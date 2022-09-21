ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Jacksonville man dies in Lake City shooting

A Jacksonville man died and another victim was injured in a Saturday morning shooting in Lake City. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers on a traffic stop were interrupted by the sound of nearby gunfire around 1 a.m. The officers responded to the area of 877...
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

Lake City home hit after multiple gunshots were fired

According to the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), officers responded to a report around 10:19pm that a gun was fired multiple times outside of a residence located on NW Lee Lane. LCPD says that one of the individuals who was at the residence stated that they heard around 15-20 gunshots...
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man living in woods charged with arson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jon Kevin Truett, 59, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with arson after allegedly setting his scooter on fire. At 10:40 a.m. yesterday, Truett, who lives in the woods near 100 NE 39th Avenue, allegedly set his scooter on fire. Post Miranda, he reportedly said he was angry that the scooter would not start.
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 senior living facility residents beaten by employee in Gainesville, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old employee of a senior living facility in Gainesville was arrested Monday for reportedly abusing two of the facility's residents. According to the Gainesville Police Department, on June 30, officers responded to the facility after another employee reported two incidents of abuse. An investigation revealed that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two arrested after allegedly throwing gun out of car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anthony Sylvester Daniels, Jr., 21, and Kobe Dean McKnight, 20, were arrested early this morning following a traffic stop. A Gainesville Police Department Officer who was patrolling the Gardenia Gardens area saw a car that was driving fast and then made a quick turn. The officer followed the car in an attempt to get close enough to read the tag and reported that the car rolled through three stop signs. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Daniels, the driver, and McKnight, the passenger. The officer reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the car and asked the occupants whether there were drugs or weapons in the car. The occupants reportedly said there were no drugs or weapons in the car. Daniels reportedly handed the officer a medical marijuana card and said he had smoked marijuana in the car earlier in the day and that there were a few “roaches” in the car.
GAINESVILLE, FL

