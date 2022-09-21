ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

mainstreetmaury.com

McCoy, Columbia Central 'rumble' past Mt. Pleasant, 32-20

Stepping up three classifications in competition can reduce an already slim margin for error. That fact wasn’t lost on Mt. Pleasant heading into Friday’s Rumble In The Jungle II against host Columbia Central, but it may have made itself known even further over the course of an eventual 32-20 decision that served as the Tigers’ first defeat of the season.
COLUMBIA, TN

