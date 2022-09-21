Read full article on original website
Jacksonville man dies in Lake City shooting
A Jacksonville man died and another victim was injured in a Saturday morning shooting in Lake City. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers on a traffic stop were interrupted by the sound of nearby gunfire around 1 a.m. The officers responded to the area of 877...
mycbs4.com
mycbs4.com
Lake City home hit after multiple gunshots were fired
According to the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), officers responded to a report around 10:19pm that a gun was fired multiple times outside of a residence located on NW Lee Lane. LCPD says that one of the individuals who was at the residence stated that they heard around 15-20 gunshots...
alachuachronicle.com
Man living in woods charged with arson
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jon Kevin Truett, 59, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with arson after allegedly setting his scooter on fire. At 10:40 a.m. yesterday, Truett, who lives in the woods near 100 NE 39th Avenue, allegedly set his scooter on fire. Post Miranda, he reportedly said he was angry that the scooter would not start.
Man injured in shooting at Burger King in New Town area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on the 1900 block of Kings Rd. JSO reports that a man in his early 30s was shot with non-life threatening injuries in a Burger King Parking lot and was transported to a local Hospital. JSO...
Two late night shootings leave a teen in the hospital and a woman dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first shooting happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, JSO officers found two victims. One was a teen and the other,...
Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
News4Jax.com
Mother says 18-year-old found dead in Moncrief home planned to join military
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The crime-fighting group MAD DADS on Friday night identified and shared photos of an 18-year-old woman that Jacksonville police said was found dead earlier this week at a home in the Moncrief neighborhood. She was identified as Gabrielle Bolton, and her mother shared photos with MAD...
WCTV
Man arrested for attacking 3 elderly women, carjacking in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is in custody after sheriff’s deputies say he attacked a group of women, stole a car, and lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Madison County into Jefferson County. The sheriff’s office says the man attacked three elderly women Wednesday afternoon...
News4Jax.com
At least 2 houses struck by gunfire in deadly shooting in Moncrief, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in the Moncrief neighborhood and detectives are working to track down the shooter, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene on West 35th...
Deputies investigating undetermined death at Omega Park
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported an investigation into an undetermined death at Omega Park in Middleburg. Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more information. Deputies report that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat...
News4Jax.com
Vigils honors life of person who died in shooting outside Youngerman Circle motel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friends and family gathered during a vigil Friday night outside the Baymont by Wyndham on Youngerman Circle remembering Semaj Sincere Billingslea, who they said was found shot in the parking lot earlier in the week. On the night of the shooting, Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s...
Ashley Moody, Clay County Sheriff’s Offices Shut Down Major Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
State Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) teamed up to shut down a fentanyl trafficking operation in Clay County. This week, Moody announced that as a result of the investigation, CCSO arrested two suspects who ordered and then distributed...
fox35orlando.com
2 senior living facility residents beaten by employee in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old employee of a senior living facility in Gainesville was arrested Monday for reportedly abusing two of the facility's residents. According to the Gainesville Police Department, on June 30, officers responded to the facility after another employee reported two incidents of abuse. An investigation revealed that...
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested after allegedly throwing gun out of car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anthony Sylvester Daniels, Jr., 21, and Kobe Dean McKnight, 20, were arrested early this morning following a traffic stop. A Gainesville Police Department Officer who was patrolling the Gardenia Gardens area saw a car that was driving fast and then made a quick turn. The officer followed the car in an attempt to get close enough to read the tag and reported that the car rolled through three stop signs. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Daniels, the driver, and McKnight, the passenger. The officer reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the car and asked the occupants whether there were drugs or weapons in the car. The occupants reportedly said there were no drugs or weapons in the car. Daniels reportedly handed the officer a medical marijuana card and said he had smoked marijuana in the car earlier in the day and that there were a few “roaches” in the car.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Emergency Information for Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy counties
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Alachua County, including evacuations,...
JTA board member arrested for DUI, was driving through red lights, Jacksonville police report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Transportation Authority board member was arrested Friday after police say he was driving under the influence. Kevin Holzendorf, 55, was spotted by an officer driving through “two steady red lights at Monument Rd. and Interstate 295,” according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
News4Jax.com
Area of Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard has seen shootings and drug issues over the years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday after she was found shot multiple times in an area of Jacksonville near the Clay County border that has seen gun violence, drugs issues, homelessness and panhandling over the years. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 7:30...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for DUI manslaughter in 2021 death of pedestrian on Waldo Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Elisha Burgess, 49, was arrested this morning and charged with DUI negligent manslaughter and driving without a valid license following an investigation into the death of Joseph Maligno on Waldo Road on November 22, 2021. Burgess allegedly hit Maligno, who was crossing the road on...
JSO: Man killed after being shot multiple times near Moncrief Park area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide reported near the Moncrief Park area at West 35th St. and Wilson St. JSO reported that after 1:00 p.m. a shot spotter alert was released after hearing multiple rounds of gunfire. When arriving at the scene, Officers...
