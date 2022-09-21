Amaze Light Festival — the country’s largest light show — is coming to Citi Field this holiday season

Read full article on original website
Staten Island Museum hosts 72nd annual Fence Show
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The 72nd annual Fence Show returned to the Staten Island Museum on Saturday in Livingston, where more than 100 local artists and artisans showcased and sold various handmade items. The event took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the front lawn of Snug Habor.
'The shortest tour of all time': This may be New York City's smallest apartment
It measures just 80 square feet, or about the size of a parking spot, and is said to be the smallest unit available in the city.
Melville farm welcomes visitors to see first baby giraffe born on Long Island
You can now visit the first baby giraffe ever born on Long Island.
behindthescenesnyc.com
3 New Must-Visit Buildings in NYC With Amazing Architectural Features
Today, we can to share with you 3 new must-visit building in NYC with amazing architectural features! The city has so many amazing buildings, so be sure to look up, as you walk!. There are over 6,400 high rise buildings in NYC. While some of the most famed include that...
Free beekeeping, gardening and sustainability classes this fall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Lenni-Lenape, who once lived off the region’s land, thrived despite scorching summers, frigid temperatures and the occasional hurricane. And the modern day people of Staten Island can do so as well with a little help from the Parks Department. Aly Stoffo, aka the...
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
It’s the first day of autumn: What is the fall forecast for NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Take out your sweaters and boots and put away your warm-weather clothing, as Thursday marks the first day of fall. The autumn equinox takes place when the sun crosses the Earth’s celestial equator. Also called the fall equinox or September equinox, fall arrives Thursday at 9:04 p.m.
The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into a Halloween wonderland next month
Halloween is a bit more than a month away, which means we're already brainstorming potential costume ideas and figuring out how to celebrate all around town. This year's to-do list certainly includes a stop at the Museum of Ice Cream at 558 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo, which will actually transform into the Museum of I-Scream (ha!) starting September 30 through October 31.
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
After Ida, NYC brought in a private forecaster to help. Now, the city waits in limbo.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A private forecasting company hired by New York City in the wake of Hurricane Ida had its contract expire and it cannot be renewed as emergency funds have dried up, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) hired DTN in 2021 to...
Hiking on Staten Island | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One morning, you step outdoors . . . and something is different. Sunrise is later, the birds’ songs change, and there’s a hint of coolness in the air that brings our thoughts to oatmeal, soup and campfires. Even if it’s not the magic...
Winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $17K purchased in Eltingville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Another top-prize winning New York Lottery ticket was sold on Staten Island, the New York Lottery announced Friday. The top-prize winning ticket for the Sept. 22 TAKE 5 drawing was purchased at Naz Cards & Gifts Inc., located at 4346 Amboy Rd. in Eltingville. The ticket...
The best places to see the fall foliage in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With summer ending and fall officially beginning Thursday, New Yorkers and tourists will be looking for the best spots to see the fall foliage in New York City. Many of the parks, zoos, and outdoor spaces around the five boroughs are just getting ready to peak for the season, according to […]
Happy solstice to all. We have some special pets to share with you. September 24-25
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The shedding does not stop. Sweeping, brushing, washing, it keeps coming! Not a problem when you think of the love you get in return. It’s worth it. Some breeds with a double coat, like German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Akitas, Samoyeds, and Malamutes, experience “coat blow.” Coat blow is when dogs switch from their winter coats to their summer coats.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Hidden Hilltop Oasis,’ $6.2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this “turn-of-the-century storybook home is perfectly placed in the gated seclusion of 1.31 lush acres. A grand foyer welcomes you to the timeless 10,814-square-foot interior, where nine bedrooms and seven baths await.
Today’s Willie Geist Enjoys New York Living! Tour His Westchester Home Outside of the City
While Today has taken Willie Geist all over the world to interview superstar guests, his favorite place to be is at home! The broadcaster lives in Westchester County, New York, with his wife, Christina Sharkey Geist, and their two children, Lucie and George. The pair have shared rare photos of their cozy home over the years.
Eater
This Dominican Brew From the Bronx May Be the Strongest Cup of Coffee in NYC
Héctor Carvajal is a 25-year-old Dominican immigrant with a coffee company in the Bronx. He lives with his mother in a two-bedroom, $543-a-month apartment in the Parkside public housing project along the Bronx River Parkway. In a city of eight million people — roughly nine percent of whom are Dominican, according to the US Census — Don Carvajal Cafe, has only 6,177 Instagram followers, and his coffee itself has a flitting existence at pop-ups, farmers markets, and coffee shops. Yet his brew is consumed and adored by an impressive fan base made up of some of the city’s most powerful people.
Congratulations! We have a winner for SILive.com’s VIP movie night at the new Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get ready for the VIP treatment!. As a thank you, the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com offered its loyal subscribers a chance to win a free dinner and a movie at the new Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, located at 2636 Hylan Blvd. in The Boulevard shopping plaza in New Dorp.
Washington Square News
Telfar pop up at Brooklyn’s Rainbow takes New Yorkers by storm
Telfar, a Black-owned company well-known for its “Shopping Bags,” took over the Rainbow retail store on Fulton Street to host its first-ever pop-up shop on Sept. 11. The bags are notorious for always being sold out, and the rare event drew many eager customers who hoped to get their hands on a bag.
Supporting the arts: 18 cultural organizations receive funding to continue enriching Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough President Vito Fossella announced Thursday morning at Historic Richmond Town that he has awarded funds to more than a dozen Staten Island cultural organizations, so that they can enhance their programs and services in arts education and entertainment. “All of you have a very significant...
