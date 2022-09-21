Lehigh Valley basketball; SCBL Fall League’s 12th season begins with a new rule, new sponsor

William Allen’s Darius Brant makes a run for the ball against Pocono Mountain West on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, during the first half of a District 11 Class 6A semifinals at William Allen High School in Allentown. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

The Select Competition Basketball League began its 12th season on Sunday at the Swain School with a new rule and a new sponsor.

The league, which has helped to develop many of the area’s top players over the past decade, is for kids who are not playing fall sports. They are divided into two different leagues, the NCAA league for kids in grades 7-9 and the NBA league for grades 10-12.

Six games are held each Sunday.

The new rule was a 30-second shot clock.

The new sponsor is the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute.

“We are delighted to announce that the leading sports medicine program in the area, Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute, is a sponsor for the SCBL’s 12th season,” said league director and founder Ed Jennings. “We thank them for their generosity and look forward to building a lasting relationship for years to come.”

Here are the results of the Week 1 games supplied by Jennings:

NCAA Division

Ohio State 81, Villanova 56 ... Ryan Keanrye 24 for Ohip State; Jaxon Lopper 22 for Villanova.

Duke 51, Lafayette 38 ... TJ Lawrence 19 for Duke; Anibal Negron and Sean Brogan 10 each for Lafayette.

Georgetown 76, Louisville 61 ... Blake Nassry 19 for Georgetown; Noeah Newsome 14 for Louisville

Player of the Week: Blake Nassry (Class of ‘26, Springhouse MS)

Comment: “Season XII started with the NCAA Division getting us going,” Jennings said. “This division is a look into the future stars of the Lehigh Valley high school basketball. There were some eye-catching performances including a near dunk. This division will be fun and competitive all fall. We did have two 30-second shot clock violations in the three games.”

NBA Division

Lakers 67, Nets 49 ... Lamine Sanoh Executive) 17 points, 6 blocks for Lakers; Chris Ray (Parkland) 25 for Nets.

Celtics 64, Grizzlies 52 ... Jaden Shipley (Executive) 13 points for Celtics; Will Barber (Emmaus) 17 for Grizzlies.

Sixers 60, Cavs 57 ... Darius Brant (Allen) 24 for Sixers; Jayden Tillet (Freedom) 18 for Cavs.

Player of the Week: Darius Brant (Senior, Allen High School)

Comment: “If Week 1 is any indication of the fall in the SCBL then get there early and stay late,” Jennings said. “The SRO crowd was treated to some quality HS division hoops at Swain. doubt. The five Weekdunks and one by Liberty super soph Dwayne Chess had the gym going insane. Not to be outdone was Brant, our player of the week, with back-to-back breakaway dunks. I believe this will be a very entertaining fall season. We even had the Mayor of Allentown, Matt Turek, leaving impressed with the level of play.”

