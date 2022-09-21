ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Amaze Light Festival — the country’s largest light show — is coming to Citi Field this holiday season

By Dr. Gracelyn Santos
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Society
County
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Society
Time Out New York

The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into a Halloween wonderland next month

Halloween is a bit more than a month away, which means we're already brainstorming potential costume ideas and figuring out how to celebrate all around town. This year's to-do list certainly includes a stop at the Museum of Ice Cream at 558 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo, which will actually transform into the Museum of I-Scream (ha!) starting September 30 through October 31.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi Field#Local Life#Localevent#Light Show#Holiday Season#Mobile Wallet#Whimsical Forest#Mets Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
PIX11

The best places to see the fall foliage in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With summer ending and fall officially beginning Thursday, New Yorkers and tourists will be looking for the best spots to see the fall foliage in New York City. Many of the parks, zoos, and outdoor spaces around the five boroughs are just getting ready to peak for the season, according to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Happy solstice to all. We have some special pets to share with you. September 24-25

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The shedding does not stop. Sweeping, brushing, washing, it keeps coming! Not a problem when you think of the love you get in return. It’s worth it. Some breeds with a double coat, like German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Akitas, Samoyeds, and Malamutes, experience “coat blow.” Coat blow is when dogs switch from their winter coats to their summer coats.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Eater

This Dominican Brew From the Bronx May Be the Strongest Cup of Coffee in NYC

Héctor Carvajal is a 25-year-old Dominican immigrant with a coffee company in the Bronx. He lives with his mother in a two-bedroom, $543-a-month apartment in the Parkside public housing project along the Bronx River Parkway. In a city of eight million people — roughly nine percent of whom are Dominican, according to the US Census — Don Carvajal Cafe, has only 6,177 Instagram followers, and his coffee itself has a flitting existence at pop-ups, farmers markets, and coffee shops. Yet his brew is consumed and adored by an impressive fan base made up of some of the city’s most powerful people.
BRONX, NY
Washington Square News

Telfar pop up at Brooklyn’s Rainbow takes New Yorkers by storm

Telfar, a Black-owned company well-known for its “Shopping Bags,” took over the Rainbow retail store on Fulton Street to host its first-ever pop-up shop on Sept. 11. The bags are notorious for always being sold out, and the rare event drew many eager customers who hoped to get their hands on a bag.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy