Why does nature create patterns? A physicist explains the molecular-level processes behind crystals, stripes and basalt columns

Why does nature create patterns?
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The reason patterns often appear in nature is simple: The same basic physical or chemical processes occur in many patterned substances and organisms as they form. Whether in plants and animals or rocks, foams and ice crystals, the intricate patterns that happen in nature come down to what's happening at the level of atoms and molecules.
Phys.org
Neanderthals died out 40,000 years ago, but there has never been more of their DNA on Earth
Neanderthals have served as a reflection of our own humanity since they were first discovered in 1856. What we think we know about them has been shaped and molded to fit our cultural trends, social norms and scientific standards. They have changed from diseased specimens to primitive sub-human lumbering cousins to advanced humans.
Scientists may have solved the mystery of how the ancient Egyptians hauled millions of 2-ton blocks of stone through the desert to build the pyramids
Scientists discovered a branch of the Nile that disappeared thousands of years ago that could have been used to transport millions of tons of stone.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Scientist Discovers Tree That Could Potentially Be the World’s Oldest, and It’s Shockingly Old
One scientist made a shocking declaration: a tree he’s studying may be a whopping 5,484 years old. In the rain forest of the Alerce Costero National Park in southern Chile, one huge tree nicknamed the “Great Grandfather” shames the rest. And now, it may be crowned the title of world’s oldest tree.
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
Mystery 4,000-Foot Coral Reef Found in the Middle of the Desert
Researchers have discovered remains of a massive coral reef in a desert plain they previously thought was featureless.
Phys.org
What fossils reveal about hybridization of early humans
Many people living today have a small component of Neanderthal DNA in their genes, suggesting an important role for admixture with archaic human lineages in the evolution of our species. Paleogenetic evidence indicates that hybridization with Neanderthals and other ancient groups occurred multiple times, with our species' history resembling more a network or braided stream than a tree. Clearly the origin of humankind was more complex than previously thought.
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
natureworldnews.com
4000-Foot Coral Reef Sits in the Middle of Australian Desert, Scientists Rethink "Featureless" Description
Scientists have to reevaluate the description of the Australian desert as being "featureless" in light of the discovery of the remains of a 4000-foot coral reef that is millions of years old and was located in the middle of the desert. The reef was discovered in Nullarbor Plain, located in...
Scientists Discover Wildly Rare ‘Folded Diamond’ That Arrived on Earth From Outer Space
Diamonds are the hardest naturally occurring stone on the planet. However, now, girls’ best friend might see some serious competition. A new variety of diamond from outer space is challenging the hardness of the diamond found on earth. Identified by a unique hexagonal pattern, the “folded diamond,” or lonsdaleite, has been discovered by scientists in a Northwest region of Africa.
deseret.com
New research shows ancient megalodon sharks were large enough to easily eat an entire whale
A new study revealed how much more terrifying it likely was to swim in the ocean in ancient times. Enormous sharks, called megalodons, roamed the seas and could consume an animal the size of an orca whale in five bites, according to the new research, which was published in the Science Advances journal. Orca whales scale around 26 feet long and weigh over 8,000 pounds.
Ancient coin holds clue to mysterious star explosion event that was ‘covered up’, scientists claim
A STRANGE celestial event documented all around the world in the year 1054 went unmentioned in European records - and scholars think a gold coin explains why. A supernova was visible in the night sky for almost two years from July 4, 1054, to the last recorded sighting on April 6, 1056.
World's oldest mammal revealed as 'shrew-like' animal that lived with dinosaurs 225 million years ago
A tiny animal called Brasilodon quadrangularis is the world's oldest known mammal – with records dating back 225 million years – a new study says.
natureworldnews.com
Research Tracks Ancient History of Manatees and Were They Really Come From
While just four species of slow-moving aquatic herbivores of the order Sirenia remain on the planet, many different types of sea cows have existed for the previous 47 million years. Sea cows have inhabited the shores of every continent except Antarctica, and multiple species have coexisted during periods. A new...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Unearth Giant Prehistoric Elephant Tusk In Southern Israel
At eight feet long and 500,000 years old, this tusk is not only one of the biggest fossils of its kind found in the Near East but also one of the best preserved. Researchers working near Kibbutz Revadim in southern Israel made an extraordinary discovery when they unearthed an immaculately well-preserved elephant tusk — that’s half a million years old.
Chinese scientists discover cannonball-sized dinosaur eggs filled with crystals
Paleontologists have discovered cannonball-size dinosaur eggs filled with crystals in the Qianshan Basin in East China's Anhui province, Live Science reported. The fossilized, spherical eggs belong to a previously unknown dinosaur species and were found packed with calcite crystals. Though three eggs were dug up from the basin's soil, only two remain. The researchers who made the discovery said that the third was "lost and still in the process of collection".
Phys.org
Dinosaurs survived when CO2 was extremely high. Why can't humans?
How did plants and animals survive around 200 million years ago when the carbon dioxide concentration went up to 6,000 parts per million? Paul Olsen, a geologist and paleontologist at Columbia Climate School's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, walked us through what scientists know about carbon dioxide levels over time. Although no...
scitechdaily.com
Mystery Solved: How Did Dinosaurs Support Their Gigantic Bodies?
A study reveals how dinosaurs carried their massive weight. Researchers have solved a long-standing mystery by figuring out how sauropod dinosaurs, such as the Brontosaurus and Diplodocus, supported their enormous bodies on land. A team headed by the University of Queensland and Monash University utilized engineering techniques and 3D modeling...
Smithonian
Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication
For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
