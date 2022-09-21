Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — My week started off with an assurance that our future generations are going to be alright. The Wyoming Air National Guard held a Discovery Day for middle and high school students. It was a stem-oriented event that was attended by hundreds of students from Wyoming, Nebraska, and Colorado. I was so impressed by the booths and the way the students were engaged with the technology. Speaking with the students gives me so much hope for their future success. Nice job, Wyoming Air Guard.
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Law Firm Recognized for Pro Bono Service
The Wyoming State Bar is pleased to announce that Hirst Applegate, LLP, a Cheyenne law firm, is the recipient of a 2022 Pro Bono Award for Legal Services for Indigent Clients. Angie Dorsch, Executive Director of Equal Justice Wyoming, presented the award last week during the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Casper.
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 4
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 4 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Games featuring non-varsity opponents are not listed.
thecheyennepost.com
Immunization Deadline Friday, Sept. 23
Laramie County School District 1 reminds parents/guardians that the deadline for students to receive their required immunizations is Friday, Sept. 23. According to the district’s head nurse, Janet Farmer, immunizations are required by state law and notification of this requirement begins as early as February during registration prior to the fall deadline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BYU and Wyoming have an intense, unfriendly, animosity-filled football history. Is the rivalry back?
BYU football: These schools have a history filled with blowouts, close games, racial controversy, fights in the stands and plenty of animosity. They meet again Saturday in Provo.
oilcity.news
Water demands too great for Cheyenne to welcome $1.1B meat packing plant, mayor says
CASPER, Wyo. — While Cheyenne was considered for the home of a new $1.1 billion meat packing plant, the city lacks the infrastructure needed to meet the plant’s demands for water, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said Friday in his weekly “Mayor’s Minute” column. Collins said...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecheyennepost.com
Laramie County Senior Center Activities - Week of September 26, 2022
The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information. Week of September 26th. Monday. 11am Fitness...
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
thecheyennepost.com
Summit Capital Management Completes Financing on 104-Class A Apartments
Summit Capital Management LLC (SCM) via SCM RE Fund I LP, completed bank financing on a new 104-unit Class A, upscale, market rate, a multi-family garden-style apartment complex in the Saddle Ridge neighborhood of Cheyenne, Wyoming. The $27 million project will help solve the ever-increasing demand for housing in the...
agdaily.com
Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming
In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins
Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
thecheyennepost.com
League of Women Voters Sets Candidate Forums
The Cheyenne League of Women Voters has announced its schedule of candidate forums for contested races in the general election. Interested voters may attend the forums live through the Zoom webinar format or watch the forum videos posted later online. The last week of September will focus on candidates for...
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveaways
A popular grocery store chain in Wyoming will be hosting its grand re-opening event this week to celebrate the opening of its newly renovated store. There will be discounts, giveaways, and other prizes for customers. Read on to learn more.
oilcity.news
First fall wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts reaching near 60 mph
CASPER, Wyo. — Fall has arrived in Wyoming and with it, strong winds. The first partial road closures of the season due to strong winds are in effect on portions of Interstates 25 and 80 in southeast Wyoming. As of 10 a.m. Friday, I-25 is closed to light, high-profile...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/16/22–9/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Blustery conditions return Friday morning as parts of southeastern Wyoming to be under high wind warning
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — How fitting that on the first days of fall, southeastern Wyoming gets some of its first high wind warnings of the season. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a high wind warning for portions of the region beginning at 3 a.m. and lasting until at least 3 p.m. Friday, with western winds expected to blow at speeds of 30–40 mph with up to 65 mph gusts.
Who Wants To Rock?! 80s Rock Is Coming To Cheyenne
It's always a good time when you're getting to blast your favorite 80s bands. I mean, Motley Crue and Def Leppard just made MILLIONS on a summer stadium tour. We love our classic rock and there's nothing wrong with that. The Lincoln wants to serve us some great 80s Hair...
Comments / 0