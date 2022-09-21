Read full article on original website
mainstreetmaury.com
McCoy, Columbia Central 'rumble' past Mt. Pleasant, 32-20
Stepping up three classifications in competition can reduce an already slim margin for error. That fact wasn’t lost on Mt. Pleasant heading into Friday’s Rumble In The Jungle II against host Columbia Central, but it may have made itself known even further over the course of an eventual 32-20 decision that served as the Tigers’ first defeat of the season.
mainstreetmaury.com
Miscues mar Independence effort in East Nashville loss
It's tough to win the gridiron war while losing the turnover battle. Independence learned that -- once again -- Friday night, committing multiple miscues in an eventual 32-7 loss to visiting East Nashville.
