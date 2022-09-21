Can dogs eat carrots? Keep your furry friend healthy and happy with puppy-safe vegetables.

Read full article on original website
Why Dogs Eat Poop
The simple truth is that dogs are known for eating many things, even if it isn’t good for them. Many eat the garbage and things outside that may give them a stomachache. Some dogs eat socks and other objects that don’t even look for smell like food. Then, there are the ones who eat their own poop (or everyone else’s)!
katzenworld.co.uk
Experts Urge Pet Owners to Start Preparing Their Furry Friends for Bonfire Night
Vet charity warn fearful pets face fireworks misery. As Bonfire Night approaches, pet owners may find themselves more stressed than excited by the prospect. Vet charity PDSA is urging owners to take preventive action – especially those who took on a pet during the pandemic – in a bid to reduce the extreme distress and suffering that fireworks can cause for many of our four-legged friends.
Best flea treatment for dogs 2022: Keep your pup scratch-free
With so many brands claiming to have the best flea treatments for dogs, trying to decide which one to pick can feel more than a little overwhelming. From topicals and shampoos to tablets and flea collars, there's a dizzying array of products on the market that can make even the most savvy pet parent's head spin.
getnews.info
Finding The Perfect Name For A New Furry Friend Is Easy With Pet Name Guide
From the moment a decision is made to adopt or choose a dog to naming the perfect new friend, Pet Name Guide has all of the information needed. The downloadable guide covers a wide range of topics to educate and aid in decision-making. When it comes to bringing a new...
msn.com
Can Dogs and Puppies Have Kiwi?
Kiwis are sweet fruit packed with nutritional benefits for humans, from vitamin C to fiber. With so many great vitamins and nutrients for humans, you may be wondering whether your dog could enjoy its benefits as well. © Provided by Doggie HQ. Kiwis, also known as kiwifruit, are native...
topdogtips.com
Do Dogs Remember Their Puppies?
In this day in age, dog memory is still not a topic that is well known or well researched. So the question remains, do dogs remember their puppies? Or do dogs remember their parents?. Most puppies do not stay with their mother for very long. Usually, they are split up...
Cops Search for Dog Mom as Litter of 7 Puppies Abandoned, Woman Charged
A woman has been arrested after a litter of seven puppies were abandoned outside, with the search continuing for their mother, police said. Greenville Police Department, in North Carolina, released a CCTV image after "Good Samaritans" saw the animals being dumped and called it in. A Facebook post, shared Friday,...
I’m a dog trainer and these breeds are the easiest to train
THINKING of getting your first dog? Or perhaps you’ve had difficult to train pooches in the past and now want one that will be a bit more chill?. Alice Manners, dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners has spoken to Fabulous revealing which dog breeds tend to be the easiest to train, making them a great choice for newbie dog owners.
Henry County Daily Herald
50 Homemade Dog Treats Pups Will Go Crazy For
Homemade dog treats are great substitutes for pricey treats loaded with questionable ingredients and additives. Store-bought treats aren’t as healthy and they also tend to be very expensive. The best thing about making homemade dog treats is that you know what ingredients you are using and you will be saving big bucks at the same time. And those savings can go towards new toys! With the holidays coming up, these dog treats would also make the perfect gifts for your fur mom and dad friends.
I’m a dog trainer and these are the best breeds if you don’t want to do much walking
WANT a pet pooch but don’t want to have to spend entire weekends going on long hikes?. Well there are some breeds that will be better suited to your lifestyle, according to dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners, Alice Manners. Speaking to Fabulous, Alice has shared the...
Mountain Lion’s Mind Gets Completely Blown Discovering Tree Swing: VIDEO
One fierce mountain lion took a break from serious lioning recently, showing off its “goofy” side while playing like a kitty cat on a trail camera. The hilarious kitty-cat moment came as the Colorado mountain lion realized that the log under which it was resting was actually the seat to a tree swing.
Good News: Little girl weeps holding new puppy
An animal-loving family seems to have a calling towards furry friends. And for three-year-old daughter Haidyn, that calling came early. Haidyn’s mom, Erin Howe, is a vet tech and has always cared for creatures. She and her daughter seem to share the same heart for animals. The family has two older pups already, but they decided it was time for Haidyn to have one that felt like “her dog.”
pawesome.net
9 Week Old Puppy Rescued From Car Bumper Will Melt Your Heart
The best people treat a pet like a welcomed member of the family. Unfortunately, not every pet has a great owner. That’s where Elli Smith enters the picture. Under the handle “@ellirescues“, Smith tells the story of a small, young pup in a precarious situation. When she realized being tied to a bumper was the entirety of this adorable creature’s life, she knew she had to step in. The current owner agreed to sell the animal for $263 which is how “Malibu” got rescued. The first trip was to the tub. The second is to the vet for a check-up. This precious ball of energy weighs in at four pounds. The video ends with a tease for the upcoming adoption. The happy ending just keeps on going.
msn.com
17 Calm Dog Breeds with Easygoing Personalities
When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn't forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don't shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It's important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.
Henry County Daily Herald
Big Dog Obsessed With Cats Gets His Very Own | The Dodo Odd Couples
Archie the Samoyed is so obsessed with cats that he will become an anchor and forget how to walk when he sees any cats. Even when he's at doggy daycare surrounded by other dogs, he begs to go outside to watch the cats for hours on end, which they call his "Cat TV." His parents finally caved and got Archie his very own kitten, B. B the kitten took a bit to get used to Archie, but now they even go on walks together and cuddle!
With rescue agencies at capacity, dogs up for adoption by OP Animal Control
The dogs were found on Cole Road and no owners have come forward. With rescue agencies at capacity, the dogs will be up for adoption by Orchard Park Animal Control.
intheknow.com
Kitten gets ‘busted’ after sneaking into baby’s crib: ‘I’ll do what I want’
Watch this adorable kitten get “busted” when its owner finds it sneaking into a baby’s crib. Charley Ellis (@charleyellis94) is a TikToker and proud mom of both an adorable baby son and an 8-week-old kitten. Ellis’s kitten has a mischievous streak and isn’t content to simply play with cat toys. Instead, the sneaky kitten likes to hop into its human sibling’s crib to play with the toys there.
Pet Food Brand Creates New 7-Layer Dip for Dogs
Watching football just isn’t the same without some snacks to hand, and now you can enjoy the big game alongside your dog – who can devour some snacks of their own too – like a 7-layer dip. The dog food brand Cesar have worked in collaboration with chef and Food Network star Jeff Mauro, and […] The post Pet Food Brand Creates New 7-Layer Dip for Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
petpress.net
The Healthiest Dog Breeds to Own: Top Picks From Petpress
There are a wide variety of dog breeds out there, and each has its own unique set of characteristics. But when it comes to overall health, some dogs are simply better off than others. In general, the healthiest dogs tend to be those that are of medium size, with short...
Dog Howling for Brother Missing in the Woods Praised: 'Started to Help'
A dog that helped her owner search for her missing brother is being applauded online. In a clip shared to TikTok by user @axelleontherun on September 18, Idy the Staffordshire bull terrier can be heard calling for her brother Atlas, a pitbull-boxer crossbreed who had gone missing in the woods.
