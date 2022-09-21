ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

knsiradio.com

Sports Wrap: High School Football (Friday, September 23rd)

(KNSI) – I’ve been dealing with a lingering cold. Enjoy this week’s high school football update. I promise a comprehensive update for everything else will be completed by the end of the weekend. North Central Conference. Monticello 18, (0-5) St. Cloud Tech 6: The Magic put a...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
jimmiepride.com

Jimmies score seven in season opening win over St. Cloud State

The University of Jamestown D2 hockey team was victorious in its season debut Friday night, defeating St. Cloud State 7-4 at Wilson Arena. The win was the first for the Jimmies as members of the Western Collegiate Club Hockey Association (WCCHA). Gunnar Gibbs (SR/Grand Forks, N.D.) netted a pair of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 Senior State Games: West/South Preview

Fall is here and that means we at PBR Florida are back to State Games season. Kicking things off this weekend, we have the 2022 Senior State Games. The event will take place September 24-25 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach. The event will feature top committed and uncommitted 2023s from around the state repping their region in Florida. The event will feature 2 separate showcases and 2 games on Saturday and 4 games Sunday. After all the games are over, the winning region will all win a pair of Blenders Sunglasses.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Shakopee, MN
AthlonSports.com

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Prediction: Golden Gophers, Spartans Square Off in Big Ten Opener

P.J. Fleck will lead his unbeaten Minnesota Golden Gophers into East Lansing on Saturday to face Mel Tucker's Michigan State Spartans in a key Big Ten matchup. This will be the conference opener for both teams, and neither can afford a loss in this crossover game. Both Big Ten divisions figure to be highly competitive right up to the final weeks of the season, and a loss in the conference opener would be less than ideal for a pair of teams that hope to be contenders in their respective divisions.
EAST LANSING, MI
montgomerymnnews.com

Local duos compete in State B.A.S.S. Tourney

Four local youth competed last week in the 2022 Minnesota Junior B.A.S.S. High School Fishing Championships by way of their performances throughout the conference season which was held this past summer. This year’s event was held on the WhiteFish Chain of Lakes September 10 and 11. The locals who...
CLEVELAND, OH
krwc1360.com

Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Season Opens

Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting season for 2022 opens today (Saturday) in all three of the state’s hunting zones. Minnesota’s north duck zone will have a continuous season beginning today (Saturday) through November 22nd, while the central and south duck zones will have what is known as a “split season.”
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota

More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Sports

Michigan State vs. Minnesota: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Minnesota 3-0; Michigan State 2-1 The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Minnesota should still be feeling good after a win, while MSU will be looking to regain their footing.
EAST LANSING, MI
Bring Me The News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
MANKATO, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?

One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

September 24 is National Public Lands Day, Hunting and Fishing Day: highlighting Minnesota’s great outdoors

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 23, 2022. Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed Saturday, Sept. 24 as Hunting and Fishing Day in Minnesota. Saturday also is National Public Lands Day, and the first day of Take a Kid Hunting weekend, offering the state a triple opportunity to highlight the hunting, fishing, and other recreational, environmental, and economic benefits of Minnesota’s public lands and waters.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Sound of shots, mass panic at Richfield football game streamed live on YouTube

Gunshots during a high school varsity football game between Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy sent players, coaches and fans running on Friday night. Few details have been released as of this writing, but at least two gunshots can be heard on the Richfield High School livestream of the game on YouTube. The school has removed the video from YouTube, but the moment has been shared on social media.
RICHFIELD, MN
mprnews.org

Drought slowly expanding in Minnesota

Drought has a way of creeping in on cat’s paws. Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor report for Minnesota shows drought slowly expanding across our state. It’s not as deep or widespread as in 2021, but the droughty footprint is growing slowly. 41.77 percent of Minnesota is now...
MINNESOTA STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store

Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
LUVERNE, MN
knsiradio.com

Governor Declares Saturday Hunting and Fishing Day in Minnesota

(KNSI) – Governor Tim Walz has declared Saturday Hunting and Fishing Day in Minnesota. Saturday is National Public Lands Day, the first day of Take a Kid Hunting weekend and the start of Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting season. “Minnesota has a rich tradition of hunting and angling, and a...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America’s Favorite Landmarks

Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
MINNESOTA STATE

