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After many delays, a Kent County Judge set a preliminary hearing for a former Grand Rapids police officer Friday. Christopher Schurr is charged with murder after shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya in April, according to the prosecutor's office. Schurr was not in the court room,...
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids man faces up to 20 years in prison for bank robbery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man faces up to 20 years in prison for robbing a bank on Dec. 16, 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. Kristin Cole Greinke, 41, pleaded guilty to robbing Independent Bank in Grand Rapids. “Bank robbery doesn’t pay,” Totten said. "We...
WWMTCw
Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
WWMTCw
Ottawa County deputies look for man who offered a ride to 11-year-old on bike
PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County sheriff deputies began the search for a man who caused suspicion Thursday for offering a ride to a boy on a bike. A 11-year-old was riding his bike in the area of Blair Street and Rainbow's End Lane around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to deputies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMTCw
Calhoun County drivers to find another route due to M-37 road shutdown
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A section of a major road in Calhoun County is scheduled to close for most of Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Drivers will need to find another route while M-37 will shut down due to a resurfacing project. Road crews are scheduled...
WWMTCw
Family, friends speak out after drive-by shooting death of 2-year-old Battle Creek boy
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A family is struck with unbearable and unthinkable grief after 2-year-old Kai Turner was shot and killed in a drive by shooting early Tuesday morning. Drive-by shooting: 2-year-old dies in Battle Creek drive-by shooting. Kai's grandmother, Diana Walton, and close family friend, Leesha Fagan, sat...
Comments / 0