Jones declines to take stand for cross-examination
WATERBURY — Podcaster Alex Jones declined to testify Friday in the Superior Court hearing on how much money he owes the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown for harm he caused them by his lies that the massacre didn’t happen. Jones...
Panel: NY town justice bragged of pulling gun on Black man
WHITEHALL, N.Y. (AP) — A town justice in upstate New York who bragged to colleagues about pulling a loaded gun on a “large Black man” in court should be removed from office, the state's judicial conduct commission determined. Robert J. Putorti, 52, a non-attorney who is a...
Tong is too late in bank mess; and no one ever confronts UConn
How righteous Connecticut Attorney General William Tong sounds as he rails against M&T Bank for its defective integration of accounts from People's United Bank, which M&T acquired in April. Tong also fears that M&T isn't preserving as many jobs from People's United as planned. These problems shouldn't be so surprising....
Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The tattoos on Billie Stafford’s hands — inspired by street art and full of references to her work helping prevent drug-related deaths — have become an indelible memorial to the friend who inked them and the opioid crisis that killed him in April.
Businesses to earn tax credits for donating to Vernon nonprofit
VERNON — Soon, local businesses will be able to earn tax credits if they donate to Vernon-based nonprofit Opportunity Works Connecticut. WHAT: Local businesses will soon have the chance to earn tax credits in exchange for donating funds to Vernon-based nonprofit Opportunity Works Connecticut, thanks to a state program.
CME Group Awards Young Ag Enthusiasts with $60K in Scholarships
- Every summer, the Illinois State Fair provides a platform for skilled young farmers to demonstrate their expertise in the agricultural industry, something that is udderly important to CME Group. During this year’s Governor’s Sale of Champions, CME Group presented the livestock exhibitors with one-time scholarships totaling $50,000. Each of...
Over 154k CT private sector essential workers seek COVID bonuses
With just over one week left to apply for the state’s coronavirus pandemic bonus program for essential, private-sector workers, demand has far outstripped the resources Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators reserved for the program. Through midday Thursday, more than 313,000 individuals had requested applications through the online Premium Pay...
