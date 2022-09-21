ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why does nature create patterns? A physicist explains the molecular-level processes behind crystals, stripes and basalt columns

This article was originally published on The Conversation. The reason patterns often appear in nature is simple: The same basic physical or chemical processes occur in many patterned substances and organisms as they form. Whether in plants and animals or rocks, foams and ice crystals, the intricate patterns that happen in nature come down to what's happening at the level of atoms and molecules.
